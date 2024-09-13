How These Four Players Could Make History At The Solheim Cup

Team USA dominated proceedings on the first day of the Solheim Cup and, in regard to Nelly Korda, Rose Zhang, Lauren Coughlin and Sarah Schmelzelan, they have a chance of history

Nelly Korda strikes an iron shot from the fairway
Throughout the history of the Solheim Cup, there has been just one player to secure five wins, zero losses and zero ties. However, going into the second day of the tournament in 2024, that could all change...

Currently, Caroline Hedwall is the only player to ever secure five wins at the Solheim Cup, with the Swede securing 4&2, three 2&1s and 1-up victories to help Europe claim an 18-10 win at Colorado Golf Club and the first ever European victory in the United States.

Now, following the first day of the 2024 Solheim Cup, Nelly Korda, Rose Zhang, Lauren Coughlin and Sarah Schmelzel have the chance to add their names to the Hedwall roll of honor.

Although multiple players have gone through a Solheim Cup undefeated, it's only Hedwall who has secured a famous 5-0-0 record, with the seven-time Ladies European Tour winner enjoying an incredible few days in Chicago.

Amongst those who have gone undefeated are Dottie Pepper, who won four games out of four in 1998, Sophie Gustafson and Morgan Pressel, who won four out of four in 2011, as well as Celine Boutier and Georgia Hall in 2019. What's more, Leona Maguire claimed 4.5 points out of 5 in her debut appearance at the 2021 Solheim Cup.

On Friday, Korda became the first player on the first day of the Solheim Cup to win both sessions by at least 3 holes, with the World No.1 claiming 3&2 and 6&4 wins in the foursomes and fourball format.

Barack Obama, Nelly Korda and other Team USA Solheim Cup members at the Friday afternoon four-ball

Along with Korda, Zhang produced 3&2 and 5&4 wins to join her countrywoman in the record books, as Solheim Cup rookies Coughlin and Schmelzel both dismantled the competition to sit two wins from two in their debut tournaments.

All four have the opportunity to go undefeated in the Solheim Cup, but it will depend on captain Stacy Lewis' picks for the Saturday's foursomes and fourballs picks, with the US dominating proceedings on Friday.

In its 19th edition, it's worth noting that, in the Ryder Cup, just four players have gone 5-0-0 in that tournament. These are Larry Nelson in 1979, Arnold Palmer in 1967, Francesco Molinari in 2018 and Dustin Johnson in 2021.

