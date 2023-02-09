WATCH: Justin Rose Leaves Empty Spot In Trophy Room After Pebble Beach Triumph

Justin Rose may have won on the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am but the Englishman is clearly not resting on his laurels and is hungry for more success.

Rose who had slipped to as low as 84th in the Official World Golf Ranking last month, ended a four-year streak without a victory on the PGA Tour with a fine final round 66 to win the weather-delayed tournament by three strokes.

The 42-year-old, who won the 2013 US Open and Olympic gold in 2016, has shot up to 35th in the world following the victory and earned himself an invite to the Masters and a place at PGA Championship later this year.

However, in a video posted on social media, Rose explained that he won’t be filling the gap in his home trophy cabinet with his latest prize, instead preferring to have a rearrange and leave the spot open for future victories.

He said: “Before I left on this trip, I talked about this big empty space [on the trophy cabinet] being a big motivator for me.

“The year is too young to fill it so what I’m going to do is a bit of rearranging and leave a little spot to see if we can fill it later in the year.”

Along with the video, he added the caption: “When I have completed one of my goals for the year, I simply have to reset it and ensure motivation stays strong and this is just one of the ways I do this.”

Rose won his 11th PGA Tour title at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Englishman has openly spoken about losing motivation towards the end of 2018 after the Major champion won the FedEx Cup and climbed to World No.1. After years of struggles with form and persistent back injuries, he looks back to his best and recorded four consecutive top-30 finishes prior to his win in California.

Having turned down lucrative offers from the Saudi-backed LIV Golf, the Englishman will also be eyeing up a place on Luke Donald’s Ryder Cup team for September's clash in Rome.

The European team looks likely to be without several experienced Ryder Cup players such as Lee Westwood, Sergio Garcia and Ian Poulter who have all joined the Greg Norman-fronted circuit and could be unavailable for selection.

Rose missed out in 2021 as Europe slumped to a record 19-9 defeat at Whistling Straits, and Donald may well fancy the experience of the five-time Ryder Cup participant as Europe look to regain the trophy at Marco Simone.