Has The International Team Ever Won The Presidents Cup?
The Internationals have only won once in the history of the Presidents Cup - here is a closer look at their sole victory in 1998
The International Team will be hoping to halt the United States’ run of dominance in the Presidents Cup at the 16th edition of the event this month.
The 2024 Presidents Cup will take place at Royal Montreal Golf Club in Montreal, Quebec, Canada from September 26-29, with the United States hoping to retain the Cup after winning the 2022 event at Quail Hollow.
The Internationals have only won the Presidents Cup once since the first competition in 1994, claiming the trophy in the third edition of the event in 1998.
Aside from that, the USA have won 12 of the 14 Presidents Cups, while the 2003 match ended in a draw.
International captain Peter Thomson led his side to a 20.5-11.5 victory over the Americans at the 1998 Presidents Cup at Royal Melbourne Golf Club, in what was the first event to be held outside of the United States.
It was the second-largest margin of victory in the Cup’s history, behind the Americans’ win in 2000 by 11 points.
The Internationals rushed out to a 7-3 lead after Friday’s matchups, before increasing their lead to 14-5-5.5 after Saturday.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
The Sunday singles session ended in a 6-6 tie, securing the International team their first and only Presidents Cup victory.
Shigeki Maruyama earned the most points in the event with five, going a perfect 5-0-0. Steve Elkington was the only other unbeaten player, collecting four points for the Internationals with three wins and two draws.
No one from Team USA, captained by Jack Nicklaus for the first time, managed more than 2.5 points, while four players were winless. On the other hand, seven International players won more than 2.5 points.
The International Team in 1998: Carlos Franco, Craig Parry, Ernie Els, Frank Nobilo, Greg Norman, Greg Turner, Naomichi Ozaki, Nick Price, Shigeki Maruyama, Steve Elkington, Stuart Appleby and Vijay Singh.
The USA Team in 1998: Mark Calcavecchia, Fred Couples, David Duval, Jim Furyk, Scott Hoch, John Huston, Lee Janzen, Justin Leonard, Davis Love III, Phil Mickelson, Mark O'Meara and Tiger Woods.
How many times has Team USA won the Presidents Cup?
The United States have won 12 of the 14 Presidents Cup in the events history. The only Presidents Cups they failed to win was in 1998 (the Internationals first and only win) and 2003, which ended in a draw.
Joel Kulasingham is freelance writer for Golf Monthly. He has worked as a sports reporter and editor in New Zealand for more than five years, covering a wide range of sports including golf, rugby and football. He moved to London in 2023 and writes for several publications in the UK and abroad. He is a life-long sports nut and has been obsessed with golf since first swinging a club at the age of 13. These days he spends most of his time watching, reading and writing about sports, and playing mediocre golf at courses around London.
-
-
Huawei Enters Golf Market With Two New Course-Compatible Smartwatches
The all-new Professional Golf Mode will be available on two of the brand's premium smartwatches, offering a comprehensive feature suite for the tech-savvy golfer
By Dan Parker Published
-
Huawei Watch Ultimate Green Edition Review
It’s sleek and stylish in design but how can the Huawei Watch Ultimate improve your performance on the course? Sam De’Ath finds out.
By Sam De'Ath Published
-
How The Presidents Cup Is Different To The Ryder Cup
It’s easy to make comparisons between the Presidents Cup and the Ryder Cup, but there are some crucial differences between the two contests
By Mike Hall Published
-
What Are The Future Venues For The Presidents Cup?
Ahead of the 2024 Presidents Cup at Royal Montreal Golf Club, we look at the future venues that will host the iconic event
By Joel Kulasingham Published
-
Presidents Cup Past Winners - Who Has Won The Most?
Here's a closer look at the past winners of the Presidents Cup, with the United States holding a dominant record over the Internationals since the first event in 1994
By Joel Kulasingham Published