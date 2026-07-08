What Drivers Has Rory McIlroy Used Throughout The Years?

Rory McIlroy is regarded as one of the best drivers of the golf ball the world has ever seen, with his laser-like tee shots wowing fans worldwide for many years.

Throughout his amateur and professional career, he has used many different drivers from various brands, including TaylorMade, Titleist, Nike and Callaway.

Looking back through the years, we've been able to provide a timeline of the drivers he has used to claim win after win, with the first driver stemming back to 2004.

At the age of 15, McIlroy was using a TaylorMade R7, one of the most famous drivers in the history of golf.

In fact, such was the iconic nature of the club, TaylorMade actually released the R7 Quad Mini Driver in 2025, with the model based on the original.

Two years on from the TaylorMade R7, McIlroy would go through a period of using Titleist, with the six-time Major winner continuing with their models through to the end of his amateur career and the start of his professional one.

In 2006, he had the Titleist 905, before transitioning into the Titleist 907 D2 a year later. He continued to use this club, occasionally opting for a D4 version in a 9.5° head.

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The Titleist train continued until 2013, when McIlroy signed with Nike. During that five year period he was using the 909 D2 (2008-09), the 910 D2 (2010-12) and the 913 D2 (2012-13).

Claiming two of his Majors during that period, he had six wins on the PGA Tour and five on the DP World Tour with a Titleist driver in-play, before the mega move to Nike came in 2013.

Although the relationship with Nike got off to a slightly rocky start, with only one win coming that year in December, McIlroy continued to use a Nike VRS Covert Tour 2.0 off the tee.

In 2014, a change to the Nike Vapor Pro occurred, which catapulted him to two Majors in the season. He used that club until 2016, when he changed to the Nike Vapor Fly Pro.

For the first time in his PGA Tour career, he sat top of the Driving Distance charts in 2016, with an average of 317.2 yards. That year, though, huge news broke that Nike were to cease club production, leaving the brand's staffers in a slight predicament.

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What followed was a testing period for McIlroy, who used the TaylorMade M2 at the end of 2016, before then putting a Callaway GBB Epic Sub Zero in the bag in early 2017.

Using it for a handful of months, McIlroy then jumped into the new TaylorMade M2, which remained for the year.

During that year, McIlroy also signed an equipment deal with the company and, such was the impact the M2 had on his game, the 37-year-old claimed that, in 2025, it was his favorite ever club.

Speaking at the time, he stated: "I still stare at it in my garage thinking I wish I could still use you sometimes. It's probably illegal at this point."

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From 2017 to the present day, McIlroy has used TaylorMade drivers, going through the M model of clubs, before moving to the SIM, the Stealth and the Qi range.

Using the M3 in 2018 and the M5 in 2019, the SIM in 2020 and SIM2 in 2021 helped keep McIlroy inside the top 10 for both Driving Distance and Strokes Gained: Off the Tee.

It was in 2021 when a significant change occurred for McIlroy. Throughout his career, he had been using a mix of shafts but, in 2021, he went to the Fujikura Ventus Black 6 X, which has remained in the set-up to this very day.

Moving back to the heads, where the Stealth Plus (2022) and Stealth 2 Plus (2023) were used by the six-time Major winner, before the Qi10 made it into the bag for 2024.

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Interestingly, the Qi10 remained in the set-up for 2025 as well, with McIlroy choosing to use it over that year's Qi35.

He did trial the Qi35 at the 2025 Arnold Palmer Invitational, as well as the RBC Canadian Open, but returned to his trusty gamer for the year.

Eventually, at the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship of that year, he changed the Qi10 to the Qi4D Core head, which hit the USGA's Conforming List.

Since then, the TaylorMade Qi4D has been the weapon of choice for McIlroy, who has it set at 7.5° and with his trusty Fujikura Ventus Black 6 X shaft in-play.

Rory McIlroy's Drivers Through The Years