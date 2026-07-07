Viktor Hovland Hopes To See English Pros ‘Crying’ On Sunday After World Cup Quarter-Final Against Norway
Hovland hopes to see his Norwegian compatriots inflict a devastating loss on Thomas Tuchel's England in the quarter-finals of the World Cup
Viktor Hovland hopes Norway’s World Cup quarter-final against the Three Lions leaves the England players in the field at this week’s Scottish Open in tears.
After beating Brazil, next up for Erling Haaland and co is England in what promises to be an intriguing last-eight clash.
Thomas Tuchel’s side got the better of co-hosts Mexico in a thrilling contest to reach the quarters and will be well aware of the threat posed by Norway and, in particular, Manchester City striker Haaland.
Hovland admits he is not a big football fan but that it has been “really cool to be a part of” such a great run in football’s biggest event.
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Asked if he expects some banter from the English guys in action at the Renaissance Club this week, Hovland said: “Yeah, we'll see. I feel like it's a very sensitive subject for them, so it might cut a little too deep there if I push too hard.
“But yeah, I hope they lose and come crying out on Sunday morning.”
Norway are likely to have a good chunk of the Scottish people willing them onto victory on Saturday, with Hovland also teasing the possibility of the viral Viking Row on the first tee on Sunday if the result goes against England.
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“Let's do it on Sunday,” he added. “That would be great. First tee, we're doing the rowing.”
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After coming through a tough spell, Hovland looks to have returned to something like his best form.
He took down Scottie Scheffler at the Travelers Championship when he last teed it up and he will be hoping to maintain that form this week and take it into next week’s Open at Royal Birkdale.
“Results-wise, I had a nice week that week but it's been very up-and-down,” Hovland said. “It feels like kind of the last few years I've taken one step forward, one step back, two forward, one back, one back again.
“So it's been frustrating mentally to go through that. But I really do feel like not just because I've won last week but I've been seeing the results in practice and things going the right direction, and that makes it a lot more fun to show up to the golf course.
"I think I'm just a bit more relaxed, not as stressed out, feel like I have to find something this week. I know that what I'm already doing is good enough.
“Obviously I want to still continue to improve because I still feel like there's things left to improve but at the same time, I don't have to go and find it as much as I felt like before.”
Hovland gets going alongside Wyndham Clark and Eugenio Chacarra on the 10th tee at 8.39am on Thursday.
A lifelong golf fan, Andy graduated in 2019 with a degree in Sports Journalism and got his first role in the industry as the Instruction Editor for National Club Golfer. From there, he decided to go freelance and now covers a variety of topics for Golf Monthly.
Andy took up the game at the age of seven and even harboured ambitions of a career in the professional ranks for a spell. That didn’t pan out, but he still enjoys his weekend golf at Royal Troon and holds a scratch handicap. As a side note, he's made five holes-in-one and could quite possibly be Retief Goosen’s biggest fan.
As well as the above, some of Andy's work has featured on websites such as goal.com, dailyrecord.co.uk, and theopen.com.
What's in Andy's bag?
Driver: Callaway Mavrik Sub-Zero (9°)
3-wood: TaylorMade Stealth 2 Plus (15°)
Driving iron: Titleist U500 (17°)
Irons: Mizuno mp32 (4-PW)
Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM9 (50°, 54° and 58°)
Putter: Titleist Scotty Cameron Newport 2.5
Ball: TaylorMade TP5x
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