Will Greg Norman Be At The Masters This Year?
LIV Golf League boss Greg Norman did not get an invite to The Masters last year, but will he be allowed at Augusta National in 2024?
Will the fact that the PGA Tour has entered into talks with the Saudi Arabia PIF mean that LIV Golf boss Greg Norman will be invited to attend The Masters this year?
Could the fact that defending Masters champion Jon Rahm now plays in the LIV Golf League also mean the commissioner is able to walk down Magnolia Lane again?
The Australian didn't get to see Rahm pull on the Green Jacket in person last year, as he did not get his regular invite to Augusta National as a past Major champion.
Organisers said Norman's lack of invite was to maintain the focus of the week remains The Masters and what happens on the course, and they may well feel that in that regard not much has changed 12 months later - with 13 LIV Golfers in the Masters field.
The relationship between Norman and Augusta National may not be the best right now either, after he called their decision last year "petty" when he learned of it.
“Funnily enough, I haven’t been invited,” Norman told Telegraph Sport last year. “As a Major winner I always was before, but they only sent me a grounds pass last year and nothing, zilch, this time around.
"I’m disappointed because it’s so petty but of course I’ll still be watching.”
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
Fred Ridley, CEO of Augusta National, explained their decision last year, and also countered Norman's perceived outrage but pointing out that he was hardly a regular attendee anyway.
"We did not extend an invitation to Mr. Norman," Ridley confirmed.
"The primary issue and the driver there is that I want the focus this week to be on the Masters competition.
"I would also add that, in the last ten years, Greg Norman has only been here twice, and I believe one of those was as a commentator for Sirius Radio. It really was to keep the focus on the competition."
Norman, one of the best players to never win The Masters, must still have nightmares about Augusta National anyway given his meltdown at the 1996 event when blowing a six-shot lead to lose to Nick Faldo.
You just know, though, that Norman would love to be there in and around the 18th green should Rahm, Brooks Koepka or another one of his LIV Golf stable be hoisting the trophy and slipping on the Green Jacket.
Norman even said last year that every LIV golfer in the field would congregate on the 18th should one of them win The Masters - which with Rahm now joining them increases those chances.
The sight of the Great White Shark, no doubt dressed head-to-toe in LIV Golf merchandise, strolling around Augusta celebrating a win for one of his boys would be exactly the kind of headline making that makes him such an ideal figurehead for the Saudi-backed league.
Those are exactly the type of headlines that Augusta feared last year when not extending Norman an invitation though, so they will likely avoid it this time around too.
Paul Higham is a sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in covering most major sporting events for both Sky Sports and BBC Sport. He is currently freelance and covers the golf majors on the BBC Sport website. Highlights over the years include covering that epic Monday finish in the Ryder Cup at Celtic Manor and watching Rory McIlroy produce one of the most dominant Major wins at the 2011 US Open at Congressional. He also writes betting previews and still feels strangely proud of backing Danny Willett when he won the Masters in 2016 - Willett also praised his putting stroke during a media event before the Open at Hoylake. Favourite interviews he's conducted have been with McIlroy, Paul McGinley, Thomas Bjorn, Rickie Fowler and the enigma that is Victor Dubuisson. A big fan of watching any golf from any tour, sadly he spends more time writing about golf than playing these days with two young children, and as a big fair weather golfer claims playing in shorts is worth at least five shots. Being from Liverpool he loves the likes of Hoylake, Birkdale and the stretch of tracks along England's Golf Coast, but would say his favourite courses played are Kingsbarns and Portrush.
-
-
Is Tiger Woods Playing In The Masters?
The five-time winner at Augusta National hasn't played a tournament round since withdrawing from The Genesis Invitational in February
By Michael Weston Published
-
When Does The Masters Start? Full 2024 Masters Schedule
Masters week starts before Thursday's first round. Here's how the 88th edition of this special week looks
By Michael Weston Published