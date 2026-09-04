Walker Cup Schedule, Tee Times And Format 2026

The 51st Walker Cup takes place this weekend at Lahinch Golf Club on the west coast of Ireland, and - on paper - the hosts have their work cut out if they're not to suffer a sixth consecutive defeat and a 41st of all time.

Team USA (who leads the all-time head-to-head 40-9-1) enters the prestigious amateur event with seven of the world's top-10 and are considerable favorites to wrap up victory once more.

Luckily for Team GB&I, this biannual competition isn't being played on paper, it's being contested over one of the finest links layouts in the British Isles.

The hosts will be far more familiar with conditions, too, as both sides prepare for expected strong winds to blow on Saturday and Sunday.

Before the action begins, here is the schedule, format and tee-off times for the 2026 Walker Cup.

WALKER CUP FORMAT

The Walker Cup format is a relatively simple one. There are two days of competition, with both featuring foursomes matches in the morning and singles matches in the afternoon.

However, there is one slight difference between the days. On Saturday, there are four foursomes matches and eight singles matches while on Sunday there are once again four foursomes matches prior to all 10 players competing in singles.

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As with every other team event of this nature, winning a match earns a full point while a tie constitutes a half-point per team.

As reigning champions, Team USA only needs 13 points to retain the Walker Cup. Team GB&I require 13.5 points to win it outright and reclaim.

WALKER CUP SCHEDULE

Swipe to scroll horizontally Day Event Tee-Off Time (BST) Friday 4th Opening Ceremony 5pm Saturday 5th Foursomes (Four Matches) 8:30am - 9:00am Saturday 5th Singles (Eight Matches) 2:00pm - 3:10pm Sunday 6th Foursomes (Four Matches) 8:00am - 8:30am Sunday 6th Singles (10 Matches) 1:30pm - 3:00pm

The Walker Cup (Image credit: Oisin Keniry/R&A/R&A via Getty Images)

WALKER CUP TEE TIMES

Saturday, September 5th - Foursomes

BST (ET)

8:30am (3:30am) - Stuart Grehan & Eliot Baker vs Preston Stout & Ethan Fang

Stuart Grehan & Eliot Baker vs Preston Stout & Ethan Fang 8:40am (3:40am) - Connor Graham & Tyler Weaver vs Jay Leng Jr & Kihei Akina

Connor Graham & Tyler Weaver vs Jay Leng Jr & Kihei Akina 8:50am (3:50am) - Luke Poulter & Sam Easterbrook vs Miles Russell & Tyler Watts

Luke Poulter & Sam Easterbrook vs Miles Russell & Tyler Watts 9:00am (4:00am) - Niall Sheils Donegan & Josh Hill vs Josiah Gilbert & Ryder Cowan

Saturday, September 5th - Singles

BST (ET)

2:00pm (9:00am) -

2:10pm (9:10am) -

2:20pm (9:20am) -

2:30pm (9:30am) -

2:40pm (9:40am) -

2:50pm (9:50am) -

3:00pm (10:00am) -

3:10pm (10:10am) -

Walker Cup teams 2026

Walker Cup Team USA

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Preston Stout (1st)

Tyler Watts (2nd)

William Jennings (4th)

Ryder Cowan (5th)

Miles Russell (6th)

Josiah Gilbert (7th)

Ethan Fang (9th)

Kihei Akina (11th)

Jay Leng Jr. (12th)

Stewart Hagestad (25th)

Average rank: 8.2

Walker Cup Team GB&I

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Tyler Weaver (3rd)

Luke Poulter (8th)

Eliot Baker (13th)

Niall Sheils Donegan (18th)

Connor Graham (26th)

Stuart Grehan (28th)

Jack Whaley (45th)

Sam Easterbrook (76th)

Ben Bolton (86th)

Josh Hill (93rd)

Average rank: 39.6