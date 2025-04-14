Golf's Good Guy Justin Rose Shares Extraordinary First Words To Rory McIlroy After Englishman's Second Masters Playoff Heartbreak
Justin Rose gave a typically classy response after his agonizing playoff defeat to Rory McIlroy at The Masters
The final round of The Masters may have been billed as a US Open rematch between Rory McIlroy and Bryson DeChambeau, but it was Justin Rose who was in the thick of it in a dramatic finale before McIlroy made the decisive putt on the first playoff hole.
There was naturally disappointment for the Englishman to come so close to wearing the Green Jacket for the first time, only for McIlroy to complete his career Grand Slam. However, McIlroy’s friend and Ryder Cup teammate was typically gracious in defeat.
Rose explained to reporters what he had told the new champion after the history-making moment where McIlroy achieved golfing immortality to become just the sixth player to win all four Majors.
“Rory is a friend for sure,” he said. “Walked on the tee. We shake hands. That's the business end of things. When it's all said and done, I said to him, ‘Listen, I was glad I was here on this green to witness you win the career Grand Slam. That's such a cool, momentous moment in the game of golf.’ Yeah, that was it. He was obviously pretty overcome with emotion and probably not going to be able to take in much at the time. But yeah, I mean - yeah, that's - it was a big day in golf.”
McIlroy’s moment of glory came after a rollercoaster of a round that put his fans through the emotional wringer. There was despondency after he gave away a two-shot lead within half an hour of the start, although he played himself into a winning position on the back nine with some typical moments of brilliance, before an inexplicable mistake on the 13th led to his fourth double bogey of the week to allow the chasing pack back in.
However, Rose believes that’s all part of the appeal with McIlroy, whose win came 11 years after his last Major title and 14 after he buckled in the final round at Augusta National despite holding a four-shot lead at the start.
I gave it everything….Congratulations @McIlroyRory on winning the @TheMasters and completing the Grand Slam.. very cool sharing the green with you in that moment…Thank you Team🌹 as always for all the support during the week… We go again 👊🏻 pic.twitter.com/vLtMSEFxAsApril 14, 2025
“We saw part of history today,” he said. “Someone won the career Grand Slam. It's a momentous day in the game of golf. Quite rightly, fans are going to be excited about that.
“He's captivating to watch. He's a great player. He plays with so much sort of style and charisma and flare, I suppose and you never quite know, as well, because he's made a few mistakes under pressure. People, they want to kind of like keep watching, keep guessing.”
While there was understandable relief and elation for McIlroy after so many disappointments through the years, Rose, who also lost in a playoff to Sergio Garcia in the 2017 Masters, is similarly familiar with the feeling of coming close in Majors, but not quite close enough.
However, Rose, whose one Major win came at the 2013 US Open, was philosophical about his latest near miss, saying: “Yeah, it hurts. I think - you know, yeah, what are you going to do about it, though? I think I've already kicked on in my career when I finished second to Sergio here. By then played some of the best golf of my career, got to World No.1. What do you choose to dwell on, you know what I mean?
“There's no point in being too despondent about it and you look at all the good stuff that got me into this situation. You can't skip through a career without a little bit of heartache. It's not going to happen. If you're willing to lift the big championships, you've to put yourself on the line. You have to risk feeling this way to get the reverse. It's all… it nets out.”
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
