Is The DP World Tour Really In Its 'Weakest Position Ever'?

'Inside The Ropes' is the chance for Golf Monthly's expert team to share its honest thoughts on the biggest subjects in the game. This week, it's all about the DP World Tour.

Nine-time DP World Tour winner Pablo Larrazabal has argued his home circuit is in "the weakest position we've ever been in" following two years of allowing 10 of its best players to depart for the PGA Tour.

The 10 cards initiative was introduced in 2023 as part of the Wentworth-based circuit's strategic alliance with the PGA Tour.

It gave 10 of the best non-exempt players dual status across both circuits, though it has almost exclusively been seen as a ticket to bigger and better things in America.

As a result of pros like Marco Penge, Alex Noren and the Hojgaard twins playing the majority of the campaign on US soil, fans and players alike have noticed how much weaker DP World Tour fields have become between February and August when the PGA Tour is in full swing.

Speaking to Flushing It on X, Larrazabal mostly blames the 10 cards initiative for the DP World Tour's problems, which has made it tougher to move up the OWGR due to weaker-field strength most weeks.

He said: “Those cards have to disappear. We are losing too much talent on the DP World Tour. When I started we could easily be top 50 in the world (OWGR) playing here. Now it’s tough. We’re in the weakest position we’ve ever been in probably.

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

“We will see what happens with the cards, I don’t know. I’ve been vocal that I want them to disappear. I always tried to fight the cards. We are weakening our company week in, week out.

“Imagine Samsung giving away their ten best employees to Apple every year. It would never happen. The company would get weaker every year and the DP World Tour is getting weaker every year.

“Look, the guys are winning on the PGA Tour and that’s good for them. It’s not good for the tour. Golf has turned very selfish the last few years. It’s an individual sport so you have to be selfish, but if we don’t all work together we’re going to get weaker.”

Pablo Larrazabal is a 9 time winner on the DP World Tour, playing in 483 events across 18 years of membership. He’s also had leadership roles in the past. In a lengthy conversation, he spoke to me at depth about the challenges the tour is facing as the professional golf world… pic.twitter.com/Lwk39StlPWJuly 7, 2026

Although Larrazabal has made his views clear, is it the common belief among fans and those in the media as well?

Four of Golf Monthly's tour experts have had their say below, and you can too in the comments box underneath this article.

Nick Bonfield Social Links Navigation Features Editor

NB: I'm not sure I agree the DP World Tour is in its weakest position ever, but it clearly plays second fiddle to the PGA Tour these days.

I also think you have to see the DPWT as almost two tours in one. In January and from September until November, the DPWT is a force to be reckoned with.

World-class players like Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm, Tommy Fleetwood and Justin Rose frequently compete in its events and, in this period, the tournaments are more prestigious than anything the PGA Tour can offer.

However, from February to August (excluding the odd event like the Scottish Open), fields are generally poor.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

NB: I did some analysis of this period a couple of years ago and it was startling how few players from the world's top-50 were in fields during these months.

There's nothing the DPWT can do, though. The PGA Tour dominates in this period, top Americans don't cross the Atlantic and prize pools are so much higher in the USA, a gap that widened during and after Covid.

I do think the 'giving players away' argument is slightly flawed, though. Yes, these golfers are often in America during the aforementioned timeframe, but they're still members of the DP World Tour.

The reality is anyone who is good enough to finish inside the top-10 on the Race to Dubai will want to have a crack at the PGA Tour, but we're not losing these players forever.

Jonny Leighfield Social Links Navigation News Writer

JL: It breaks my heart to admit it because I've grown up watching the DP World Tour and I still love it more than any other circuit, but I don't think you can deny that it is in the weakest position ever and I really do fear for its future.

The 10 cards initiative was introduced by the DP World Tour as a bargaining chip with the PGA Tour in order for part of its tournament prize money to be subsidized, but the most obvious drawback to agreeing that deal is playing out right in front of us.

Players like the Hojgaard twins, Haotong Li, Alex Noren and Marco Penge have all gone to the PGA Tour over the past few seasons when they could have been strengthening European fields during the summer months.

Yes, the DP World Tour is significantly better than the PGA Tour between September and February, but that's when the NFL is on so American audiences have their attentions elsewhere anyway.