Which Course Is Hosting The 2032 Olympic Golf Competitions?

The 2032 Olympic Games are heading Down Under with Brisbane in Australia staging the event, but where will the golf competitions be held?

Royal Queensland GC
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Paul Higham
By
published

There's still a long way to go, but there's never any harm in looking ahead to big golfing events and where they'll be held - including future Olympics venues.

Golf seems to now be a staple in the Olympics programme having returned in Rio in 2016 after an absence of 112 years from the Games.

And the courses are getting better and more famous, with Le Golf National staging the 2024 Olympic golf events in Paris having previously been the host of the 2018 Ryder Cup.

And in Los Angeles at the 2028 Olympic Games the golf events will be staged at the famous Riviera Country Club which hosts the Tiger Woods-backed Genesis Invitational on the PGA Tour every year.

The following Olympics will be heading Down Under to Brisbane in Australia, which has a plethora of fantastic courses to pick from.

The one that has got the nod though is the Royal Queensland Golf Club, which will host the 2032 Olympic golf tournament from 23 July - 8 August.

It is Australia’s third time hosting the Olympic Games after previously staging the biggest sporting event in the world in Sydney 2000 and Melbourne 1956.

Royal Queensland GC is just a 10-minute drive outside the centre of Brisbane and the locality paired with the size of the footprint of the property to cope with grandstands, broadcasting and hosting facilities saw it being handed the honour.

The course held the Australian Open three times, with the great Arnold Palmer winning one of those back in 1966, and also staged last year's Australian PGA Championship.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Australian golfer Geoff Ogilvy heads up the company making changes to the course to ensure it's in the best possible shape for the Olympics.

The 2006 US Open champion says not too much needs to be tweaked on a course that he believes will offer a strategic test for the world's best golfers.

"There's probably a few things I would tweak here and there but I think fundamentally it is really good," said Ogilvy told NCA NewsWire.

"Strategically it's interesting. It's not drivers everywhere. There are options off the tee."

Paul Higham
Paul Higham
Contributor

