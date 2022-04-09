What Time Does Tiger Woods Tee Off Today?
The 15-time Major champion will be hoping to propel himself up the leaderboard on Moving Day at The Masters
It's the story that has transcended not only golf, but all of sport, as Tiger Woods has once again defied the odds to make arguably his greatest comeback to date at this year's Masters. The build-up was dominated by speculation as to whether he would tee it up at Augusta National, and since confirming, it's safe to say he hasn't disappointed.
After 508 days out of competition, the 46-year-old posted a remarkable one-under 71 on day one to sit in a tie for tenth as many of the world's best struggled. In fact, such was the level of his performance that Golf Channel analyst Brandel Chamblee said "it was nothing short of a miracle."
As conditions worsened on Friday, Woods followed that up with an equally impressive and gritty 74, recovering from four bogies in his opening five holes to ease his way through to the weekend with a one-over total of 145 to sit nine shots behind runaway leader Scottie Scheffler.
It is the 22nd consecutive time Tiger has made the cut at The Masters, a streak that dates back to 1997 when he won his first Green Jacket by a record 12 shots. However, none have been made under such circumstances. Just 14 months ago, the 15-time Major champion was involved in a horrendous car crash that left him struggling to walk and lucky to escape right leg amputation.
Now, he's back inside the top-20 of a Major championship with a chance to pull off the impossible going into the weekend. But what time is he teeing off? It can be hard to keep track of for those in a different time zone, and with such an epic storyline playing out right before our eyes, you don't want to miss a shot.
Having been among the late starters on Friday, Woods is out earlier than he would have otherwise been. However, relatively speaking he's got a good draw as he's been paired with the fairly unassuming Kevin Kisner.
Woods and Kisner get their third round underway at 1pm Augusta time which, for those in the UK, equates to a rather sociable 6pm. Here's a full rundown of the round three Masters tee times.
With the wind to pick up as the day goes on, this could give Tiger the perfect chance to get back into contention for Sunday's all-important final round as he looks to slip into a sixth Green Jacket.
A lifelong golf fan, Andy graduated in 2019 with a degree in Sports Journalism and got his first role in the industry as the Instruction Editor for National Club Golfer. From there, he went on to enjoy a spell freelancing for Stats Perform producing football reports, and then for RacingNews365 covering Formula 1. However, he couldn't turn down the opportunity to get back into the sport he grew up watching and playing and now covers a mixture of equipment, instruction and news for Golf Monthly's website and print title.
Andy took up the game at the age of seven and even harboured ambitions of a career in the professional ranks for a spell. That didn’t pan out, but he still enjoys his weekend golf at Royal Troon and holds a handicap of 1. As a side note, he's made five holes-in-one and could quite possibly be Retief Goosen’s biggest fan.
As well as the above, some of Andy's work has featured on websites such as goal.com, dailyrecord.co.uk, and theopen.com.
