Who Are The Presidents Cup Captains?

United States captain Jim Furyk and Internationals skipper Mike Weir will both lead their teams at the 2024 Presidents Cup for the first time.

The United States will be hoping to defend their title at Royal Montreal Golf Club this month after beating the Internationals 17.5-12.5 in 2022.

Furyk will be joined by assistant captains Stewart Cink, Justin Leonard, Kevin Kisner and Brandt Snedeker, while Ernie Els, Trevor Immelman, Geoff Ogilvy, Camilo Villegas and Shigeki Maruyama are Weir’s assistants.

The 12-player teams were finalized when both Furyk and Weir announced their six picks.

Furyk selected Keegan Bradley, Sam Burns, Tony Finau, Brian Harman, Russell Henley and Max Homa as his picks, with Scottie Scheffler, Xander Schauffele, Collin Morikawa, Wyndham Clark, Patrick Cantlay and Sahith Theegala already in the team as automatic qualifiers.

Furyk said the decision was “tough”, with many big-name players missing out, like Justin Thomas who boasts a 10-3-2 record in the past three Presidents Cups.

"I think when you look at it, there's about 16 or 18 guys that I'd love to have on this team," Furyk said.

"At the end of the day, I love JT. I probably know him as well or better than any members of my team. Again, great record and feisty and [an] emotional leader.

"Just kind of trying to put the puzzle pieces together and find the right 12 to take to Montreal. Tough, tough. He's a great team room guy, and he's going to play on a ton of these teams in the future as well, and one day he's going to be a captain, and a great one."

Weir picked South Africa’s Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Canada’s Corey Conners, Taylor Pendrith and Mackenzie Hughes, South Korea’s Si Woo Kim and Australia’s Min Woo Lee.

The automatic qualifiers for the Internationals were Japan's Hideki Matsuyama, South Korea's Sungjae Im, Tom Kim and Byeong Hun An, and Australia's Adam Scott and Jason Day.

"No doubt, they're a strong bunch," Weir said of his US rivals. "You know, golf is golf. Our guys believe that we can win. Match play is different. It's a completely different animal. I believe in these guys, and I totally believe that they're going to perform well."

As a player, Furyk was one of the most successful in the event’s history, and represented the USA at the Presidents Cup seven times from 1998-2011.

In fact, Furyk – who has an overall record of 20–10–3 – has recorded the third-most points in Presidents Cup history with 21.5, behind Tiger Woods (27.5) and Phil Mickelson (32.5).

Weir also brings plenty of experience to his role, having represented the International Team five times from 2000-2009. The Canadian has an overall record of 13-9-2 at the Presidents Cup.