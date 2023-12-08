What Jon Rahm's LIV Golf Move Means For The Game

Jon Rahm joning LIV Golf is arguably the circuit's biggest, and reportedly the most expensive, signing since the upstart league began in June 2022 - and the deal comes just weeks before the 31st December deadline for the PGA and DP World Tour's agreement with the Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund, backers of LIV Golf.

The Spaniard is one of, if not the, best golfers in the world in the true prime of his career. Rahm has 20 professional victories in seven years as a pro including two Major titles, coming at the 2021 US Open and 2023 Masters. He's been on three European Ryder Cup teams, winning twice, where he played a starring role in Europe's 2023 triumph in Rome just two months ago.

It is expected that Rahm will now play his 14 events in the LIV Golf League along with the four men's Majors and perhaps some of the Asian Tour's International Series events due to the intense rivalry between the PGA Tour and LIV - as, per the current scenario, he'd be suspended by the PGA Tour and face fines and suspensions by the DP World Tour.

But that could all change if the 'merger' goes ahead, with a deadline of 31st December (which is expected to be pushed back) where the PGA and DP World Tours are set to unify the game with the PIF.

So, if the game if unifying, why has LIV Golf signed Jon Rahm? Many believe this ends the likelihood of a deal, but it could well increase the chances.

This deal could well be about leverage, and the Saudis' desire for the merger and a seat at golf's top table. The PIF can tell the PGA Tour that if they don't choose to work together, then they'll continue to go after more and more of the US-based circuit's best players - we've seen already that they certainly have the money to.

Rahm's move is a big loss for the PGA Tour and Commissioner Jay Monahan (Image credit: Getty Images)

PIF Governor Yasir Al-Rumayyan is set to meet Jay Monahan this month to discuss the deal, and he now surely has an upper hand in negotiations after landing Rahm.

Jon Rahm previously pledged his 'fealty' to the PGA Tour and spoke of how he doesn't play golf for monetary reasons, doesn't like LIV's format and plays to win meaningful, historic events on the PGA Tour like Jack Nicklaus' Memorial Tournament.

So if Rahm can essentially be bought, or swayed, by the money and everything else that LIV can offer, surely others can. Sadly in the world of sport, almost everyone has a price.

Aside from the 'merger' and future for the PGA Tour, this move also has a potentially huge implication on the European Ryder Cup setup. Rahm is Europe's best player with three Ryder Cups under his belt, and his future for Team Europe is now in doubt. However, the rules could be re-written according to Rory McIlroy.

"Jon is going to be in Bethpage in 2025 so, because of this decision, the European Tour are going to have to re-write the rules for Ryder Cup eligibility like, absolutely, there’s no question about that," McIlroy told Sky Sports.

"I will certainly want Jon Rahm on the next Ryder Cup team."

Could Rahm's move change Ryder Cup rules to include LIV Golfers on both sides? (Image credit: Getty Images)

If Rahm is allowed to put on the Team Europe shirt and the rules get re-written to allow LIV players, does it open the door for his close friend and doubles partner, the Ryder Cup's all-time points scorer, Sergio Garcia to return? And could an Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood, Henrik Stenson or Graeme McDowell captaincy now back on the cards?

Rahm's move is surely set to have big, and hopefully positive, implications for the Ryder Cup.

LIV's new big signing also means that the Official World Golf Ranking will come under further scrutiny. We've already seen Cameron Smith go from 2nd in the world to 23rd (and still falling) and it's now inevitable that Jon Rahm will also fall down without PGA Tour starts.

PGA Tour players will keep rising with good performances and that's what the OWGR will continue to become at the top end - a PGA Tour ranking. There has been talk and speculation of the Majors giving a certain number of spots to the LIV Golf League and that will surely be inevitable at some point in the not-so-distant-future unless LIV players are allowed back onto the PGA Tour.

Whether Jon Rahm’s move will give the league’s viewing figures a huge boost is yet to be seen. However, it’s undoubtedly a huge signing in terms of what it means in the boardrooms and behind-the-scenes. With Rahm, LIV will hope the overall package for broadcasters and investors is too good to miss.

Rahm's LIV move is a huge play for LIV and has implications on the merger, the world rankings and the Ryder Cup (Image credit: LIV Golf)

LIV stopped reporting its viewing figures earlier in the year and while clearly one of the world's top three players right now, Rahm still isn't a needle mover like Tiger Woods or Rory McIlroy. He will be the circuit's best player, biggest ever signing and most expensive if you've seen the reported figures, but whether it makes a huge difference to LIV's immediate bottom line is yet to be seen.

Either way, it's a massive boost for LIV and its players' chances of re-integrating with the PGA Tour, their hopes to gain access to the Majors and the likelihood of more players following Rahm over.

It's a huge play in negotiations over the merger for PIF - as the PGA Tour surely can't continue to lose more and more of its best talent.

The Spaniard is going to be a team captain, presumably on a new 13th team, so three more players would be needed. Who they'll be will be very interesting.

It's a massive moment for the professional game, which continues to find itself at a crossroads.