LIV Golf Winner Issues Statement After Open Championship Withdrawal

Given that The Open Championship is one of the biggest weeks in the golf calendar, it is often surprising when you see a player withdraw from it.

However, if an individual is withdrawing from the chance of claiming the Claret Jug, it's likely due to a pretty good reason, with Elvis Smylie detailing why he won't be present at Royal Birkdale next week.

Part of Ripper GC on the LIV Golf League, he has one victory under his belt in 2026, but Smylie won't be competing at The Open Championship due to a rib injury.

Posting an announcement to social media, the Australian wrote: "It is with great disappointment that I have to confirm that, due to a rib injury that has been causing me some discomfort, my medical team has advised me to take an extended break from golf to undergo the rehabilitation needed to return to full fitness.

"Unfortunately, this means I have had to withdraw from all upcoming events, including The Open Championship. It’s an incredibly difficult decision, but it’s the right one to ensure I don’t aggravate the injury any further and can come back fully fit.

"I’d like to thank the Ripper team, LIV Golf and the DP World Tour for their understanding and support throughout this process.

"I’ll be doing everything I can to get back as soon as possible, and I look forward to seeing everyone again soon."

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Smylie celebrates his victory in Riyadh (Image credit: Getty Images)

A two-time participant at The Open, Smylie missed the cut at the championship in 2024 and 2025.

As of writing, the 24-year-old is ninth in LIV Golf's individual standings, with his victory in Riyadh backed-up with a T8th finish in Hong Kong.

Ripper GC are also third in the team standings, winning the first two events of the 2026 season.

It's currently unclear as to how long Smylie will be out for, or indeed the severity of the rib injury.

Last year, Xander Schauffele was out for two months following a problem with his rib, as the two-time Major winner missed January and February's action on the PGA Tour.

The next LIV Golf event gets underway at JCB Golf & Country Club on the 23-26th July, where Joaquin Niemann will defend his title.