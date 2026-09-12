Amgen Irish Open Tee Times 2026: Round Three
Shane Lowry leads the way at the halfway stage, and the home favorite is last off at 2.30pm on what's shaping up to be a memorable weekend at Doobeg
Shane Lowry has stormed clear at the Amgen Irish Open, with his scintillating course-record 62 on Friday putting him three shots clear going into the weekend.
The Irishman made nine birdies and a bogey at Trump International Doonbeg, which guaranteed him a late tee time on Saturday.
Given the strength of the field, which includes several LIV Golf players, it's a handy lead for the former Open champion, who will be hoping to put on a show this weekend.
Lowry, who sits at 11-under, has managed to put a bit of daylight between himself and a number of the pre-tournament favorites, including Joaquin Niemann (-5), Patrick Reed (-4), Jon Ram (-3), and defending champion Rory McIlroy (-2).
Several big names failed to make the cut for the final two rounds, including Tyrrell Hatton, who was out of sorts on Friday when he posted a 78.
The weekend's action gets underway at 10.07am local time (5.07am ET), while Lowry will be off at 2.30pm (9.30am ET) alongside Denmark's Jacob Skov Olesen and China's Haotong Li.
McIlroy, meanwhile, who was also pipped to the title by Rasmus Hojgaard two years ago, will be hoping to make a charge to get himself in contention.
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The Northern Irishman is grouped alongside Poland's Adrian Meronk and Frenchman Romain Langasque, and will get his third round underway at 1.08pm (8.08am ET).
Amgen Irish Open Tee Times: Round Three
BST/ET
- 10.07am (5.07am): JC Ritchie, Eugenio Chacarra, Sepp Straka
- 10.18am (5.18am): Angel Hidalgo, Tom Vaillant, Francesco Laporta
- 10.29am (5.29am): Johannes Veerman, Pablo Larrazabal, Francesco Molinari
- 10.40am (5.40am): Brooks Koepka, Darius Van Driel, James Morrison
- 10.51am (5.51am): David Micheluzzi, Shaun Norris, Jeff Winther
- 11.07am (6.07am): Joel Girrbach, Alejandro Del Rey, Liam Nolan
- 11.18am (6.18am): Matt Wallace, Sergio Garcia, Luke Donald
- 11.29am (6.29am): Harry Hall, Oliver Lindell, Stefano Mazzoli
- 11.40am (6.40am): Brandon Stone, Sam Bairstow, Matteo Manassero
- 11.51am (6.51am): Jack Senior, Gregorio De Leo, Sean Crocker
- 12.07pm (7.07am): Niklas Lemke, Sebastian Soderberg, Alex Fitzpatrick
- 12.18pm (7.18am): Joe Dean, Hennie Du Plessis, Davis Bryant
- 12.29pm (7.29am): Rafa Cabrera Bello, Richard Mansell, Frankie Capan III
- 12.40pm (7.40am): Ugo Coussaud, Daniel Hiller, Bernd Wiesberger
- 12.51pm (7.51am): Daniel Rodrigues, Connor Syme, Maximilian Steinlechner
- 1.08pm (8.08am): Adrian Meronk, Romain Langasque, Rory McIlroy
- 1.19pm (8.19am): Paul Waring, Nathan Kimsey, Renato Paratore
- 1.30pm (8.30am): David Law, Ross Fisher, Jon Rahm
- 1.41pm (8.41am): Robert MacIntyre, Calum Hill, Jens Dantorp
- 1.57pm (8.57am): Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen, Patrick Reed, Andy Sullivan
- 2.08pm (9.08am): Joaquin Niemann, Rasmus Hojgaard, Tom McKibbin
- 2.19pm (9.19am): Kazuma Kobori, Ewen Ferguson, Niklas Norgaard
- 2.30pm (9.30am): Jacob Skov Olesen, Haotong Li, Shane Lowry
Michael has been with Golf Monthly since 2008. A multimedia journalist, he has also worked for The Football Association, where he created content to support the England football team, The FA Cup, London 2012, Wembley Stadium, and the FA Women's Super League. As content editor at Foremost Golf, Michael worked closely with golf's biggest brands and has developed an in-depth knowledge of the equipment side of the industry. He's a regular contributor, covering equipment, travel, instruction, and feature content. Michael has interviewed many of the game's biggest stars and has attended and reported on numerous Major Championships and Ryder Cups around the world. A single figure golfer (just), he's a member of Formby Golf Club in Merseyside, one of the 35 Top 100 courses he’s ticked off to date.
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