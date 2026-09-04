Walker Cup Schedule, Tee Times And Format 2026
The 51st Walker Cup is taking place at Lahinch Golf Club on the west coast of Ireland - here is the full schedule of play as well as tee times and the format
The 51st Walker Cup takes place this weekend at Lahinch Golf Club on the west coast of Ireland, and - on paper - the hosts have their work cut out if they're not to suffer a sixth consecutive defeat and a 41st of all time.
Team USA (who leads the all-time head-to-head 40-9-1) enters the prestigious amateur event with seven of the world's top-10 and are considerable favorites to wrap up victory once more.
Luckily for Team GB&I, this biannual competition isn't being played on paper, it's being contested over one of the finest links layouts in the British Isles.
The hosts will be far more familiar with conditions, too, as both sides prepare for expected strong winds to blow on Saturday and Sunday.
Before the action begins, here is the schedule, format and tee-off times for the 2026 Walker Cup.
WALKER CUP FORMAT
The Walker Cup format is a relatively simple one. There are two days of competition, with both featuring foursomes matches in the morning and singles matches in the afternoon.
However, there is one slight difference between the days. On Saturday, there are four foursomes matches and eight singles matches while on Sunday there are once again four foursomes matches prior to all 10 players competing in singles.
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As with every other team event of this nature, winning a match earns a full point while a tie constitutes a half-point per team.
As reigning champions, Team USA only needs 13 points to retain the Walker Cup. Team GB&I require 13.5 points to win it outright and reclaim.
WALKER CUP SCHEDULE
|
Day
|
Event
|
Tee-Off Time (BST)
|
Friday 4th
|
Opening Ceremony
|
5pm
|
Saturday 5th
|
Foursomes (Four Matches)
|
8:30am - 9:00am
|
Saturday 5th
|
Singles (Eight Matches)
|
2:00pm - 3:10pm
|
Sunday 6th
|
Foursomes (Four Matches)
|
8:00am - 8:30am
|
Sunday 6th
|
Singles (10 Matches)
|
1:30pm - 3:00pm
WALKER CUP TEE TIMES
Saturday, September 5th - Foursomes
BST (ET)
- 8:30am (3:30am) - Stuart Grehan & Eliot Baker vs Preston Stout & Ethan Fang
- 8:40am (3:40am) - Connor Graham & Tyler Weaver vs Jay Leng Jr & Kihei Akina
- 8:50am (3:50am) - Luke Poulter & Sam Easterbrook vs Miles Russell & Tyler Watts
- 9:00am (4:00am) - Niall Sheils Donegan & Josh Hill vs Josiah Gilbert & Ryder Cowan
Saturday, September 5th - Singles
BST (ET)
- 2:00pm (9:00am) -
- 2:10pm (9:10am) -
- 2:20pm (9:20am) -
- 2:30pm (9:30am) -
- 2:40pm (9:40am) -
- 2:50pm (9:50am) -
- 3:00pm (10:00am) -
- 3:10pm (10:10am) -
Walker Cup teams 2026
Walker Cup Team USA
- Preston Stout (1st)
- Tyler Watts (2nd)
- William Jennings (4th)
- Ryder Cowan (5th)
- Miles Russell (6th)
- Josiah Gilbert (7th)
- Ethan Fang (9th)
- Kihei Akina (11th)
- Jay Leng Jr. (12th)
- Stewart Hagestad (25th)
Average rank: 8.2
Walker Cup Team GB&I
- Tyler Weaver (3rd)
- Luke Poulter (8th)
- Eliot Baker (13th)
- Niall Sheils Donegan (18th)
- Connor Graham (26th)
- Stuart Grehan (28th)
- Jack Whaley (45th)
- Sam Easterbrook (76th)
- Ben Bolton (86th)
- Josh Hill (93rd)
Average rank: 39.6
Jonny Leighfield is our Staff News Writer who joined Golf Monthly just in time for the 2023 Solheim Cup and Ryder Cup. He graduated from the University of Brighton with a degree in Sport Journalism in 2017 and spent almost five years as the sole sports reporter at his local newspaper. During his time with Golf Monthly, Jonny has interviewed several stars of the game, including Robert MacIntyre, Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood, and Joaquin Niemann. An improving golfer himself, Jonny enjoys learning as much about the game as he can and recently reached his Handicap goal of 18 for the first time.
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