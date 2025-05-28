US Women's Open Tee Times: Rounds One And Two
Some world-class groupings have been confirmed for the opening two rounds at Erin Hills - here are the details
The second women's Major of the year sees the US Women's Open head to Erin Hills as a field of 156 tees it up.
Players will head out in groups of three in the opening two rounds, with the action getting underway on Thursday at at 7.45am EDT (12.45pm BST), with amateur Kary Hollenbaugh, Pia Babnik and Jeongeun Lee5 from the first tee and Vanessa Borovilos, Gurleen Kaur and Leah John from the 10th.
One of the standout groups will see World No.1 Nelly Korda alongside Charley Hull and Lexi Thompson, who is making her 19th consecutive appearance at the tournament despite being just 30. They tee it up at 2.25pm EDT (7.25pm BST) in the first round and 8.40am EDT (1.40pm BST) in the second round.
Another features defending champion Yuka Saso, amateur Rianne Malixi and LPGA Hall of Famer Lydia Ko, with the three beginning at 8.40am EDT (1.40pm BST) in the first round and .2.25pm EDT (7.25pm BST) in the second round.
The in-form Jeeno Thitikul is grouped with two-time Major winner Lilia Vu and Rose Zhang, with the three beginning at 8.51am EDT (1.51pm BST) on Thursday and 2.36pm EDT (7.36pm BST) on Friday.
Meanwhile, another strong group sees the opposite for Minjee Lee, Mao Saigo and Jin Young Ko, who begin at 2.36pm EDT (7.36pm BST) in the first round and 8.51am EDT (1.51pm BST) in the second round.
Below are the tee times for the first two rounds of the US Women's Open at Erin Hills.
US Women's Open Featured Groups
Round One
- 8.40am (1.40pm): Yuka Saso, Rianne Malixi (a), Lydia Ko
- 8.51am (1.51pm): Jeeno Thitikul, Lilia Vu, Rose Zhang
- 2.25pm (7.25pm): Nelly Korda, Charley Hull, Lexi Thompson
- 2.36pm (7.36pm): Minjee Lee, Mao Saigo, Jin Young Ko
Round Two
- 8.40am (1.40pm): Nelly Korda, Charley Hull, Lexi Thompson
- 8.51am (1.51pm): Minjee Lee, Mao Saigo, Jin Young Ko
- 2.25pm (7.25pm): Yuka Saso, Rianne Malixi (a), Lydia Ko
- 2.36pm (7.36pm): Jeeno Thitikul, Lilia Vu, Rose Zhang
US Women's Open Tee Times
Round One
EDT (BST)
1st tee/10th Tee
- 7.45am (12.45pm): Kary Hollenbaugh (a), Pia Babnik, Jeongeun Lee5/Vanessa Borovilos (a), Gurleen Kaur, Leah John
- 7.56am (12.56pm): Kim Metraux, Dana Fall, YuSnag Hou/Sophia Popov, Anna Nordqvist, Hinako Shibuno
- 8.07am (1.07pm): Yani Tseng, Leta Lindley, Hana Ryskova (a)/Hyejin Choi, Carla Bernat Escuder (a), Brooke Henderson
- 8.18am (1.18pm): Carlota Ciganda, Sarah Schmelzel, Steph Kyriacou/Hannah Green, Rio Takeda, Lauren Coughlin
- 8.29am (1.29pm): Haeran Ryu, Akie Iwai, Yealimi Noh/Maja Stark, Celine Boutier, Megan Khang
- 8.40am (1.40pm): Pajaree Anannarukarn, Kiara Romero (a), Albane Valanzuela/Yuka Saso, Rianne Malixi (a), Lydia Ko
- 8.51am (1.51pm): Jinhee Im, Chisato Iwai, Nanna Koertz Madsen/Jeeno Thitikul, Lilia Vu, Rose Zhang
- 9.02am (2.02pm): In Gee Chun, Jeongeun Lee6, Sung Hyun Park/Ariya Jutanugarn, Allisen Corpuz, A Lim Kim
- 9.13am (2.13pm): Ashleigh Buhai, Manon De Roey, Narin An/Andie Smith (a), Arpichaya Yubol, Dason Ma
- 9.24am (2.24pm): Carolina Lopez-Chacarra (a), Moriya Jutanugarn, Gemma Dryburgh/Mi Hyang Lee, Ai Suzuki, Sohyun Bea
- 9.35am (2.35pm): Kotona Izumida, Aline Krauter, Celine Borge/Auston Kim, Maria Jose Marin (a), Seunghui Ro
- 9.46am (2.46pm): Amari Avery, Daniela Darquea, Hazuki Kimura (a)/Linnea Strom, Wei-Ling Hsu, Brooke Biermann (a)
- 9.57am (2.57pm): Sarah Lim (a), Anna Huang, Hinata Ikeba/Celeste Dao, Katelyn Kong (a), Elina Sinz
- 1.30pm (6.30pm): Kelly Tan, Lauren Nguyen (a), Napat Lertsadwattana/Hailee Cooper, Amanda Doherty, Jing Yan
- 1.41pm (6.41pm): Saki Baba, Gabriela Ruffels, Jenny Shin/Jiwon Jeon, Gabriella Kano (a), Peiying Tsai
- 1.52pm (6.52pm): Nasa Hataoka, Andrea Lee, Esther Henseleit/Wichanee Meechai, Nataliya Huseva, Shiho Kuwaki
- 2.03pm(7.03pm): Amy Yang, Lottie Woad (a), Ayaka Furue/Ingrid Lindblad, Farah O'Keefe (a), Sei Young Kim
- 2.14pm (7.14pm): Patty Tavatanakit, Angel Yin, Linn Grant/Gaby Lopez, Hyo Joo Kim, Leona Maguire
- 2.25pm (7.25pm): Nelly Korda, Charley Hull, Lexi Thompson/Miyu Yamashita, Chanettee Wannasaen, Jiyai Shin
- 2.36pm (7.36pm): Minjee Lee, Mao Saigo, Jin Young Ko/Lindy Duncan, Ina Yoon, Sakura Koiwai
- 2.47pm (7.47pm): Jennifer Kupcho, Ruoning Yin, Madelene Sagstrom/Hyunjo Yoo, Paula Martin Sampedro (a)
- 2.58pm (7.58pm): Aira Nagasawa (a), Dottie Ardina, Pauline Roussin Bouchard/Grace Kim, Youmin Hqang, Yui Kawamoto
- 3.09pm (8.09pm): Yuna Nishimura, Jasmine Sawannapura, Asterisk Talley (a)/Emily Odwin (a), Maria Fassi, Klara Davidson Spilkova
- 3.20pm (8.20pm): Suji Kim, Katie Li (a), Minami Katsu/Julia Lopez Ramirez, Nicha Kanpai (a), Isi Gabsa
- 3.31pm (8.31pm): Caley McGinty, Jennifer Elliott, Sophia Lee (a)/Kailie Vongsaga, Sophie Hausmann, Rayee Feng (a)
- 3.42pm (8.42pm): Jude Lee (a), Hanna Alberto, Abbey Daniel/Dana Williams, Ilhee Lee, Nanoko Hayashi
Round Two
EDT (BST)
1st tee/10th Tee
- 7.45am (12.45pm): Hailee Cooper, Amanda Doherty, Jing Yan/Kelly Tan, Lauren Nguyen (a), Napat Lertsadwattana
- 7.56am (12.56pm): Jiwon Jeon, Gabriella Kano (a), Peiying Tsai/Saki Baba, Gabriela Ruffels, Jenny Shin
- 8.07am (1.07pm): Wichanee Meechai, Nataliya Huseva, Shiho Kuwaki/Nasa Hataoka, Andrea Lee, Esther Henseleit
- 8.18am (1.18pm): Ingrid Lindblad, Farah O'Keefe (a), Sei Young Kim/Amy Yang, Lottie Woad (a), Ayaka Furue
- 8.29am (1.29pm): Gaby Lopez, Hyo Joo Kim, Leona Maguire/Patty Tavatanakit, Angel Yin, Linn Grant
- 8.40am (1.40pm): Miyu Yamashita, Chanettee Wannasaen, Jiyai Shin/Nelly Korda, Charley Hull, Lexi Thompson
- 8.51am (1.51pm): Lindy Duncan, Ina Yoon, Sakura Koiwai/Minjee Lee, Mao Saigo, Jin Young Ko
- 9.02am (2.02pm): Hyunjo Yoo, Paula Martin Sampedro (a)/Jennifer Kupcho, Ruoning Yin, Madelene Sagstrom
- 9.13am (2.13pm): Grace Kim, Youmin Hqang, Yui Kawamoto/Aira Nagasawa (a), Dottie Ardina, Pauline Roussin Bouchard
- 9.24am (2.24pm): Emily Odwin (a), Maria Fassi, Klara Davidson Spilkova/Yuna Nishimura, Jasmine Sawannapura, Asterisk Talley (a)
- 9.35am (2.35pm): Julia Lopez Ramirez, Nicha Kanpai (a), Isi Gabsa/Suji Kim, Katie Li (a), Minami Katsu
- 9.46am (2.46pm): Kailie Vongsaga, Sophie Hausmann, Rayee Feng (a)/Caley McGinty, Jennifer Elliott, Sophia Lee (a)
- 9.57am (2.57pm): Dana Williams, Ilhee Lee, Nanoko Hayashi/Jude Lee (a), Hanna Alberto, Abbey Daniel
- 1.30pm (6.30pm): Vanessa Borovilos (a), Gurleen Kaur, Leah John/Kary Hollenbaugh (a), Pia Babnik, Jeongeun Lee5
- 1.41pm (6.41pm): Sophia Popov, Anna Nordqvist, Hinako Shibuno/Kim Metraux, Dana Fall, YuSnag Hou
- 1.52pm (6.52pm): Hyejin Choi, Carla Bernat Escuder (a), Brooke Henderson/Yani Tseng, Leta Lindley, Hana Ryskova (a)
- 2.03pm(7.03pm): Hannah Green, Rio Takeda, Lauren Coughlin/Carlota Ciganda, Sarah Schmelzel, Steph Kyriacou
- 2.14pm (7.14pm): Maja Stark, Celine Boutier, Megan Khang/Haeran Ryu, Akie Iwai, Yealimi Noh
- 2.25pm (7.25pm): Yuka Saso, Rianne Malixi (a), Lydia Ko/Pajaree Anannarukarn, Kiara Romero (a), Albane Valanzuela
- 2.36pm (7.36pm): Jeeno Thitikul, Lilia Vu, Rose Zhang/Jinhee Im, Chisato Iwai, Nanna Koertz Madsen
- 2.47pm (7.47pm): Ariya Jutanugarn, Allisen Corpuz, A Lim Kim/In Gee Chun, Jeongeun Lee6, Sung Hyun Park
- 2.58pm (7.58pm): Andie Smith (a), Arpichaya Yubol, Dason Ma/Ashleigh Buhai, Manon De Roey, Narin An
- 3.09pm (8.09pm): Mi Hyang Lee, Ai Suzuki, Sohyun Bea/Carolina Lopez-Chacarra (a), Moriya Jutanugarn, Gemma Dryburgh
- 3.20pm (8.20pm): Auston Kim, Maria Jose Marin (a), Seunghui Ro/Kotona Izumida, Aline Krauter, Celine Borge
- 3.31pm (8.31pm): Linnea Strom, Wei-Ling Hsu, Brooke Biermann (a)/Amari Avery, Daniela Darquea, Hazuki Kimura (a)
- 3.42pm (8.42pm): Celeste Dao, Katelyn Kong (a), Elina Sinz/Sarah Lim (a), Anna Huang, Hinata Ikeba
How To Watch The US Wpmen's Open In The US
All times EDT
Thursday, May 29th: 8.40am-1.40pm (Peacock), 10.00am-12.00pm (Golf Channel/NBC Sports App), 12.00pm-6.00pm (USA Network), 2.25pm-8.00pm (Peacock), 8.00pm-9.00pm (Golf Channel/NBC Sports App)
Friday, May 30th: 8.40am-1.40pm (Peacock), 10.00am-12.00pm (Golf Channel/NBC Sports App), 12.00pm-6.00pm (USA Network), 2.25pm-8.00pm (Peacock), 8.00pm-9.00pm (Golf Channel/NBC Sports App)
Saturday, May 31st: 8.40am-7.35pm (Peacock), 11.00am-1.00pm (Golf Channel/NBC Sports App), 12.00pm-6.00pm (USA Network), 3.00pm-6.00pm (NBC), 6.00pm-7.00pm (Golf Channel/NBC Sports App)
Sunday, June 1st: 8.39am-7.00pm (Peacock), 11.00am-1.00pm (Golf Channel/NBC Sports App), 2.00pm-7.00pm (NBC), 7.00pm-8.00pm (Golf Channel/NBC Sports App)
How To Watch The US Wpmen's Open In The UK
All times BST
Thursday, May 29th: 5.00pm-1.00am (Sky Sports Mix), 10.30pm-1.00am (Sky Sports Main Event)
Friday, May 30th: 5.00pm-1.00am (Sky Sports Main Event/Sky Sports Mix)
Saturday, May 31st: 6.00pm-11.00pm (Sky Sports Main Event/Sky Sports Mix)
Sunday, June 1st: 7.00pm-12.00am (Sky Sports Main Event/Sky Sports Mix)
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
