Watch: Maja Stark Produces Solheim Cup Shot Of The Week Contender With Eagle Hole Out

After the tightest of opening days of the 2026 Solheim Cup at Bernardus Golf in the Netherlands, where Team Europe and Team USA were locked at 4-4, Saturday has belonged to the hosts so far.

The morning session of foursomes finally broke the deadlock, with Anna Nordqvist’s team winning three of the four matches to take a 7-5 lead, and it got even better for the Europeans early in the afternoon fourballs session.

Match one features Swedish duo Maja Stark and Linn Grant against Megan Khang and Lauren Coughlin, but the Americans had barely had time to hit their stride before Stark produced a moment of brilliance on the first hole.

Stark is in a team with Linn Grant (Image credit: Getty Images)

Not that the US players did anything wrong. Both found the fairway at the par-4 off the tee, before Coughlin hit a brilliant approach to tap-in range.

With Coughlin piling the pressure on the Europeans to produce a similar result, Stark stepped up and went one better, holing out for a spectacular eagle to put Europe 1-up.

EAGLE FROM THE FAIRWAY‼️Maja Stark picks up where she left off and holes out for eagle on the first hole!@TheSolheimCup | @SolheimCupEuro pic.twitter.com/kkBAbe1CDySeptember 12, 2026

Just moments earlier, Khang and Coughlin would have been confident of taking an early lead themselves, making Stark's eagle all the more significant given the context of the match.

Plenty of golf remains, though. So far, just 12 of the 28 points have been claimed, and as defending champions, Angela Stanford's Team USA only needs to reach 14 points to retain the trophy, while Europe requires 14.5 to win it.

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It is unlikely the Swedish pair will be taking anything for granted either. After all, Coughlin was partly responsible for the US's sole point in the morning session, when she and Alison Lee comprehensively beat Charley Hull and Lottie Woad 6&5.

Sure enough, the US pair hit back almost instantly,, winning the third hole to tie the match before going 1-up at the fourth.

However, Stark's stunning eagle offered another indication that things were going Europe's way on Saturday as Nordqvist's team looked to build a potentially crucial advantage ahead of Sunday's singles.