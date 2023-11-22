Who Holds The Record For Most Holes Without A Bogey?
Jin Young Ko stands alone as the player with the longest streak of bogey-free holes
Golf is hard, and for evidence of that, you only need to consider the number of times even the world's best players come a cropper with a bogey, or worse.
Even a single bogey-free round in a tournament is something of an accomplishment for many pros, but putting together a streak without one across multiple rounds on a tour? That's virtually unheard of.
There have been some incredible bogey-free runs over the years, but only one player holds the outright record for the most holes without a bogey.
In the third round of the 2019 AIG Women’s Open at Woburn, South Korean star Jin Young Ko was in contention for her third Major win of the year, sitting four shots off the lead as play began.
After a par to begin her round, she suffered a blow to her challenge with a six on the par 5 second to record a bogey. She recovered well, though, and produced five birdies in an otherwise blemish-free round to remain in touch with the leader.
In the final round, Ko was even more impressive, producing six birdies, this time in a round absent of bogeys, but ultimately, she fell short of her ambition to lift the trophy, finishing third, two shots behind winner Hinaku Shibuno.
It was impossible to know it at the time, but Ko was in the midst of a run that would eventually see her achieve something as remarkable as winning the Major – the record for most holes without a bogey.
Later in the month, Ko stormed to victory at the LPGA Tour's CP Women’s Open after a further 72 holes without a bogey, and the run continued into the Cambia Portland Classic, with Ko again going bogey-free after the opening eight holes to sit four under.
Her run finally came to an end after a mammoth 114 holes on the ninth, and it really should have continued - she missed a three-foot putt, to her own disbelief, as she momentarily stared at the ground with her hand on her hip. However, by then the 24-year-old had etched her name into the history books, beating the previous record holder by four holes.
That player? Tiger Woods. The American achieved his incredible run in 2000 when Ko was aged just five. At that point in his career, Woods was virtually unstoppable, winning three Majors alone in the year. His 110-hole run encompassed the final 51 holes of the Canadian Open and the first 59 of the National Car Rental Classic at Disney World.
Given it took 19 years for Woods’ record to be beaten, it could be some time before we see Ko’s achievement surpassed. After her feat, though, she wondered if it could be her. She said: "I did 114 holes and then done. It's cool. So I want to do again, 115 holes bogey-free round hopefully.”
However, she also hinted that the end of the streak brought a certain relief. She added: “But yeah, I'm free. I can focus more on my shot and don't even think about, oh, bogey, bogey, no."
It’s safe to say Ko’s career has hardly suffered for her run ending. In July 2023, she set another record that could take some time to beat, surpassing Lorena Ochoa's total of 159 weeks as the women's World No.1. Despite her soaring career, though, the wait for a 115-hole run without a bogey, either from her or anyone else, continues.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Tips on how to play better, latest equipment reviews, interviews with the biggest names and more.
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
-
-
Two Matches, A Short Game Clinic And Free Coffee - Q-School Hopeful Details Dream Weekend With Phil Mickelson
Veteran pro Mark Baldwin has written a detailed account of how Phil Mickelson gave up his time, and opened up his home, to help him prepare for Q-School
By Paul Higham Published
-
Unpacking LIV Golf's New Schedule - 7 Key Takeaways
LIV Golf has just released its brand new schedule - what are the key talking points?
By Elliott Heath Published
-
10 Things You Didn't Know About Alexandra Forsterling
Get to know the Ladies European Tour player, Alexandra Forsterling, a little bit better
By Matt Cradock Published
-
Which Female Golfers Have Appeared On The PGA Tour?
A rundown of the women who have teed it up alongside the men on the PGA Tour
By Mike Hall Published
-
Who Is Georgia Hall's Partner?
The Solheim Cup star has been in a relationship with fellow LPGA Tour pro Ryann O’Toole since 2022
By Ben Fleming Published
-
What Is Foursomes?
Foursomes is a golf format whereby a pair of golfers form a team and play a single ball between them
By Roderick Easdale Published
-
Who is Belen Mozo? 15 Things You Didn't Know About The Solheim Cup Opening Ceremony Host
Get to know talented amateur Belen Mozo better
By Elliott Heath Published
-
Andrea Lee What's In The Bag?
We take a look in the bag of American Golfer Andrea Lee
By Zach Bougen Published
-
Caroline Hedwall What's In The Bag?
We take a look inside the bag of Swedish professional golfer Caroline Hedwall.
By Sam Tremlett Published
-
Gemma Dryburgh What's In The Bag?
We take a look inside the bag of Scottish professional golfer Gemma Dryburgh.
By Sam Tremlett Published