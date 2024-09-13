How These Four Players Could Make History At The Solheim Cup
Team USA dominated proceedings on the first day of the Solheim Cup and, in regard to Nelly Korda, Rose Zhang, Lauren Coughlin and Sarah Schmelzelan, they have a chance of history
Throughout the history of the Solheim Cup, there has been just one player to secure five wins, zero losses and zero ties. However, going into the second day of the tournament in 2024, that could all change...
Currently, Caroline Hedwall is the only player to ever secure five wins at the Solheim Cup, with the Swede securing 4&2, three 2&1s and 1-up victories to help Europe claim an 18-10 win at Colorado Golf Club and the first ever European victory in the United States.
Now, following the first day of the 2024 Solheim Cup, Nelly Korda, Rose Zhang, Lauren Coughlin and Sarah Schmelzel have the chance to add their names to the Hedwall roll of honor.
Although multiple players have gone through a Solheim Cup undefeated, it's only Hedwall who has secured a famous 5-0-0 record, with the seven-time Ladies European Tour winner enjoying an incredible few days in Chicago.
Amongst those who have gone undefeated are Dottie Pepper, who won four games out of four in 1998, Sophie Gustafson and Morgan Pressel, who won four out of four in 2011, as well as Celine Boutier and Georgia Hall in 2019. What's more, Leona Maguire claimed 4.5 points out of 5 in her debut appearance at the 2021 Solheim Cup.
On Friday, Korda became the first player on the first day of the Solheim Cup to win both sessions by at least 3 holes, with the World No.1 claiming 3&2 and 6&4 wins in the foursomes and fourball format.
Along with Korda, Zhang produced 3&2 and 5&4 wins to join her countrywoman in the record books, as Solheim Cup rookies Coughlin and Schmelzel both dismantled the competition to sit two wins from two in their debut tournaments.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
All four have the opportunity to go undefeated in the Solheim Cup, but it will depend on captain Stacy Lewis' picks for the Saturday's foursomes and fourballs picks, with the US dominating proceedings on Friday.
In its 19th edition, it's worth noting that, in the Ryder Cup, just four players have gone 5-0-0 in that tournament. These are Larry Nelson in 1979, Arnold Palmer in 1967, Francesco Molinari in 2018 and Dustin Johnson in 2021.
Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover weekend news and social media, as well as help look after Golf Monthly’s many buyers’ guides and equipment reviews.
Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round came in 2016, where he shot a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine holes. He currently plays at Witney Lakes in Oxfordshire and his favourite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.
Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°
Fairway Wood: TaylorMade Rocketballz Stage 2, 15°, 19°
Hybrid: Adams Super Hybrid, 22°
Irons: Mizuno MP54, 5-PW
Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°
Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero
Ball: Titleist Pro V1x
-
-
Barack Obama Makes Solheim Cup Visit To Cheer On Team USA
The former President of the USA was introduced to the crowd on the first tee before the Friday afternoon four-ball session at Robert Trent Jones Golf Club
By Mike Hall Published
-
Is This The Best Seat At The Solheim Cup? It's Hard To Argue...
Is this the best seat in the house at the Solheim Cup? Certainly, this Hilton hotel overlooking the 16th hole will take some beating!
By Matt Cradock Published
-
Barack Obama Makes Solheim Cup Visit To Cheer On Team USA
The former President of the USA was introduced to the crowd on the first tee before the Friday afternoon four-ball session at Robert Trent Jones Golf Club
By Mike Hall Published
-
Is This The Best Seat At The Solheim Cup? It's Hard To Argue...
Is this the best seat in the house at the Solheim Cup? Certainly, this Hilton hotel overlooking the 16th hole will take some beating!
By Matt Cradock Published
-
The 5 Players To Have Dropped Out Of Last Year’s Solheim Cup Teams (And Who Have Replaced Them)
There are five players who competed in the 2023 Solheim Cup who missed out this year - here are the details, and who replaced them
By Mike Hall Published
-
Which Players Played Twice On Day One At The Solheim Cup?
On Friday, four players from each team featured in both the morning foursomes and afternoon fourballs at the Solheim Cup
By Matt Cradock Published
-
Esther Henseleit Forced Into Last-Minute Caddie Change At The Solheim Cup
The German was forced into switching her caddie at the 11th hour after her regular looper withdrew on Thursday night
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
LPGA Tour 'Deeply Sorry' As 'Thousands' Miss Start of Solheim Cup Due To Transport Issues
Thousands of fans missed the start of the Solheim Cup owing to long waits for shuttle buses to Robert Trent Jones Golf Club
By Mike Hall Last updated
-
Solheim Cup Scores, Leaderboard And Live Updates: Nelly Korda Stars As USA Lead 6-2 After Day One
The 19th Solheim Cup is here, as hosts USA take control of day one as they look to win the trophy back for the first time since 2017
By James Nursey Last updated
-
Solheim Cup Pairings: Surprises And Takeaways From Friday Foursomes Match-Ups
We take a closer look at the opening four matches in the 2024 Solheim Cup
By Elliott Heath Published