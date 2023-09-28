‘We All Bleed Blue’ - McDowell Hoping ‘Time Heals’ For LIV Players To Make Ryder Cup Return
Writing in his Telegraph column, McDowell claimed he is 'gutted' to miss his first Ryder Cup in seven years
Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Graeme McDowell has featured in four Ryder Cups as a player, where he won 53% of his matches. Along with his time as a player, he has was a vice-captain in 2018 and 2021, enjoying a total of four Ryder Cup victories as a player and vice-captain.
However, since his move to LIV Golf, McDowell has seen his chances of featuring in the team event extinguished, for now, with the Northern Irishman hoping "there will come a time when we can all put our differences behind us."
Writing in his Telegraph column, McDowell, who joined the Public Investment Funded backed League in 2022 and has played every LIV Golf event since, claimed that he is "gutted" to not be in Rome this week for the 44th edition of the tournament.
"Representing Europe in the Ryder Cup – which I’ve been privileged to do four times as a player and twice as a vice-captain – has been the biggest honour of my career. Obviously I knew that joining LIV would potentially see me miss out on being in that team room this time and I accept that. I made my peace with this over a year ago and now that Ryder Cup week is here, I look forward to cheering on Team Europe from afar.
"To me it doesn’t matter what Tour in the world you choose to make your living, when the Ryder Cup comes round, we all bleed blue. Hopefully there will come a time when we can all put our differences behind us and guys like Sergio Garcia, Ian Poulter, Paul Casey, Lee Westwood, Martin Kaymer, Henrik Stenson and myself can be part of the Ryder Cup ecosystem once again. Time heals."
Back at the end of June this year, McDowell claimed that he believes he has a future in the Ryder Cup, despite admitting his form isn't good enough to be considered for Luke Donald’s team in this year’s tournament. “I’m not playing well enough to be considered for the 12 places.
“Do I believe I can play in the future? Yes, I believe I’m good enough to be out there. Would I like to be in Rome to help Luke Donald out? Of course I would love to be there, I love everything there is about the European Ryder Cup team.”
Just a few months prior, he had admitted to Golf by Tour Miss that he would be "very disappointed" to not be a future Ryder Cup captain or vice-captain but says he has "accepted" the fact that his chances are likely gone.
Now though, following the news of a merger between the PIF and PGA Tour, could there be a way back for those who left to join LIV Golf? Currently, there has been no update of what could occur, but with the Ryder Cup heading to Ireland's Adare Manor in 2027, McDowell would relish the chance to be captaining a European side at the Limerick-based course.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Tips on how to play better, latest equipment reviews, interviews with the biggest names and more.
Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover weekend news and social media, as well as help look after Golf Monthly’s many buyers’ guides and equipment reviews.
Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round came in 2016, where he shot a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine holes. He currently plays at Witney Lakes in Oxfordshire and his favourite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.
Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°
Fairway Wood: TaylorMade Rocketballz Stage 2, 15°, 19°
Hybrid: Adams Super Hybrid, 22°
Irons: Mizuno MP54, 5-PW
Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°
Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero
Ball: Titleist Pro V1x
-
-
Worrying Signs For Team USA's Star Pairing On Eve Of 2023 Ryder Cup
The American duo look out of sorts, reports our man on the ground at Marco Simone
By Andrew Wright Published
-
'The Talent Has Been Unreal' - Europe Off To Winning Start With Junior Ryder Cup Glory
Europe has finally reclaimed the Junior Ryder Cup at Marco Simone in Rome
By Michael Weston Published
-
'The Talent Has Been Unreal' - Europe Off To Winning Start With Junior Ryder Cup Glory
Europe has finally reclaimed the Junior Ryder Cup at Marco Simone in Rome
By Michael Weston Published
-
Ryder Cup Pairings Announced At Rome Opening Ceremony: Live Updates
Ryder Cup captains Zach Johnson and Luke Donald are ready to announce their pairings for the Friday foursomes
By Roderick Easdale Published
-
‘There’s No Way To Stay Calm’ - Ryder Cup Players Describe The Toughest Tee Shot In Golf
Some of the best players the golfing world has ever seen have been rendered nervous wrecks on the first tee at a Ryder Cup - hear what they've said about the toughest shot in golf
By Paul Higham Published
-
Watch: Hovland Makes Incredible Hole-In-One On Par Four At The Ryder Cup
Viktor Hovland is obviously in form heading into the Ryder Cup after making an albatross thanks to a hole-in-one on a par four at Marco Simone
By Paul Higham Published
-
Where Is The Ryder Cup In 2027?
The stunning Adare Manor will play host in 2027, with the course regarded as one of the best in Europe
By Matt Cradock Published
-
Justin Rose Reunites With Caddie 'Fooch' Just In Time For Ryder Cup
Justin Rose will have a familiar face back on the bag at the Ryder Cup after Mark 'Fooch' Fulcher came back to work with him
By Paul Higham Published
-
Where Is The Ryder Cup In 2025?
Bethpage Black plays host, with the venue just the second golf course in New York to stage the Ryder Cup
By Matt Cradock Published
-
Ryder Cup Opening Ceremony: Start Time, Pairings Announcement, Live Stream
Team USA and Team Europe will reveal their first foursomes groups in the celebratory event at Marco Simone on Thursday
By Jonny Leighfield Published