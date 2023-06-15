Rocco Mediate Auctioning Items From 2008 US Open Defeat To Tiger Woods
The 2008 US Open runner-up is selling several items from the tournament, as well as other pieces of memorabilia
Rocco Mediate is auctioning some of the prized items from his career, including from his legendary 2008 US Open tussle with Tiger Woods, where he agonisingly lost on the first sudden-death hole following an 18-hole playoff.
The American is selling the memorabilia via Golden Age Auctions where the items have been attracting bids since Tuesday, with bidding remaining open until the end of next week.
The Rocco Mediate Collection features hundreds of items up for auction. However, those associated with that epic battle with Woods at Torrey Pines will almost certainly attract the most interest.
Indeed, his runner-up medal from the tournament, had attracted a bid of almost $10,000 by the day after the auction began.
Also from that tournament is an Odyssey White Hot XG Sabertooth putter he used during his playoff with Woods and some Callaway irons, while there are more obscure items associated with Mediate’s performance that week on auction too.
Those include a peace sign belt buckle he wore during the playoff, his contestant badge from the tournament, and his hat pins.
It’s not just that famous occasion that Mediate is auctioning items from, either. As well as various other pieces including his Scotty Cameron gold-plated “victory putter” from the 2000 Buick Open, he is also auctioning his 1991 Masters Par 3 Contest winner’s trophy and his Eagle Crystal Goblets and holed out ball from the 2000 Augusta National tournament.
Mediate’s collection is the latest in a string of famous items auctioned in recent times, most notably from the player who beat him in 2008.
In April 2022, Woods’ Tiger Slam irons fetched a record-breaking sum at the same auction house. The clubs, which Woods used as he claimed all four Majors between 2000 and 2001, sold for a record-breaking $5,156,162.
In December, his Sunday red Masters shirt from the 2010 tournament sold for $139,348. The same month, a Scotty Cameron putter used by Phil Mickelson in his 2002 Canon Greater Hartford Open win was auctioned, and fetched over $44,000.
