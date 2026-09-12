Watch: Maja Stark Produces Solheim Cup Shot Of The Week Contender With Eagle Hole Out

After the tightest of opening days of the 2026 Solheim Cup at Bernardus Golf in the Netherlands, where Team Europe and Team USA were locked at 4-4, Saturday has belonged to the hosts so far.
The morning session of foursomes finally broke the deadlock, with Anna Nordqvist’s team winning three of the four matches to take a 7-5 lead, and it got even better for the Europeans early in the afternoon fourballs session.
Match one features Swedish duo Maja Stark and Linn Grant against Megan Khang and Lauren Coughlin, but the Americans had barely had time to hit their stride before Stark produced a moment of brilliance on the first hole.
Not that the US players did anything wrong. Both found the fairway at the par-4 off the tee, before Coughlin hit a brilliant approach to tap-in range.
With Coughlin piling the pressure on the Europeans to produce a similar result, Stark stepped up and went one better, holing out for a spectacular eagle to put Europe 1-up.
Just moments earlier, Khang and Coughlin would have been confident of taking an early lead themselves, making Stark's eagle all the more significant given the context of the match.
Plenty of golf remains, though. So far, just 12 of the 28 points have been claimed, and as defending champions, Angela Stanford's Team USA only needs to reach 14 points to retain the trophy, while Europe requires 14.5 to win it.
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It is unlikely the Swedish pair will be taking anything for granted either. After all, Coughlin was partly responsible for the US's sole point in the morning session, when she and Alison Lee comprehensively beat Charley Hull and Lottie Woad 6&5.
Sure enough, the US pair hit back almost instantly,, winning the third hole to tie the match before going 1-up at the fourth.
However, Stark's stunning eagle offered another indication that things were going Europe's way on Saturday as Nordqvist's team looked to build a potentially crucial advantage ahead of Sunday's singles.
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
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