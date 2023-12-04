Which 12 Events Could Tiger Woods Play In 2024?

Before the Hero World Challenge, Tiger Woods made a comment in a press conference that surprised many.

The 47-year-old, who had previously insisted his appearances would be restricted to the Majors and, perhaps, one or two other events, gave an altogether more optimistic outlook following successful surgery on his right ankle. He said: “I think that best scenario would be maybe a tournament a month. I think that's realistic.”

So, does that really mean we could see the 15-time Major winner play up to 12 times in 2024? His performance at the tournament certainly didn’t suggest it would be out of the question, as he finished without any discernible sign of the discomfort that saw him limp out of April’s Masters.

But which 12 events could Woods play? Here are some of the likely candidates.

Farmers Insurance Open

Tiger Woods has won the Farmers Insurance Open seven times (Image credit: Getty Images)

During his press conference, Woods hinted at when we would first see him in 2024, saying: “You would have to start at maybe the Genesis and something in March near The Players.”

However, the temptation to play at the Torrey Pines event could prove too hard to resist. After all, Woods has won the tournament seven times, while he also claimed the US Open title at the venue in 2008 following an epic playoff against Rocco Mediate.

Woods may currently have February in mind to get his year up and running, but it wouldn't be entirely surprising if his first trip to California isn't for the Genesis Invitational, but January's Farmers Insurance Open.

The Genesis Invitational

Tiger Woods shot 67 in the third round of this year's Genesis Invitational (Image credit: Getty Images)

Woods hosts February's Genesis Invitational, so he's highly likely to play in it fitness permitting.

Surprisingly, Woods has yet to win the Riviera Country Club event, although his performance at the 2023 edition was encouraging, with a third-round 67 in particular reminding everyone of his incredible ability on his way to a T45.

Woods also admitted before the Hero World Challenge that he still feels he can win on the Tour and will be keen to add the Genesis Invitational to that long list of victories in 2024.

Arnold Palmer Invitational

Woods has eight wins at the tournament (Image credit: Getty Images)

As Woods also explained before the Hero World Challenge, “something in March near The Players” would be next on his list, and the Arnold Palmer Invitational would surely be ideal.

After all, it takes place in Florida, just a couple of hours from his Jupiter home, while the three-week break after the Genesis Invitational should offer ample recovery time as Woods steps up preparations for the first Major of the year.

Then there’s the small matter of Woods having won the Bay Hill event a staggering eight times. If he hasn't already achieved it by this point, it wouldn't be a surprise if he becomes the outright leader on the PGA Tour winner’s list with 83 that week.

The Players Championship

Tiger Woods has had mixed fortunes at The Players Championship (Image credit: Getty Images)

Another Florida tournament, The Players Championship, follows the week after the Arnold Palmer Invitational. Whether Woods would risk putting his body through back-to-back events remains to be seen, and he does have previous with injuries at TPC Sawgrass.

Woods withdrew from the final round of the 2010 tournament with an inflamed facet joint in his neck, and the year after, he cut his appearance short citing knee, achilles and calf issues.

There have been good times at the event, though, including two wins, most recently in 2013. The tournament is also arguably the biggest outside a Major, and it might prove too much to resist, particularly with The Masters still a month away.

The Masters

Tiger Woods had to withdraw from the 2023 Masters during the third round (Image credit: Getty Images)

Of all Woods’ possible appearances next year, the April Major will surely be the first in his diary. After all, he has won it five times, most recently when he rolled back the years to claim the Green Jacket in 2019.

There will also be a feeling of unfinished business following his withdrawal from the third round of the 2023 tournament after limping round the course in the rain. With his right ankle healed, he’ll be keen to put that miserable experience firmly behind him with another imperious Augusta National performance.

PGA Championship

Woods will be looking for his first PGA Championship win since 2007 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Woods will surely also play in the second Major of the year, in May, so long as he's fit.

He has won the event four times already, but not since 2007 at Southern Hills. Still, it will only be six years since he came close to another PGA Championship victory, when he finished runner-up to Brooks Koepka at Bellerive.

One of his wins, in 2000, also came at the venue for the 2024 event, Valhalla, and he’ll likely have the tournament earmarked for the chance to claim another Major win and edge close to Jack Nicklaus’ record of 18.

The Memorial Tournament

Woods is likely to play at The Memorial Tournament (Image credit: Getty Images)

Speaking of Nicklaus, Woods will surely be tempted with a trip to Jack’s Place for another signature event in June, and particularly one he has won five times, including by a record seven shots over Paul Azinger and Sergio Garcia in 2001.

The Memorial Tournament comes just a week before the year's third Major, the US Open, but considering Woods' history at the event, and its association with the other contender for the greatest player of all time, a trip to Muirfield Village is likely one he already has pencilled in.

US Open

Woods came close, but not close enough, to winning the 2005 US Open at Pinehurst No.2 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Woods has won the US Open three times, but not yet at Pinehurst No.2, which will host next year’s edition in June. He came close in 2005, though, but eventually lost by two shots to New Zealander Michael Campbell.

Woods hasn’t finished in the top 10 at the tournament since 2010, though. He’ll be determined to put that right in 2024, particularly as it’s the one Major we haven’t seen him play since his comeback at the 2022 Masters following a car accident the year before.

The Open

Woods' most recent appearance at The Open came in 2022 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Woods has won The Open twice at St Andrews and once at Royal Liverpool, but he will be determined to add Royal Troon to that list in July next year.

He finished T6 at the 2018 tournament at Carnoustie, but two missed cuts since then, the cancellation of the 2020 tournament and his absence from the 2023 event will have been frustrating for the American. Will 2024 be the year that his luck turns at the final Major of the year?

Zozo Championship

Woods' 2019 Zozo Championship win was his most recent on the PGA Tour (Image credit: Getty Images)

Woods has fond memories of the Japan tournament after claiming victory in the 2019 edition, which drew him level with Sam Snead for most PGA Tour wins, with 82.

By the time the October tournament comes around again, there's every chance Woods will be the outright leader. After the probability of a lengthy break in his schedule following the summer, it wouldn't be a surprise to see him make another appearance at the event.

Hero World Challenge

Tiger Woods returned to action at the Hero World Challenge (Image credit: Getty Images)

If Woods gets through the year unscathed, we’re highly likely to see him at the Hero World Challenge again in 2024, particularly as he hosts it. Meanwhile, its status as an unofficial PGA Tour event will allow him to enjoy a tournament without the intensity of those that have gone before.

Woods has a fine record in it, too, with five wins. The chance to add a sixth title will surely appeal as the year begins to draw to a close.

PNC Championship

Tiger Woods and Charlie Woods are likely to team up at the PNC Championship (Image credit: Getty Images)

Like the Hero World Challenge, it’s become almost tradition for Woods to appear in December's family event alongside son Charlie.

For that reason, the two-day tournament is likely to be the last time we see Woods in action in 2024. Hopefully, by that point, he will have emerged unscathed from the kind of schedule we could only have dreamed he’d be able to complete just a year earlier.

There could even be more in the schedule for Woods. If he stays fit, it seems almost inevitable that the rustiness he had at the 2023 Hero World Challenge will be nowhere to be found as the year goes on.

That could easily mean he qualifies for the FedEx Cup Playoffs in August, with the possibility of playing at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, BMW Championship and Tour Championship not out of the question.