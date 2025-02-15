Rory McIlroy Reveals His Favorite Golf Club Of All Time

The four-time Major winner has used various clubs from multiple brands throughout his career and, at Torrey Pines, McIlroy revealed his favorite model of all time

Golf is all about confidence and, when it comes to clubs, once you find a model you like it's hard to switch it out.

Whether you're a weekend golfer, or 27-time PGA Tour winner, Rory McIlroy, there's a favorite club for everyone, with the 35-year-old revealing his after the second round of the Genesis Invitational.

Posed the question following his five-under-par score at Torrey Pines on Friday, McIlroy thought long and hard before he responded with the TaylorMade M2 driver, a club that was in his golf bag during mid-to-late 2017.

"I still, I stare at it in my garage sometimes, thinking I wish I could still use you sometimes. It's probably illegal at this point." joked McIlroy, who sits solo fourth at the Genesis Invitational going into the weekend.

As of writing, we noticed that the M2 still does feature on the USGA's Conforming List, which is an equipment database that identifies clubs and golf balls that have been submitted and evaluated for conformance to the Rules of Golf by the USGA and The R&A.

Rory McIlroy uses a TaylorMade M2 driver at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship

McIlroy using the TaylorMade M2 driver in 2017

(Image credit: Getty Images)

TaylorMade first introduced the M1 and M2 drivers in 2016, with the second variation of each being released in 2017. Throughout its history, hundreds of golfers put the clubs in play throughout various times of the season.

In terms of McIlroy, the Northern Irishman was previously using Nike clubs but, after Nike announced that they would stop producing them in 2016, he signed with TaylorMade in 2017.

Since then, he has used a full set up of their clubs and, with the TaylorMade M2 in 2017, he led the Driving Distance category with a colossal 319.7 yards. In fact, that was McIlroy's longest average driving distance statistic until 2021-22, when he jumped to 321.3 yards.

