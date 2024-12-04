Asian Tour and LIV Golf Confirm New India Event
The International Series India will be the first event on the Asian Tour's elevated series' calendar next year, coming the week before LIV Golf Riyadh
The Asian Tour has confirmed the International Series will be going to India for its first event in 2025.
The tournament is set to take place from January 30-February 2 at former Hero Indian Open venue DLF Golf and Country Club on the outskirts of Delhi. The DP World Tour will return to India at the end of March but a venue is yet to be confirmed.
It is the latest recognized tour venue to be snapped up by LIV Golf after signing up former Andalucia Masters host Valderrama and PGA Tour venue El Camaleon Mayakoba. The International Series has also staged events at former Qatar Masters host Doha Golf Club and Oman Open venue Al Mouj Golf.
The International Series India will take place in the week before the first LIV Golf League tournament of the season in Riyadh. As per usual International Series tournaments, a number of LIV players will be in the field including home favorite Anirban Lahiri. The Asian Tour promise "more big names" are set to be announced.
Lahiri's Crushers GC teammate Bryson DeChambeau could be one of those big names in attendance for his first ever start in the country, having hinted to the Hindusian Times in October that he could tee it up.
“I am aware that [Lahiri] is going to be involved, and we have had a few talks about it. It will be a very important week for him. I will support him fully, and if everything works out, I am extremely excited about the opportunity to play in India,” DeChambeau said.
“I have never been there, but it’s a country that has fascinated me. I have always loved being a global player and I greatly enjoy playing in as many countries as possible.”
The event will carry a $2m purse and be the first of 10 International Series tournaments in 2025. It is set to be a "new-look schedule" next year with "further new destinations and returns to established markets."
The series is backed by LIV Golf, with the International Series rankings leader earning a spot into the league at the end of each season. This year's race for a LIV card is coming down to the final event at the Saudi International, where the likes of John Catlin and Ben Campbell are hoping to overthrow Peter Uihelin at the top.
