Woods Beats Mickelson To $8m Player Impact Progam

Tiger Woods has pipped Phil Mickelson to the PIP Award and claimed the top prize of $8million. The Player Impact Program is a $40 million prize pool shared between the top 10 players based on a range of metrics including global media attention, search engine traffic and social media engagement.

It had been reported in December that 51-year-old Mickelson had won the award. However, there were suggestions at the time that such talk was premature, as the final PIP rankings weren’t expected to be sent to the Tour membership until last month. Those doubts have now been confirmed, leaving the six-time Major winner with $2million less in winnings.

The Player Impact Program, which was announced by the PGA Tour last year, distributes $40m among the games biggest stars to “recognize and reward players who positively move the needle.” It began on 1 January last year and ran all year to 31 December. Despite not playing competitively following a car crash the following month, Woods has been confirmed as the sport’s most valuable player. Others who appear on the list include Rory McIlroy, Brian DeChambeau and current World No.1 Jon Rahm.

The full list of players to benefit from a cut of the $40m is Tiger Woods ($8m), Phil Mickelson ($6m) Rory McIlroy ($3.5m), Jordan Spieth ($3.5m), Bryson DeChambeau ($3.5m), Justin Thomas ($3.5m), Dustin Johnson ($3m), Brooks Koepka ($3m), Jon Rahm ($3m) and Bubba Watson ($3m)

For Mickelson, it’s another blow in what has already been a punishing last couple of weeks for the 51-year-old. He released a statement last week apologising for recent remarks about the reported Saudi Golf League and the PGA Tour. He also hinted he would take a break from the game, and has lost several sponsors in the fallout.