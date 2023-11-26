Thunderclaps, A Helping Foot, And LIV Golfer's Hole-In-One - 6 Must-See Moments From The Australian PGA Championship

The first DP World Tour event of the new season is in the books and Min Woo Lee can call himself the inaugural winner of 2024 after a three-shot victory at the Australian PGA Championship.

Australia's latest star headed a field which contained a handful of Major champions and Tour-title winners, while it also produced some highly-memorable golf.

And although Min Woo was at the centre of almost everyone's attention at Royal Queensland Golf Club on his way to a fourth professional title, there were several other protagonists who could lay claim to the most memorable moment.

Given most of the final day's action took place while the majority of Europe was asleep and America was settling down for the evening, we've detailed six brilliant talking points you may have missed.

EVERYONE NEEDS A GOOD-LUCK HUG FROM THEIR PARENTS

Just before Min Woo Lee wandered onto the first tee, he was briefly joined by his mother - who gave him an encouraging hug and no doubt a word or two of encouragement.

Min Woo subtly brushed away his mom's attempt to fuss him further, keen to maintain his composure ahead of a big day, and strode out towards the course where he would go on to claim victory. All because of that final piece of advice from the most important woman in his life, no doubt.

HOLE-IN-ONE FOR JOAQUIN

A very good day for Joaquin Niemann - who ended the event in fifth - began in perfect style on the par-3 fourth hole when the LIV golfer slotted home a brilliant ace.

The 25-year-old, from Santiago, Chile, sent a powerful iron shot straight towards the pin 175 yards away and seemed interested in a hole-in-one from the jump. Niemann's ball landed around 15 feet short of the pin, bounced softly, and rolled straight towards the hole.

Despite a brief moment of concern as the ball veered left inches out, it caught the very edge of the cup and dropped in. Niemann celebrated in style, handing out high-fives to the crowd along the left edge of the tee box before going on to collect his ball and take in the adulation.

A PRESIDENTIAL FINISH FOR KENNEDY

"Every accomplishment starts with the decision to try" - Former US President John F Kennedy said that, but his namesake Frank Kennedy took the words to heart this week and produced his best professional finish less than two months after turning 18.

The English teenager - who only made the jump from the amateur game in the summer - capped off a memorable week with a sensational long-range putt on his 72nd hole to jump into the top-10 and secure 26,682.99 euros ($29,216.54).

They say you create your own luck. But sometimes, an outside influence plays a considerable role in that good fortune. In Adam Scott's case, his drive down 18 benefitted from a perfectly-placed limb in the crowd.

Sitting at 12-under with a hole to play, the 2013 Masters champion watched on as his tee shot slid towards the right-hand rough before cannoning off someone's foot and rebounding into the middle of the fairway.

Scott would go on to make par and finish in sixth - potentially as a result of that key kick. I just hope the fan wasn't wearing sandals...

THE EAGLE (CHIP-IN) HAS LANDED

After a bogey on the first was recovered nicely via two further birdies, Min Woo Lee really kicked on at the ninth via a chip-in eagle.

Having missed his approach right, the 25-year-old Australian floated a little wedge shot into the heart of the green where it rolled out towards the pin and dropped in following a hearty embrace with the flagstick. Bingo.

The noise from the crowd upon the ball disappearing was deafening, with Lee saying: “I think that was probably the best atmosphere shot I’ve ever hit. I’ve had a few chip-ins, but at that point it was getting close and I was in a pretty average position off the tee shot, after the tee shot, so to chip that in, it was amazing. It was probably one of the best shots I’ve ever hit.”

LET HIM COOK. LET HIM CLAP.

The 2023 Australian PGA Championship was really all about one man in the end, and boy did he enjoy it. Just before skipping towards the 18th tee with a four-stroke lead, Min Woo Lee bathed in the jubilant atmosphere created by the crowd and treated them to brilliant moment of showmanship on the 17th green.

Having found himself with a chef's hat on top of his golf cap, Lee led the fans in a Viking thunderclap - made famous by Icelandic soccer fans at the 2016 European Championships and repeated by Team Europe's supporters at recent Ryder Cups.

Those in attendance applauded their hero, who later threw a couple of golf balls into the crowd, and watched on as he lifted his fourth professional title.