Report: LIV Golf Signs PGA Tour Rookie Dean Burmester
The two-time DP World Tour winner is reportedly set to join fellow South African Louis Oosthuizen's Stinger GC team
After earning his PGA Tour card for the first time last year, South Africa's Dean Burmester has signed with LIV Golf according to The Times, with the two-time DP World Tour winner set to join his countrymen on Louis Oosthuizen's Stinger GC team.
The Times' Tom Kershaw reports the news, which, if confirmed, would mean that LIV will have made at least three news signings for the 2023 LIV Golf League launch along with South Americans Mito Pereira and Sebastian Munoz.
Exc: Dean Burmester, world No62 and a two-time DP World Tour winner, is joining LIV Golf. He will be on Louis Oosthuizen’s Stinger GC team.February 16, 2023
Burmester, the World No.62, earned his 2022/23 PGA Tour card via the Korn Ferry Tour Finals and has played in eight events so far this PGA Tour season.
He finished 4th in his first start as a PGA Tour member at the Sanderson Farms Championship and has made a total of seven cuts in his eight starts. He is not in the field for this week's Genesis Invitational at Riviera, where Tiger Woods makes his first start on tour since July's 150th Open.
The South African, 33, won his first DP World Tour title at the 2017 Tshwane Open, with his second coming at the 2021 Tenerife Open. He has a further seven wins on the Sunshine Tour, including the 2021 South African PGA Championship.
He has played in six Majors, with his best finish coming at the 150th Open last year where he was T11th.
Burmester is reportedly joining Louis Oosthuizen's Stinger GC, which will likely also feature Branden Grace and Charl Schwartzel.
The fourth member of the team alternated last year between Hennie du Plessis and Shaun Norris. If the Times report is true, It's likely that Burmester would replace these two and occupy the fourth spot on the team along with Oosthuizen, Grace and Schwartzel.
The full Stinger GC line-up will be confirmed on Friday, meaning Burmester would be officially announced as a LIV player then.
