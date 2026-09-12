Which Players Will Feature In All Five Matches At The 2026 Solheim Cup?

It's always a big decision for the Solheim Cup captain - who do you play no matter what, and who do you rotate?

As with the Ryder Cup, it's a demanding three days for the players, both physically and mentally.

Most players will put their hand up to play in all five matches, but this is where the captain needs to make some bold calls.

Do you stick with a particular pairing, even when results have not gone their way? Do you rest a player, even when they've got points on the board?

Team Europe's captain Anna Nordqvist has opted to keep the faith with Charley Hull and Lottie Woad in Saturday afternoon's fourballs, with both players having played in every session so far.

What's more, with Sunday's singles to come - which every player takes part in - it means they'll have competed in all five matches.

They will be the only two players on Nordqvist's side to have done so.

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Hull and Woad were well beaten by Allisen Corpuz and Nelly Korda in the opening match of this year's contest; however, after going down 6&5 in the foursomes, they took half a point against the US duo of Yealimi Noh and Angel Yin.

On Saturday, they teamed up again in the foursomes, but were comprehensively outplayed by Alison Lee and Lauren Coughlin.

The pair will be desperate to make their mark in Saturday's fourballs.

Meanwhile, on the US side, only Coughlin will have played in all five matches.

Nelly Korda was left out of Saturday's fourballs (Image credit: Getty Images)

Not even Korda, the best player in the world, has been picked to play in every match.

It's perhaps no surprise that Angela Stanford has handed so much responsibility to Coughlin, for her .867 winning percentage is the highest in Solheim Cup history among players who have competed in at least five matches.

Coughlin is playing in the biennial contest for the second time after making her Solheim Cup debut in 2024 in her home state of Virginia.

She was one of four Americans to go undefeated at Robert Trent Jones Golf Club alongside Megan Khang, Andrea Lee and Rose Zhang.

MATCHES PLAYED BY EACH PLAYER