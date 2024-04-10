LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman Spotted At The Masters

For the second year in succession, it had appeared as though LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman would not be invited to The Masters.

However, the former World No.1, who finished runner-up at the Major in 1986 and a decade later, was spotted walking Augusta National’s fairways on Wednesday.

Norman was also seen greeting one of the players in the field, compatriot and PGA Tour pro Min Woo Lee, while out and about at the course.

Norman greeted Min Woo Lee at Augusta National on Wednesday (Image credit: Getty Images)

While there’s no confirmation in what capacity he is attending, the Washington Post's Dan Steinberg has stated he's there as a ticketed customer.

Greg Norman has been to the Masters dozens of times, but never like this: as a ticketed customer, walking among the throngs, which is where @RickMaese found him today https://t.co/jY9suqjqDVApril 10, 2024 See more

Norman has been a controversial figure since LIV Golf was established and was not invited to the 2023 edition, which he said left him "disappointed". He told The Telegraph: “Funnily enough, I haven’t been invited. As a Major winner I always was before, but they only sent me a grounds pass last year and nothing, zilch, this time around. I’m disappointed because it’s so petty but of course I’ll still be watching.”

However, much has changed in golf's landscape in the last 12 months. Talks are ongoing between the PGA Tour and the Saudi Public Investment Fund behind LIV Golf over how the elite game can come back together following two years of upheaval since the circuit's launch.

After a deadline to agree a deal was pushed back from the end of 2023 to April, there is still no word on how close an agreement may be. However, earlier in the week, The Telegraph reported that Augusta National had handed an olive branch to LIV Golf with a Masters invite, although Norman hadn't been expected to be among those heading to Georgia.

Nevertheless, the attendance of representatives from LIV Golf will be seen as a sign that negotiations on the future of the elite game are still on track.

Greg Norman has been spotted at Augusta National despite reports suggesting he wouldn't be in attendance (Image credit: Getty Images)

Despite the uncertainty that still surrounds the future of the men's professional game, LIV golfers have remained eligible for the four Majors, including The Masters, and, this year, 13 of the its players are qualified.

Even though Norman was absent last year, he had suggested that LIV Golf players could wait at the 18th green to greet one of its players if he was closing out victory.

Jon Rahm, who was a PGA Tour player at the time, eventually won the title. The Spaniard, who hosted the Champions Dinner the evening before Norman's appearance at Augusta National, is now also one of the LIV golfers in the field.