Who Runs The Presidents Cup?
The Presidents Cup began in 1994, with the 15th edition coming in 2024 at Royal Montreal Golf Club in Canada, but who runs it?
Since the inaugural edition of the Presidents Cup in 1994, it has become an established part of the golf calendar, and is traditionally held biennially in even-numbered years.
It resembles the Ryder Cup in many ways, including its two teams of 12 players and match play format, but it is decidedly different in other areas, including who runs it.
The Presidents Cup is run by the PGA Tour, which also created it. That's unlike the Ryder Cup, which is jointly run by the PGA of America and Ryder Cup Europe.
But why did the PGA Tour establish it? Another key aspect that sets the Presidents Cup apart from the Ryder Cup helps explain the decision.
While both the Ryder Cup and the Presidents Cup feature a US team, in the former contest, the Americans take on a team of Europeans, but in the latter, its opponent is a team made up of international players, not including those from Europe.
That difference means that world-class players denied the opportunity to appear in the Ryder Cup can pit their wits against the Americans in a similar match while growing the game globally, hence why the PGA Tour created it.
The PGA Tour's sole responsibility for the Presidents Cup is reflected in the qualifying process. For example, the qualifying criteria for the US team states that a player must be a PGA Tour member to automatically make the team.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
Meanwhile, for both the US and International teams, the criteria stipulates that “all players (automatic qualifiers and captain’s picks) must be eligible to compete in PGA Tour-sanctioned competitions," which further emphasizes that the Presidents Cup is a contest with the PGA Tour pulling the strings.
The PGA Tour's responsibility for the Presidents Cup also explains why, for the second edition in a row, the 2024 match will not feature players from LIV Golf.
That was made clear soon after the first tournament on the rival circuit began in 2022, when PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan published a strongly worded letter that spelled out in no uncertain terms who is running the show regarding the Presidents Cup.
The letter explained that LIV golfers were "suspended or otherwise no longer eligible to participate in PGA Tour tournament play, including the Presidents Cup.”
Another sign that the PGA Tour is behind the Presidents Cup comes at the trophy ceremony, where Monahan speaks.
While comparisons with the Ryder Cup are inevitable whenever the Presidents Cup comes around, the organizations that run the two contests mark one of the big elements that sets them apart. Where the Presidents Cup is concerned, it was a PGA Tour venture from the start, and remains firmly under its control three decades on.
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
-
-
I Looked At The Stats For All 24 Presidents Cup Players... Here's 7 Things That Stood Out
Team USA go into the 2024 Presidents Cup as favorites, and the stats back it up on the whole
By Elliott Heath Published
-
What Is A Twos Competition In Golf?
A twos competition is run as part of another golf competition and can help bring an entertaining new element into the mix
By Roderick Easdale Published
-
The Record Adam Scott Is Set To Break At The 2024 Presidents Cup
Adam Scott is one of the vastly experienced players in the International Team for the 2024 Presidents Cup, and he’s eyeing a record that has stood for 11 years at the match
By Mike Hall Published
-
The 6 Players Making Their Presidents Cup Debuts In 2024
The two teams playing in Montreal have plenty of previous experience but, for six players, the 2024 edition marks their maiden appearances
By Mike Hall Published
-
Who Are The Presidents Cup Captains?
With the United States and International Teams almost set to go head-to-head at the 2024 Presidents Cup, here is a closer look at the two captains, Jim Furyk and Mike Weir
By Joel Kulasingham Published
-
Who Has Scored The Most Points In Presidents Cup History?
Nobody has scored more points than six-time Major winner Phil Mickelson, who has represented USA 12 times in the Presidents Cup
By Elliott Heath Published
-
Has The International Team Ever Won The Presidents Cup?
The Internationals have only won once in the history of the Presidents Cup - here is a closer look at their sole victory in 1998
By Joel Kulasingham Published
-
How The Presidents Cup Is Different To The Ryder Cup
It’s easy to make comparisons between the Presidents Cup and the Ryder Cup, but there are some crucial differences between the two contests
By Mike Hall Published
-
What Are The Future Venues For The Presidents Cup?
Ahead of the 2024 Presidents Cup at Royal Montreal Golf Club, we look at the future venues that will host the iconic event
By Joel Kulasingham Published
-
Presidents Cup Past Winners - Who Has Won The Most?
Here's a closer look at the past winners of the Presidents Cup, with the United States holding a dominant record over the Internationals since the first event in 1994
By Joel Kulasingham Published