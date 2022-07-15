Sahith Theegala What's In The Bag?
We take a look inside the bag of professional golfer Sahith Theegala in this piece.
A player who has come very close to winning his first PGA Tour title, Sahith Theegala is a rising star in the game of golf so we have taken a look at his bag setup in this piece.
Driver
Ping G425 LST
Theegala is a Ping staff player and uses a full bag of clubs from the brand at the moment. Starting at the top of the bag he has a Ping G425 LST driver which is the model we usually see the Tour professionals use because it is the lowest spinning. The G425 LST model has a more pear-shaped head that the standard Ping G425 Max driver and measures 445cc. We found it offered around 300 rpm less than the Max model, which did contribute to extra carry distance while maintaining a good level of forgiveness despite its smaller size.
- Read our full Ping G425 LST Driver review (opens in new tab)
Fairway Wood
Ping G
Interestingly Theegala then uses an older fairway wood model, the Ping G. Tour professionals using older fairway woods is actually a lot more common than you might think because once a professional finds a fairway wood they like and they trust, it usually takes a lot for them to change. This is because it is the hardest club in the bag to get right.
Hybrid
Ping G425
Instead of another fairway wood Theegala then has a Ping G425 hybrid. We believe it has around 17 degrees of loft.
The Ping G425 hybrid has the same thin maraging steel face as its predecessor, the Ping G410. Generating high ball speeds, it also features Ping’s Facewrap design technology that works across the crown and sole of the club promoting an easy launch and longer shots.
- Read our full Ping G425 hybrid review
Irons
Ping i210, Ping Blueprint
Moving onto the irons Theegala carries two different Ping irons at the moment. His longest iron is a two-iron and it is a Ping i210 model, whilst the rest of his irons from four-iron down to pitching wedge are all Ping Blueprint's. The one-piece forging involved in constructing the Ping Blueprint iron makes for very tight tolerance control and that means maximum consistency when it comes to distance control. As a result they are very intimidating to look down on and are not for the faint-hearted. In testing we found, once you find a rhythm, even though the hitting area is relatively small, the results are pleasing and it’s extremely easy to shape the ball and manipulate flight.
- Read our full Ping Blueprint Iron review (opens in new tab)
Wedges
Ping Glide 4.0, Ping Glide 2.0
He also decides to use two different models of Ping wedge as well. His 50 and 54 degree models are the Ping Glide 4.0's which are the newest Ping wedges in that line. His 58 degree model is a Ping Glide 2.0 which is as you would expect, the wedge which came two generations before the 4.0. In our testing we found them to look great, they created a lot of spin and we enjoyed the fact there are a multitude of grind options.
- Read our full Ping Glide 4.0 Wedge Review
Putter
Ping Anser 2
His putter has remained the same for a while now, and it is a Ping Anser 2. The Anser has always been crucial to the Ping family – the model turned 50 in 2016 and the brand always makes an Anser blade design in all of its putter ranges.
Ball
Titleist Pro V1
Finally Theegala uses the Titleist Pro V1 golf ball and has done for a while now. Providing superb all-round performance, it produces impressive distance off the tee, as well as excellent control in and around the greens. As such it is easily one of the best golf balls money can buy.
- Read our full Titleist Pro V1 ball review (opens in new tab)
Full Specs
Driver: Ping G425 (10.5 degrees) with Project X HZRDUS Smoke Black RDX 60 TX shaft
5-wood: Ping G (17.5 degrees at 16.5 degrees) with Graphite Design Tour AD DI 8 TX shaft
Hybrid: Ping G425 (17 degrees) with Graphite Design Tour AD DI Hybrid 95 X shaft
Irons: Ping i210 (2), Ping Blueprint (4-PW) with Graphite Design Tour AD DI Hybrid 85 X (2), Project X 6.5 shafts
Wedges: Ping Glide 4.0 (50-12S, 54-12S), Ping Glide 2.0 (58-06) with Project X 6.5 (50), True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400 (54-58) shafts
Putter: Ping Anser 2
Ball: Titleist Pro V1
