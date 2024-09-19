Who Are The Presidents Cup Captains?
With the United States and International Teams almost set to go head-to-head at the 2024 Presidents Cup, here is a closer look at the two captains, Jim Furyk and Mike Weir
United States captain Jim Furyk and Internationals skipper Mike Weir will both lead their teams at the 2024 Presidents Cup for the first time.
The United States will be hoping to defend their title at Royal Montreal Golf Club this month after beating the Internationals 17.5-12.5 in 2022.
Furyk will be joined by assistant captains Stewart Cink, Justin Leonard, Kevin Kisner and Brandt Snedeker, while Ernie Els, Trevor Immelman, Geoff Ogilvy, Camilo Villegas and Shigeki Maruyama are Weir’s assistants.
The 12-player teams were finalized when both Furyk and Weir announced their six picks.
Furyk selected Keegan Bradley, Sam Burns, Tony Finau, Brian Harman, Russell Henley and Max Homa as his picks, with Scottie Scheffler, Xander Schauffele, Collin Morikawa, Wyndham Clark, Patrick Cantlay and Sahith Theegala already in the team as automatic qualifiers.
Furyk said the decision was “tough”, with many big-name players missing out, like Justin Thomas who boasts a 10-3-2 record in the past three Presidents Cups.
"I think when you look at it, there's about 16 or 18 guys that I'd love to have on this team," Furyk said.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
"At the end of the day, I love JT. I probably know him as well or better than any members of my team. Again, great record and feisty and [an] emotional leader.
"Just kind of trying to put the puzzle pieces together and find the right 12 to take to Montreal. Tough, tough. He's a great team room guy, and he's going to play on a ton of these teams in the future as well, and one day he's going to be a captain, and a great one."
A post shared by Presidents Cup (@presidentscup)
A photo posted by on
Weir picked South Africa’s Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Canada’s Corey Conners, Taylor Pendrith and Mackenzie Hughes, South Korea’s Si Woo Kim and Australia’s Min Woo Lee.
The automatic qualifiers for the Internationals were Japan's Hideki Matsuyama, South Korea's Sungjae Im, Tom Kim and Byeong Hun An, and Australia's Adam Scott and Jason Day.
"No doubt, they're a strong bunch," Weir said of his US rivals. "You know, golf is golf. Our guys believe that we can win. Match play is different. It's a completely different animal. I believe in these guys, and I totally believe that they're going to perform well."
As a player, Furyk was one of the most successful in the event’s history, and represented the USA at the Presidents Cup seven times from 1998-2011.
In fact, Furyk – who has an overall record of 20–10–3 – has recorded the third-most points in Presidents Cup history with 21.5, behind Tiger Woods (27.5) and Phil Mickelson (32.5).
Weir also brings plenty of experience to his role, having represented the International Team five times from 2000-2009. The Canadian has an overall record of 13-9-2 at the Presidents Cup.
|Year
|USA
|Internationals
|2022
|Davis Love III
|Trevor Immelman
|2019
|Tiger Woods
|Ernie Els
|2017
|Steve Stricker
|Nick Price
|2015
|Jay Haas
|Nick Price
|2013
|Fred Couples
|Nick Price
|2011
|Fred Couples
|Greg Norman
|2009
|Fred Couples
|Greg Norman
|2007
|Jack Nicklaus
|Gary Player
|2005
|Jack Nicklaus
|Gary Player
|2003
|Jack Nicklaus
|Gary Player
|2000
|Ken Venturi
|Peter Thompson
|1998
|Jack Nicklaus
|Peter Thompson
|1996
|Arnold Palmer
|Peter Thompson
|1994
|Hale Irwin
|David Graham
Joel Kulasingham is freelance writer for Golf Monthly. He has worked as a sports reporter and editor in New Zealand for more than five years, covering a wide range of sports including golf, rugby and football. He moved to London in 2023 and writes for several publications in the UK and abroad. He is a life-long sports nut and has been obsessed with golf since first swinging a club at the age of 13. These days he spends most of his time watching, reading and writing about sports, and playing mediocre golf at courses around London.
-
-
LIV Golf Players Eligible For Ryder Cup And PGA Championship, Says PGA Of America
The PGA of America has made LIV Golfers eligible for the US Ryder Cup team and PGA Championship
By Joel Kulasingham Published
-
LIV Golf Team Championship Quarter-Final Matchups Revealed
The 2024 LIV Golf season concludes with the Team Championship in Dallas this weekend, starting with the quarter-finals on Friday
By Joel Kulasingham Published
-
Who Has Scored The Most Points In Presidents Cup History?
Nobody has scored more points than six-time Major winner Phil Mickelson, who has represented USA 12 times in the Presidents Cup
By Elliott Heath Published
-
Has The International Team Ever Won The Presidents Cup?
The Internationals have only won once in the history of the Presidents Cup - here is a closer look at their sole victory in 1998
By Joel Kulasingham Published
-
How The Presidents Cup Is Different To The Ryder Cup
It’s easy to make comparisons between the Presidents Cup and the Ryder Cup, but there are some crucial differences between the two contests
By Mike Hall Published
-
What Are The Future Venues For The Presidents Cup?
Ahead of the 2024 Presidents Cup at Royal Montreal Golf Club, we look at the future venues that will host the iconic event
By Joel Kulasingham Published
-
Presidents Cup Past Winners - Who Has Won The Most?
Here's a closer look at the past winners of the Presidents Cup, with the United States holding a dominant record over the Internationals since the first event in 1994
By Joel Kulasingham Published