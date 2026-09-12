LIV Golf Leaderboard At The Amgen Irish Open: Big Names Well Placed Heading Into The Weekend

Shane Lowry's sparkling second-round 62, a course record at Trump International Doonbeg, has given the chasing pack lots of work to do over the weekend.

Several big names remain in touch and, among those hoping to chase down the home favorite, are multiple LIV Golfers, including Jon Rahm, Joaquin Niemann, Adrian Meronk, and Tom McKibbin.

However, of the nine LIV players to tee it up in Ireland, there were also a few surprise missed cuts, especially Tyrrell Hatton, an eight-time winner on the DP World Tour.

The Englishman, who would have fancied his chances heading to Ireland, was out of sorts on Thursday, shooting an eight-over-par 78.

Lowry himself is a six-time winner, although it's been 17 years since he famously won his national Open as an amateur.

"It's been a while since I've had that much fun on the golf course," said the former Open champion after shooting an eight-under-par course record on Friday.

The Irishman's closest challenge from his half of the field came from China's Haotong Li and Jacob Denmark's Skov Olesen, who posted rounds of 63 and 64 respectively.

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

However, Lowry, who is chasing a first DP World Tour victory since the BMW PGA Championship four years ago, has given himself a three-shot lead going into the weekend.

McKibbin and Niemann are the leading LIV Golfers at the halfway stage (Image credit: Getty Images)

His Ryder Cup teammate and close friend Rory McIlroy, meanwhile, sits eleven shots back, after the World No. 2 endured a frustrating day with the putter.

McIlroy's compatriot Tom McKibbin is closer to Lowry and, along with Joaquin Niemann, is currently the leading LIV Golf player.

It's been a turbulent season for the breakaway circuit, which recently filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, but for many of its players, competitive golf continues.

For some players, the early weeks of the off-season presented a chance to begin their bids to earn a DP World Tour card at the First Stage of Q School, while for others, appearances on various circuits are in the pipeline.

This week's Irish Open attracted some of the game's biggest stars, including nine LIV Golf players

LIV GOLF LEADERBOARD AT THE IRISH OPEN