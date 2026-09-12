Amgen Irish Open Tee Times 2026: Round Three

Shane Lowry has stormed clear at the Amgen Irish Open, with his scintillating course-record 62 on Friday putting him three shots clear going into the weekend.

The Irishman made nine birdies and a bogey at Trump International Doonbeg, which guaranteed him a late tee time on Saturday.

Given the strength of the field, which includes several LIV Golf players, it's a handy lead for the former Open champion, who will be hoping to put on a show this weekend.

Lowry, who sits at 11-under, has managed to put a bit of daylight between himself and a number of the pre-tournament favorites, including Joaquin Niemann (-5), Patrick Reed (-4), Jon Ram (-3), and defending champion Rory McIlroy (-2).

Several big names failed to make the cut for the final two rounds, including Tyrrell Hatton, who was out of sorts on Friday when he posted a 78.

The weekend's action gets underway at 10.07am local time (5.07am ET), while Lowry will be off at 2.30pm (9.30am ET) alongside Denmark's Jacob Skov Olesen and China's Haotong Li.

Lowry claimed his home open in 2019 (Image credit: Getty Images)

McIlroy, meanwhile, who was also pipped to the title by Rasmus Hojgaard two years ago, will be hoping to make a charge to get himself in contention.

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The Northern Irishman is grouped alongside Poland's Adrian Meronk and Frenchman Romain Langasque, and will get his third round underway at 1.08pm (8.08am ET).

Amgen Irish Open Tee Times: Round Three

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