8 Things You Didn't Know About Justin Suh

1. Suh began playing tournaments at the age of 6 and shot his first 72 at the age of 7. Growing up, he com- peted often with his older sister Hannah

2. He studied at the University of Southern California (USC).

3. Suh is a rare four-time qualifier for the USGA Junior Amateur who came to USC with a handful of big wins on his resume. Among the few who have qualified four times for the USGA Junior Amateur are PGA stars Tiger Woods and Jordan Spieth.

4. Suh was born in San Jose, California and currently calls Las Vegas, Nevada his home.

Justin Suh poses with the Korn Ferry Tour Player of the Year trophy (Image credit: Getty Images)

5. Suh turned professional after graduating with a degree in business administration in 2019. He finished his college career as a four-time All-American.

6. He was number one in the World Amateur Golf Ranking between October 2018 and April 2019, for a total of 26 weeks. He was replaced by Viktor Hovland.

7. Suh has an official partnership with Cobra/Puma. As a result he uses Cobra golf clubs as well as puma apparel and golf shoes.

8. Earned his first PGA Tour card as he finished 1st on the season-long Korn Ferry Tour Eligibility Points List, with a top-10 at the Nationwide Children’s Hospital Championship and victory at the season-ending Korn Ferry Tour Championship.

This also vaulted him to 1st on the Korn Ferry Tour Finals Eligibility Points List, joining him with Scottie Scheffler (2019) and Chesson Hadley (2017) as the only players to sweep both No. 1 rankings.