13 Notable Amateurs And Celebrities Playing In The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am takes place at one of the most iconic locations in world golf and, for the first two rounds, it's not just the professionals who will be playing.

Being a pro-am, the 80 professionals will be joined by 80 amateurs, with the worlds of business, sport and TV coming together for the first two rounds of the Signature Event, as Pebble Beach Golf Links and Spyglass Hill play host. On Saturday and Sunday, the pros will be the only ones playing at Pebble Beach.

Previously, the likes of Tom Brady, Bill Murray and Gareth Bale have teed it up in the event and, for 2025, many recognizable names feature along with the best of the PGA Tour.

Last year, Rory McIlroy and his partner Jeff Rhodes won the pro-am competition, whilst Wyndham Clark fired a third round 60 to claim the individual tournament, which was forced to finish after 54-holes due to horrendous weather on Sunday.

Below, we have listed just some of the big names who are in the field for the 2025 Pebble Beach Pro-Am, as well as some household names to look out for.

Larry Fitzgerald

The former wide receiver has teed it up multiple times at Pebble Beach, with the 41-year-old winning the event in California twice in 2018 and 2020 alongside Kevin Streelman.

For 2025, Fitzgerald plays alongside Doug Ghim, and describes the week as "the highlight of the year." Speaking back in 2024, the former Arizona Cardinal stated: "I looked forward to it even when I was playing football. Every time you get that invitation that comes in the mail, you open it up like a kid in the candy store. It's the invitation that you always want when you see it come in the mail. My kids even know now, like, 'Dad, it came in the mail!' Like yes, yes, yes."

Pau Gasol

A two-time NBA champion, as well as a six-time NBA all-star, Pau Gasol returns to Pebble Beach for a third time, having played in 2023 and 2024.

Playing off a handicap between 10 and 16, Gasol is paired alongside J.T. Poston and has previously played alongside fellow countryman and tennis legend, Rafa Nadal. Reportedly, the 7-foot basketball star is also a member of the Olympic Club in California.

Josh Kroenke

Working with several sports teams, include Arsenal and the Denver Nuggets, Josh Kroenke is one of the many Presidents/CEOs teeing it up at Pebble Beach for Thursday and Friday.

A keen golfer, Kroenke has previously played in the BMW Championship Pro-Am back in 2024, as well as a couple of Pebble Beach pro-am's. According to previous reports, his handicap has been as low as 5.

Mia Hamm

Former soccer star, Mia Hamm, holds a prestigious CV that includes two Olympic gold medals and two World Cups, with the American an avid golfer having featured previously in this week's tournament. Hosting the Mia Hamm Foundation Golf Classic, the 52-year-old holds a handicap of around 9.

Condoleezza Rice

The former US Secretary of State is a big golf fan and took up the game in 2006. Having played in multiple pro-am events, including the 2018 celebrity challenge during the Ryder Cup, Rice is also a member of Augusta National.

In the 2025 event, Rice is paired alongside two-time Major winner, Justin Thomas, who is one of the favorites to lift the title on Sunday evening. According to reports, Rice holds a handicap in the region of between 11 and 14.

David Abeles

The President and CEO of TaylorMade, David Abeles, will have one of the best seats in the house when he tees it up on Thursday, with Abeles paired alongside World No.1 Scottie Scheffler, who is returning following surgery for a hand injury.

Having played in the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am several times, the CEO holds a single-figure handicap and works with some of the greats of the game, including Tiger Woods, who Abeles was pictured alongside at the launch of Sun Day Red last year, as well as Rory McIlroy, Scheffler and Nelly Korda.

Harris Barton

A three-time Super Bowl winner with the San Francisco 49ers, Harris Barton has previously teed it up in this week's event, playing alongside Bill Murray in 2013. In 2025, Barton will be paired alongside Gary Woodland, who won his US Open title at Pebble Beach in 2019.

Fred Ridley

The Masters and Augusta National chairman Fred Ridley will be featuring at Pebble Beach in 2025, with the 72-year-old paired alongside two-time Major winner Collin Morikawa.

A former US Amateur champion, as well as a Walker Cup player, Ridley is the only chairman of Augusta National to play in The Masters, with the American getting his round underway at Pebble Beach at 8.35am.

Steve Young

Barton isn't the only three-time Super Bowl winner in the field, with former quarterback Steve Young also playing at Pebble Beach, this time alongside Beau Hossler.

Not only is Young a three-time Super Bowl winner, but he is also a two-time MVP in 1992 and 1994. Playing off a handicap of around 13, he has featured in several other pro-am events, including the ACC Celebrity Golf Championship.

Alex Smith

Another NFL player teeing it up in California is Alex Smith, who used to play quarterback for the San Francisco 49ers, Kansas City Chiefs and Washington Redskins.

Featuring at Pebble Beach multiple times before, the American will play alongside Mackenzie Hughes and holds a handicap of around 7. Reportedly, Smith is also a life member of Avenel Golf Club and was recently named President.

Heidi Ueberroth

Like Rice, Heidi Ueberroth is also one of the female members of Augusta National and has featured in multiple pro-am tournaments, including the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship and Pebble Beach Pro-Am last year.

Named as one of the 100 Most Powerful People in Sports, Ueberroth is the daughter of Peter Ueberroth, who is best known for organizing the 1984 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles.

Jay Monahan & Jimmy Dunne

Although not in the celeb category, it's worth mentioning that PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan and his former colleague, Jimmy Dunne, are teeing it up in Pebble Beach.

Famously, Dunne is a member at five of the most exclusive golf clubs in the world - Augusta National Golf Club, Seminole Golf Club, Cypress Point, Pine Valley, and National Golf Links - and helped broker the original PGA Tour-PIF deal back in June 2022. However, in May 2024, he resigned from the PGA Tour's Policy Board.

In terms of Pebble Beach, Monahan is paired alongside Will Zalatoris, whilst Dunne is alongside Ludvig Aberg.