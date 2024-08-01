Which Course Is Hosting The 2032 Olympic Golf Competitions?
The 2032 Olympic Games are heading Down Under with Brisbane in Australia staging the event, but where will the golf competitions be held?
There's still a long way to go, but there's never any harm in looking ahead to big golfing events and where they'll be held - including future Olympics venues.
Golf seems to now be a staple in the Olympics programme having returned in Rio in 2016 after an absence of 112 years from the Games.
And the courses are getting better and more famous, with Le Golf National staging the 2024 Olympic golf events in Paris having previously been the host of the 2018 Ryder Cup.
And in Los Angeles at the 2028 Olympic Games the golf events will be staged at the famous Riviera Country Club which hosts the Tiger Woods-backed Genesis Invitational on the PGA Tour every year.
The following Olympics will be heading Down Under to Brisbane in Australia, which has a plethora of fantastic courses to pick from.
The one that has got the nod though is the Royal Queensland Golf Club, which will host the 2032 Olympic golf tournament from 23 July - 8 August.
It is Australia’s third time hosting the Olympic Games after previously staging the biggest sporting event in the world in Sydney 2000 and Melbourne 1956.
Royal Queensland GC is just a 10-minute drive outside the centre of Brisbane and the locality paired with the size of the footprint of the property to cope with grandstands, broadcasting and hosting facilities saw it being handed the honour.
The course held the Australian Open three times, with the great Arnold Palmer winning one of those back in 1966, and also staged last year's Australian PGA Championship.
Australian golfer Geoff Ogilvy heads up the company making changes to the course to ensure it's in the best possible shape for the Olympics.
The 2006 US Open champion says not too much needs to be tweaked on a course that he believes will offer a strategic test for the world's best golfers.
"There's probably a few things I would tweak here and there but I think fundamentally it is really good," said Ogilvy told NCA NewsWire.
"Strategically it's interesting. It's not drivers everywhere. There are options off the tee."
Paul Higham is a sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in covering most major sporting events for both Sky Sports and BBC Sport. He is currently freelance and covers the golf majors on the BBC Sport website. Highlights over the years include covering that epic Monday finish in the Ryder Cup at Celtic Manor and watching Rory McIlroy produce one of the most dominant Major wins at the 2011 US Open at Congressional. He also writes betting previews and still feels strangely proud of backing Danny Willett when he won the Masters in 2016 - Willett also praised his putting stroke during a media event before the Open at Hoylake. Favourite interviews he's conducted have been with McIlroy, Paul McGinley, Thomas Bjorn, Rickie Fowler and the enigma that is Victor Dubuisson. A big fan of watching any golf from any tour, sadly he spends more time writing about golf than playing these days with two young children, and as a big fair weather golfer claims playing in shorts is worth at least five shots. Being from Liverpool he loves the likes of Hoylake, Birkdale and the stretch of tracks along England's Golf Coast, but would say his favourite courses played are Kingsbarns and Portrush.
