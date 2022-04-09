What Time Does Tiger Woods Tee Off Today?

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

It's the story that has transcended not only golf, but all of sport, as Tiger Woods has once again defied the odds to make arguably his greatest comeback to date at this year's Masters. The build-up was dominated by speculation as to whether he would tee it up at Augusta National, and since confirming, it's safe to say he hasn't disappointed.

After 508 days out of competition, the 46-year-old posted a remarkable one-under 71 on day one to sit in a tie for tenth as many of the world's best struggled. In fact, such was the level of his performance that Golf Channel analyst Brandel Chamblee said "it was nothing short of a miracle."

As conditions worsened on Friday, Woods followed that up with an equally impressive and gritty 74, recovering from four bogies in his opening five holes to ease his way through to the weekend with a one-over total of 145 to sit nine shots behind runaway leader Scottie Scheffler.

It is the 22nd consecutive time Tiger has made the cut at The Masters, a streak that dates back to 1997 when he won his first Green Jacket by a record 12 shots. However, none have been made under such circumstances. Just 14 months ago, the 15-time Major champion was involved in a horrendous car crash that left him struggling to walk and lucky to escape right leg amputation.

Now, he's back inside the top-20 of a Major championship with a chance to pull off the impossible going into the weekend. But what time is he teeing off? It can be hard to keep track of for those in a different time zone, and with such an epic storyline playing out right before our eyes, you don't want to miss a shot.

Having been among the late starters on Friday, Woods is out earlier than he would have otherwise been. However, relatively speaking he's got a good draw as he's been paired with the fairly unassuming Kevin Kisner.

Woods and Kisner get their third round underway at 1pm Augusta time which, for those in the UK, equates to a rather sociable 6pm. Here's a full rundown of the round three Masters tee times.

With the wind to pick up as the day goes on, this could give Tiger the perfect chance to get back into contention for Sunday's all-important final round as he looks to slip into a sixth Green Jacket.