11 Things You Didn’t Know About Angela Stanford

Angela Stanford has been a member of the LPGA Tour since 2001, securing a Major championship during that time.

With such an established career, get to know the American here.

1. Angela Gwen Stanford was born 28th November 1977 in Fort Worth, Texas.

2. She started playing golf at the age of 10.

3. Stanford credits her dad, who introduced her to the game, golf instructor Amy Fox, TCU coach Angie Larkin and Mike Wright as the individuals who have influenced her career the most.

4. The American graduated from Texas Christian University in 2000.

5. That year she was a member of the US Curtis Cup team and a semi-finalist at the British Ladies Amateur.

6. Her hobbies include shopping, watching movies and playing all sports.

7. Stanford turned professional in 2000 and would finish tied fourth in the LPGA Final Qualifying Tournament to earn exempt status for the 2001 LPGA season.

8. She eventually secured her first LPGA title at the 2003 ShopRite LPGA Classic.

9. Stanford has been a member of six US Solheim Cup teams: 2003, 2007, 2009, 2011, 2013, and 2015, winning three times.

10. In 2018, she claimed her first Major title at the Evian Championship. Her 12-under-par total secured a one shot victory.

11. The American was announced as one of Pat Hurst’s assistant captains for the 2021 Solheim Cup.