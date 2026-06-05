PGA Tour Driving Distance Average: How Has The Data Changed In The Last 30 Years?

It's no secret that golfers are hitting the ball further than ever before, with driving distance averages on the PGA Tour soaring over the last 30 years - with a 40-yard increase since 1996.

If you also consider how far the average amateur golfer drives the ball in 2026, A similar picture is emerging at the club level of the game.

According to the latest Shot Scope data, the average amateur golfer now drives the golf ball 245 yards, which is a whopping 32 yards up on the 2016 average reported by the USGA.

This is a trend that is dividing opinion, with the golf ball rollback becoming one of the most debated issues in the sport over the last few years.

To better understand the magnitude and depth of changes in distance over time, I compared the driving distance average on the PGA Tour over the last 30 years... and the results are staggering!

PGA Tour Driving Distance Average: 30-Year Data Comparison

Let's start in 1996. Tom Lehman won the Tour Championship and topped the money list, while a certain Tiger Woods had just won his first PGA Tour event at the Las Vegas Invitational.

For many, this period of top tier tour golf is looked upon fondly. The purses were exceptional, but modest in relation to today's ludicrous prize money pots, and driving distance was something to be impressed by rather than overly scrutinised.

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John Daly topped the charts when it came to driving distance on tour that season, registering an average of 288 yards.

That was a whopping 33 yards longer than the PGA Tour average that year, but Daly was one of only ten players who hit the ball further than 280 yards on average.

John Daly was the biggest hitter 30 years ago, but those numbers never had a chance of standing the test of time (Image credit: Getty Images)

If we fast forward ten years, to the 2006 season that saw Tiger Woods record eight wins and top the money list (obviously) ahead of Jim Furyk, it probably won't surprise you to hear that there was a fairly significant spike in the data.

Bubba Watson led the way off the tee that year, with an average of 319 yards - with the tour average now matching the performance of biggest-hitter John Daly 10 years previously.

Daly himself had added almost 20 yards to his own average, suggesting that advancements in driver and golf ball technology was clearly aiding players to ramp up their distance off the tee.

With ground-breaking improvements in golf ball design and manufacturing just after the turn of the Millennium, plus the widespread prevalence of larger and more forgiving club heads on drivers, it was around this time that Pandora's box appears to have been opened.

Coinciding with a more significant focus on golf fitness, strength training and performance analysis - the perfect storm led to a surge in driving distance averages.

In 2016, the tour average had gone up another four yards (292) as players scrambled to keep up with the biggest hitters.

Rory McIlroy led the way with an average of 317 yards and only 68 of the 190 recorded PGA Tour players hit the ball shorter on average than John Daly's 288-yard 1996 average.

McIlroy and Watson were two of the biggest hitters of the 2000s and 2010s on the PGA Tour (Image credit: Getty Images)

Our final stop on this nostalgic tour through the last 30 years is the current day - the 2026 PGA Tour season.

While not yet concluded, Aldrich Potgieter leads the driving distance average table on the PGA Tour with a whopping 328 yards. That's 40 yards longer than John Daly in 1996 and 11 yards longer than McIlroy's average from 10 years ago.

The shortest hitter on tour, Brandt Snedeker, now averages a driving distance average of 281 yards, a performance that would have placed him in the top-10 longest on tour 30 years ago.

The PGA Tour average driving distance is now 303 yards.

Aldrich Potgieter's driving distance average dwarfs the figures posted by those who played the same game over the last 30 years (Image credit: Getty Images)

With the myriad of technological advancements and a stronger, more powerful profile of player on tour, you can see why so many had been calling for a rollback to the golf ball.

Some of the top courses around the world, that have hosted prestigious tournaments and Major Championships, are now either obsolete or being torn apart by big hitters that turn elite tour golf into a birdie-fest.

More than 50 tournaments in the last four seasons have been won at 20-under-par or better, which highlights that golf courses are becoming too easy to overpower - which is an opinion I discussed with my colleagues on the Tour Issue podcast (video above).

I believe those who hone their craft and pursue distance off the tee, by boosting clubhead speed and creating consistency in achieving a centred strike with driver, deserve to be rewarded.

But, providing it doesn't make the game too much harder for amateur golfers, I too agree that something significant must be done to reign in what is clearly an exponentially growing threat to the game.