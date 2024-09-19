Has The International Team Ever Won The Presidents Cup?

The International Team will be hoping to halt the United States’ run of dominance in the Presidents Cup at the 16th edition of the event this month.

The 2024 Presidents Cup will take place at Royal Montreal Golf Club in Montreal, Quebec, Canada from September 26-29, with the United States hoping to retain the Cup after winning the 2022 event at Quail Hollow.

The Internationals have only won the Presidents Cup once since the first competition in 1994, claiming the trophy in the third edition of the event in 1998.

Aside from that, the USA have won 12 of the 14 Presidents Cups, while the 2003 match ended in a draw.

International captain Peter Thomson led his side to a 20.5-11.5 victory over the Americans at the 1998 Presidents Cup at Royal Melbourne Golf Club, in what was the first event to be held outside of the United States.

It was the second-largest margin of victory in the Cup’s history, behind the Americans’ win in 2000 by 11 points.

The Internationals rushed out to a 7-3 lead after Friday’s matchups, before increasing their lead to 14-5-5.5 after Saturday.

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The Sunday singles session ended in a 6-6 tie, securing the International team their first and only Presidents Cup victory.

Shigeki Maruyama won five points for the Internationals at the 1998 Presidents Cup.

Shigeki Maruyama earned the most points in the event with five, going a perfect 5-0-0. Steve Elkington was the only other unbeaten player, collecting four points for the Internationals with three wins and two draws.

No one from Team USA, captained by Jack Nicklaus for the first time, managed more than 2.5 points, while four players were winless. On the other hand, seven International players won more than 2.5 points.

The International Team in 1998: Carlos Franco, Craig Parry, Ernie Els, Frank Nobilo, Greg Norman, Greg Turner, Naomichi Ozaki, Nick Price, Shigeki Maruyama, Steve Elkington, Stuart Appleby and Vijay Singh.

The USA Team in 1998: Mark Calcavecchia, Fred Couples, David Duval, Jim Furyk, Scott Hoch, John Huston, Lee Janzen, Justin Leonard, Davis Love III, Phil Mickelson, Mark O'Meara and Tiger Woods.

How many times has Team USA won the Presidents Cup?

The United States have won 12 of the 14 Presidents Cup in the events history. The only Presidents Cups they failed to win was in 1998 (the Internationals first and only win) and 2003, which ended in a draw.