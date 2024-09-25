Which Players Have Gone 5-0-0 At The Presidents Cup?

When it comes to team events, players can provide a key role in their sides success and, often, if a player goes undefeated, it can be the difference between winning and losing.

However, the likelihood of a player going undefeated is very slim. For example, in the Ryder Cup, just five players have gone 5-0-0 (wins, losses, ties), those are Arnold Palmer, Gardner Dickinson, Larry Nelson, Francesco Molinari and Dustin Johnson. In the Solheim Cup, it's just one individual who has managed the feat, with Caroline Hedwall the only player to ever secure five wins at a sole Solheim Cup.

So, what about the Presidents Cup? Well, first played in 1994, the 2024 Presidents Cup will be the 15th between the US Team and International Team and, during that time, just six players have ever gone 5-0-0. Here, we take a look at who they are...

Mark O'Meara - 1996

In the first edition of the Presidents Cup, Fred Couples and Davis Love III went undefeated with 3-0-0 and 4-0-1 records, which handed the US a 20-12 victory. Two years later, David Duval went 4-0-0 but fellow countryman, Mark O'Meara, went one better, as he became the first player to go 5-0-0 in a Presidents Cup.

Playing alongside Duval for the first three sessions, the pair claimed 3&2, 2&1 and 4&3 wins, whilst O'Meara won the afternoon foursomes 1-up alongside Scott Hoch. In the singles, the American defeated Nick Price 1-up to go 5-0-0 for the week, with his blemish free record helping the US side to a tight 16.5-15.5 win.

Shigeki Maruyama - 1998

In 1998 the International Team won their first, and currently only, Presidents Cup, with Shigeki Maruyama playing a key part in their victory. Making his debut in the tournament, the rookie won 3&2 alongside Craig Parry in Thursday's morning foursomes, before Maruyama paired up with fellow countryman, Naomichi Ozaki, in the afternoon to claim a 4&3 victory.

On Friday, Maruyama was in the same pairings as Thursday and, for both sessions, he won in tight affairs as both games finished 1-up. Facing off against US' John Huston in the Sunday singles, the 29-year-old won 3&2 to cap off a memorable performance.

After his 5-0-0 run, the Japanese star would only play one more Presidents Cup in 2000, where he had one win and two losses. For 2024, Maruyama will be one of Mike Weir's vice captains in Canada.

Tiger Woods - 2009

Although plenty of players had gone undefeated at various Presidents Cups between 1998 and 2009, no-one had managed the 5-0-0 feat. That was until Tiger Woods rocked up at the event at Harding Park Golf Club, with the World No.1 producing one of the most iconic golf shots in the process.

Teaming up with Steve Stricker in all four pairs events, the duo dominated with 6&4, 5&3, 1-up and 4&2 wins to both sit 4-0-0. Although Stricker lost his singles match to Geoff Ogilvy, Woods didn't lose his as he decimated Y.E Yang 6&5.

The golf shot I'm referring to came during the day three foursomes match, whereby the American produced one of the most iconic club twirls we have ever seen. Striking an iron into the final hole, Woods knew it was good as soon as it left the club, with the Golf Hall of Famer almost mimicking the flight of the shot with his hand as he walked down the fairway.

Jim Furyk - 2011

After Woods' heroics the Presidents Cup returned to International soil and Royal Melbourne Golf Club, one of the most prestigious in the world, in 2011. This time around, it was Jim Furyk who went 5-0-0, as the 2024 Presidents Cup US captain won his first three matches alongside Phil Mickelson.

Claiming 4&3, 2&1 and 2&1 wins, Furyk then paired with Nick Watney for the afternoon four-balls, with the Americans securing a 1-up win over Adam Scott and Ernie Els. Seeking revenge, Els and Furyk faced off in the Sunday singles but, once again, the American got the better of the South African, claiming a 4&3 victory.

Branden Grace - 2015

Making his Presidents Cup debut in 2013, Branden Grace lost all four of his matches and was out for redemption in 2015. Playing the Jack Nicklaus Golf Club in Korea, the South African became just the second International player to ever go 5-0-0 in the tournament's history.

Playing alongside fellow countryman, Louis Oosthuizen, the pair claimed 3&2, 4&3, 3&2 and 1-up victories over the likes of Jordan Spieth, Dustin Johnson and Patrick Reed, with Grace then bettering Matt Kuchar 2&1 in the Sunday singles. His win put the scores at 14.5-14.5 overall, but it was ultimately US' Bill Haas who claimed the winning point for the Americans, as he defeated Sang-moon Bae 2-up.

Jordan Spieth - 2022

Jordan Spieth was selected as a captain's pick in 2022 and justified his spot perfectly, with the American claiming a 5-0-0 record as the US won 17.5-12.5 at Quail Hollow Club in North Carolina.

Like other players on this list, Spieth was undefeated in the pairs aspect, as he teamed with long-time friend Justin Thomas to claim 2&1, 2&1, 4&3 and 4&3 victories in the fourball and foursomes. Going out second in the singles, the 29-year-old defeated Cam Davies 4&3 to become the first American to go 5-0-0 at a Presidents Cup in 11 years.