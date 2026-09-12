Which Players Will Feature In All Five Matches At The 2026 Solheim Cup?
Of the 24 players in this year's Solheim Cup, three will have played in all five matches at Bernardus Golf
It's always a big decision for the Solheim Cup captain - who do you play no matter what, and who do you rotate?
As with the Ryder Cup, it's a demanding three days for the players, both physically and mentally.
Most players will put their hand up to play in all five matches, but this is where the captain needs to make some bold calls.
Do you stick with a particular pairing, even when results have not gone their way? Do you rest a player, even when they've got points on the board?
Team Europe's captain Anna Nordqvist has opted to keep the faith with Charley Hull and Lottie Woad in Saturday afternoon's fourballs, with both players having played in every session so far.
What's more, with Sunday's singles to come - which every player takes part in - it means they'll have competed in all five matches.
They will be the only two players on Nordqvist's side to have done so.
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Hull and Woad were well beaten by Allisen Corpuz and Nelly Korda in the opening match of this year's contest; however, after going down 6&5 in the foursomes, they took half a point against the US duo of Yealimi Noh and Angel Yin.
On Saturday, they teamed up again in the foursomes, but were comprehensively outplayed by Alison Lee and Lauren Coughlin.
The pair will be desperate to make their mark in Saturday's fourballs.
Meanwhile, on the US side, only Coughlin will have played in all five matches.
Not even Korda, the best player in the world, has been picked to play in every match.
It's perhaps no surprise that Angela Stanford has handed so much responsibility to Coughlin, for her .867 winning percentage is the highest in Solheim Cup history among players who have competed in at least five matches.
Coughlin is playing in the biennial contest for the second time after making her Solheim Cup debut in 2024 in her home state of Virginia.
She was one of four Americans to go undefeated at Robert Trent Jones Golf Club alongside Megan Khang, Andrea Lee and Rose Zhang.
MATCHES PLAYED BY EACH PLAYER
|
Player
|
Matches Played
|
Charley Hull
|
5
|
Lottie Woad
|
5
|
Lauren Coughlin
|
5
|
Celine Boutier
|
4
|
Leona Maguire
|
4
|
Maja Stark
|
4
|
Linn Grant
|
4
|
Nastasia Nadaud
|
4
|
Allisen Corpuz
|
4
|
Nelly Korda
|
4
|
Alison Lee
|
4
|
Andrea Lee
|
4
|
Jennifer Kupcho
|
4
|
Megan Khang
|
4
|
Auston Kim
|
4
|
Nanna Koerstz Madsen
|
3
|
Esther Henseleit
|
3
|
Mimi Rhodes
|
3
|
Carlota Ciganda
|
3
|
Lindy Duncan
|
3
|
Rose Zhang
|
3
|
Yealimi Noh
|
3
|
Julia Lopez Ramirez
|
2
|
Angel Yin
|
2
Michael has been with Golf Monthly since 2008. A multimedia journalist, he has also worked for The Football Association, where he created content to support the England football team, The FA Cup, London 2012, Wembley Stadium, and the FA Women's Super League. As content editor at Foremost Golf, Michael worked closely with golf's biggest brands and has developed an in-depth knowledge of the equipment side of the industry. He's a regular contributor, covering equipment, travel, instruction, and feature content. Michael has interviewed many of the game's biggest stars and has attended and reported on numerous Major Championships and Ryder Cups around the world. A single figure golfer (just), he's a member of Formby Golf Club in Merseyside, one of the 35 Top 100 courses he’s ticked off to date.
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