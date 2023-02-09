'I've Accepted' Ryder Cup Career Could Be Over - Graeme McDowell

Graeme McDowell says he would be "very disappointed" to not be a future Ryder Cup captain or vice-captain but says he has "accepted" the fact that his chances are likely gone.

The 2010 US Open champion joined LIV Golf last year, which looks to have ended any hopes he had of playing for Team Europe again or captaining the side.

G-Mac was lined up to be a future captain following four Ryder Cup appearances where he was on three winning teams and famously secured the crucial point in the 2010 match at Celtic Manor.

It was widely expected that he'd be European captain for the 2027 match at Adare Manor, perhaps following on from fellow LIV Golfer Ian Poulter at Bethpage in 2025. Neither now look likely following their decisions to join the Saudi-backed rival circuit.

"Every European born player that aspires to be a Ryder Cup player, turns into a Ryder Cup player and has represented Europe in a Ryder Cup will tell you it is one of more memorable experiences in their life," McDowell said at this week's International Series Oman on the Asian Tour, per the Mirror.

"It was one of the factors I considered heavy in making the decision to join LIV that I was walking away from the chance to be a Ryder Cup vice-captain or captain. And yes, if I am never a part of that ecosystem I would be very disappointed but I will also be very accepting of it, as I have accepted it."

McDowell secured the winning point at Celtic Manor in 2010 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Even if the LIV players are successful at the current arbitration panel hearing at Sports Resolutions in London and get to continue playing on the DP World Tour, it is unlikely that any would be considered for wildcard picks or any vice-captain roles.

“I have said it once, I've said it a hundred times, I don't think any of those guys should be on the Ryder Cup team," strong LIV-opponent Rory McIlroy said at last year's Italian Open. "I think we were in need of a rebuild, anyway. We did well with the same guys for a very long time but again as I just said, everything comes to an end at some point. I think Whistling Straits is a good sort of demarcation, I guess."

McIlroy also confirmed his relationship with the Ryder Cup's all-time points scorer Sergio Garcia was not going to be fixed any time soon, meaning it's highly unlikely Garcia will feature in the match again.

At last month's Dubai Desert Classic, McIlroy was asked if there was hope for mending bridges with the Spaniard, whom McIlroy was a groomsman for at his wedding, and simply replied with "no" and confirmed there was "no way" the pair would rekindle.

Ian Poulter has recently hinted he might even snub the Ryder Cup if he managed to qualify, while Garcia last year said that some Europeans have shown "very little class."