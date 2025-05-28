US Women's Open Tee Times: Rounds One And Two

The second women's Major of the year sees the US Women's Open head to Erin Hills as a field of 156 tees it up.

Players will head out in groups of three in the opening two rounds, with the action getting underway on Thursday at at 7.45am EDT (12.45pm BST), with amateur Kary Hollenbaugh, Pia Babnik and Jeongeun Lee5 from the first tee and Vanessa Borovilos, Gurleen Kaur and Leah John from the 10th.

One of the standout groups will see World No.1 Nelly Korda alongside Charley Hull and Lexi Thompson, who is making her 19th consecutive appearance at the tournament despite being just 30. They tee it up at 2.25pm EDT (7.25pm BST) in the first round and 8.40am EDT (1.40pm BST) in the second round.

Another features defending champion Yuka Saso, amateur Rianne Malixi and LPGA Hall of Famer Lydia Ko, with the three beginning at 8.40am EDT (1.40pm BST) in the first round and .2.25pm EDT (7.25pm BST) in the second round.

Defending champion Yuka Saso is grouped with amateur Rianne Malixi and Lydia Ko (Image credit: Getty Images)

The in-form Jeeno Thitikul is grouped with two-time Major winner Lilia Vu and Rose Zhang, with the three beginning at 8.51am EDT (1.51pm BST) on Thursday and 2.36pm EDT (7.36pm BST) on Friday.

Meanwhile, another strong group sees the opposite for Minjee Lee, Mao Saigo and Jin Young Ko, who begin at 2.36pm EDT (7.36pm BST) in the first round and 8.51am EDT (1.51pm BST) in the second round.

Below are the tee times for the first two rounds of the US Women's Open at Erin Hills.

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

US Women's Open Featured Groups

Round One

8.40am (1.40pm): Yuka Saso, Rianne Malixi (a), Lydia Ko

Yuka Saso, Rianne Malixi (a), Lydia Ko 8.51am (1.51pm): Jeeno Thitikul, Lilia Vu, Rose Zhang

Jeeno Thitikul, Lilia Vu, Rose Zhang 2.25pm (7.25pm): Nelly Korda, Charley Hull, Lexi Thompson

Nelly Korda, Charley Hull, Lexi Thompson 2.36pm (7.36pm): Minjee Lee, Mao Saigo, Jin Young Ko

Round Two

8.40am (1.40pm): Nelly Korda, Charley Hull, Lexi Thompson

Nelly Korda, Charley Hull, Lexi Thompson 8.51am (1.51pm): Minjee Lee, Mao Saigo, Jin Young Ko

Minjee Lee, Mao Saigo, Jin Young Ko 2.25pm (7.25pm): Yuka Saso, Rianne Malixi (a), Lydia Ko

Yuka Saso, Rianne Malixi (a), Lydia Ko 2.36pm (7.36pm): Jeeno Thitikul, Lilia Vu, Rose Zhang

Jeeno Thitikul's last win came at the Mizuho Americas Open (Image credit: Getty Images)

US Women's Open Tee Times

Round One

EDT (BST)

1st tee/10th Tee

7.45am (12.45pm): Kary Hollenbaugh (a), Pia Babnik, Jeongeun Lee5/Vanessa Borovilos (a), Gurleen Kaur, Leah John

Kary Hollenbaugh (a), Pia Babnik, Jeongeun Lee5/Vanessa Borovilos (a), Gurleen Kaur, Leah John 7.56am (12.56pm): Kim Metraux, Dana Fall, YuSnag Hou/Sophia Popov, Anna Nordqvist, Hinako Shibuno

Kim Metraux, Dana Fall, YuSnag Hou/Sophia Popov, Anna Nordqvist, Hinako Shibuno 8.07am (1.07pm): Yani Tseng, Leta Lindley, Hana Ryskova (a)/Hyejin Choi, Carla Bernat Escuder (a), Brooke Henderson

Yani Tseng, Leta Lindley, Hana Ryskova (a)/Hyejin Choi, Carla Bernat Escuder (a), Brooke Henderson 8.18am (1.18pm): Carlota Ciganda, Sarah Schmelzel, Steph Kyriacou/Hannah Green, Rio Takeda, Lauren Coughlin

Carlota Ciganda, Sarah Schmelzel, Steph Kyriacou/Hannah Green, Rio Takeda, Lauren Coughlin 8.29am (1.29pm): Haeran Ryu, Akie Iwai, Yealimi Noh/Maja Stark, Celine Boutier, Megan Khang

Haeran Ryu, Akie Iwai, Yealimi Noh/Maja Stark, Celine Boutier, Megan Khang 8.40am (1.40pm): Pajaree Anannarukarn, Kiara Romero (a), Albane Valanzuela/Yuka Saso, Rianne Malixi (a), Lydia Ko

Pajaree Anannarukarn, Kiara Romero (a), Albane Valanzuela/Yuka Saso, Rianne Malixi (a), Lydia Ko 8.51am (1.51pm): Jinhee Im, Chisato Iwai, Nanna Koertz Madsen/Jeeno Thitikul, Lilia Vu, Rose Zhang

Jinhee Im, Chisato Iwai, Nanna Koertz Madsen/Jeeno Thitikul, Lilia Vu, Rose Zhang 9.02am (2.02pm): In Gee Chun, Jeongeun Lee6, Sung Hyun Park/Ariya Jutanugarn, Allisen Corpuz, A Lim Kim

In Gee Chun, Jeongeun Lee6, Sung Hyun Park/Ariya Jutanugarn, Allisen Corpuz, A Lim Kim 9.13am (2.13pm): Ashleigh Buhai, Manon De Roey, Narin An/Andie Smith (a), Arpichaya Yubol, Dason Ma

Ashleigh Buhai, Manon De Roey, Narin An/Andie Smith (a), Arpichaya Yubol, Dason Ma 9.24am (2.24pm): Carolina Lopez-Chacarra (a), Moriya Jutanugarn, Gemma Dryburgh/Mi Hyang Lee, Ai Suzuki, Sohyun Bea

Carolina Lopez-Chacarra (a), Moriya Jutanugarn, Gemma Dryburgh/Mi Hyang Lee, Ai Suzuki, Sohyun Bea 9.35am (2.35pm): Kotona Izumida, Aline Krauter, Celine Borge/Auston Kim, Maria Jose Marin (a), Seunghui Ro

Kotona Izumida, Aline Krauter, Celine Borge/Auston Kim, Maria Jose Marin (a), Seunghui Ro 9.46am (2.46pm): Amari Avery, Daniela Darquea, Hazuki Kimura (a)/Linnea Strom, Wei-Ling Hsu, Brooke Biermann (a)

Amari Avery, Daniela Darquea, Hazuki Kimura (a)/Linnea Strom, Wei-Ling Hsu, Brooke Biermann (a) 9.57am (2.57pm): Sarah Lim (a), Anna Huang, Hinata Ikeba/Celeste Dao, Katelyn Kong (a), Elina Sinz

Sarah Lim (a), Anna Huang, Hinata Ikeba/Celeste Dao, Katelyn Kong (a), Elina Sinz 1.30pm (6.30pm): Kelly Tan, Lauren Nguyen (a), Napat Lertsadwattana/Hailee Cooper, Amanda Doherty, Jing Yan

Kelly Tan, Lauren Nguyen (a), Napat Lertsadwattana/Hailee Cooper, Amanda Doherty, Jing Yan 1.41pm (6.41pm): Saki Baba, Gabriela Ruffels, Jenny Shin/Jiwon Jeon, Gabriella Kano (a), Peiying Tsai

Saki Baba, Gabriela Ruffels, Jenny Shin/Jiwon Jeon, Gabriella Kano (a), Peiying Tsai 1.52pm (6.52pm): Nasa Hataoka, Andrea Lee, Esther Henseleit/Wichanee Meechai, Nataliya Huseva, Shiho Kuwaki

Nasa Hataoka, Andrea Lee, Esther Henseleit/Wichanee Meechai, Nataliya Huseva, Shiho Kuwaki 2.03pm(7.03pm): Amy Yang, Lottie Woad (a), Ayaka Furue/Ingrid Lindblad, Farah O'Keefe (a), Sei Young Kim

Amy Yang, Lottie Woad (a), Ayaka Furue/Ingrid Lindblad, Farah O'Keefe (a), Sei Young Kim 2.14pm (7.14pm): Patty Tavatanakit, Angel Yin, Linn Grant/Gaby Lopez, Hyo Joo Kim, Leona Maguire

Patty Tavatanakit, Angel Yin, Linn Grant/Gaby Lopez, Hyo Joo Kim, Leona Maguire 2.25pm (7.25pm): Nelly Korda, Charley Hull, Lexi Thompson/Miyu Yamashita, Chanettee Wannasaen, Jiyai Shin

Nelly Korda, Charley Hull, Lexi Thompson/Miyu Yamashita, Chanettee Wannasaen, Jiyai Shin 2.36pm (7.36pm): Minjee Lee, Mao Saigo, Jin Young Ko/Lindy Duncan, Ina Yoon, Sakura Koiwai

Minjee Lee, Mao Saigo, Jin Young Ko/Lindy Duncan, Ina Yoon, Sakura Koiwai 2.47pm (7.47pm): Jennifer Kupcho, Ruoning Yin, Madelene Sagstrom/Hyunjo Yoo, Paula Martin Sampedro (a)

Jennifer Kupcho, Ruoning Yin, Madelene Sagstrom/Hyunjo Yoo, Paula Martin Sampedro (a) 2.58pm (7.58pm): Aira Nagasawa (a), Dottie Ardina, Pauline Roussin Bouchard/Grace Kim, Youmin Hqang, Yui Kawamoto

Aira Nagasawa (a), Dottie Ardina, Pauline Roussin Bouchard/Grace Kim, Youmin Hqang, Yui Kawamoto 3.09pm (8.09pm): Yuna Nishimura, Jasmine Sawannapura, Asterisk Talley (a)/Emily Odwin (a), Maria Fassi, Klara Davidson Spilkova

Yuna Nishimura, Jasmine Sawannapura, Asterisk Talley (a)/Emily Odwin (a), Maria Fassi, Klara Davidson Spilkova 3.20pm (8.20pm): Suji Kim, Katie Li (a), Minami Katsu/Julia Lopez Ramirez, Nicha Kanpai (a), Isi Gabsa

Suji Kim, Katie Li (a), Minami Katsu/Julia Lopez Ramirez, Nicha Kanpai (a), Isi Gabsa 3.31pm (8.31pm): Caley McGinty, Jennifer Elliott, Sophia Lee (a)/Kailie Vongsaga, Sophie Hausmann, Rayee Feng (a)

Caley McGinty, Jennifer Elliott, Sophia Lee (a)/Kailie Vongsaga, Sophie Hausmann, Rayee Feng (a) 3.42pm (8.42pm): Jude Lee (a), Hanna Alberto, Abbey Daniel/Dana Williams, Ilhee Lee, Nanoko Hayashi

Round Two

EDT (BST)

1st tee/10th Tee

7.45am (12.45pm): Hailee Cooper, Amanda Doherty, Jing Yan/Kelly Tan, Lauren Nguyen (a), Napat Lertsadwattana

Hailee Cooper, Amanda Doherty, Jing Yan/Kelly Tan, Lauren Nguyen (a), Napat Lertsadwattana 7.56am (12.56pm): Jiwon Jeon, Gabriella Kano (a), Peiying Tsai/Saki Baba, Gabriela Ruffels, Jenny Shin

Jiwon Jeon, Gabriella Kano (a), Peiying Tsai/Saki Baba, Gabriela Ruffels, Jenny Shin 8.07am (1.07pm): Wichanee Meechai, Nataliya Huseva, Shiho Kuwaki/Nasa Hataoka, Andrea Lee, Esther Henseleit

Wichanee Meechai, Nataliya Huseva, Shiho Kuwaki/Nasa Hataoka, Andrea Lee, Esther Henseleit 8.18am (1.18pm): Ingrid Lindblad, Farah O'Keefe (a), Sei Young Kim/Amy Yang, Lottie Woad (a), Ayaka Furue

Ingrid Lindblad, Farah O'Keefe (a), Sei Young Kim/Amy Yang, Lottie Woad (a), Ayaka Furue 8.29am (1.29pm): Gaby Lopez, Hyo Joo Kim, Leona Maguire/Patty Tavatanakit, Angel Yin, Linn Grant

Gaby Lopez, Hyo Joo Kim, Leona Maguire/Patty Tavatanakit, Angel Yin, Linn Grant 8.40am (1.40pm): Miyu Yamashita, Chanettee Wannasaen, Jiyai Shin/Nelly Korda, Charley Hull, Lexi Thompson

Miyu Yamashita, Chanettee Wannasaen, Jiyai Shin/Nelly Korda, Charley Hull, Lexi Thompson 8.51am (1.51pm): Lindy Duncan, Ina Yoon, Sakura Koiwai/Minjee Lee, Mao Saigo, Jin Young Ko

Lindy Duncan, Ina Yoon, Sakura Koiwai/Minjee Lee, Mao Saigo, Jin Young Ko 9.02am (2.02pm): Hyunjo Yoo, Paula Martin Sampedro (a)/Jennifer Kupcho, Ruoning Yin, Madelene Sagstrom

Hyunjo Yoo, Paula Martin Sampedro (a)/Jennifer Kupcho, Ruoning Yin, Madelene Sagstrom 9.13am (2.13pm): Grace Kim, Youmin Hqang, Yui Kawamoto/Aira Nagasawa (a), Dottie Ardina, Pauline Roussin Bouchard

Grace Kim, Youmin Hqang, Yui Kawamoto/Aira Nagasawa (a), Dottie Ardina, Pauline Roussin Bouchard 9.24am (2.24pm): Emily Odwin (a), Maria Fassi, Klara Davidson Spilkova/Yuna Nishimura, Jasmine Sawannapura, Asterisk Talley (a)

Emily Odwin (a), Maria Fassi, Klara Davidson Spilkova/Yuna Nishimura, Jasmine Sawannapura, Asterisk Talley (a) 9.35am (2.35pm): Julia Lopez Ramirez, Nicha Kanpai (a), Isi Gabsa/Suji Kim, Katie Li (a), Minami Katsu

Julia Lopez Ramirez, Nicha Kanpai (a), Isi Gabsa/Suji Kim, Katie Li (a), Minami Katsu 9.46am (2.46pm): Kailie Vongsaga, Sophie Hausmann, Rayee Feng (a)/Caley McGinty, Jennifer Elliott, Sophia Lee (a)

Kailie Vongsaga, Sophie Hausmann, Rayee Feng (a)/Caley McGinty, Jennifer Elliott, Sophia Lee (a) 9.57am (2.57pm): Dana Williams, Ilhee Lee, Nanoko Hayashi/Jude Lee (a), Hanna Alberto, Abbey Daniel

Dana Williams, Ilhee Lee, Nanoko Hayashi/Jude Lee (a), Hanna Alberto, Abbey Daniel 1.30pm (6.30pm): Vanessa Borovilos (a), Gurleen Kaur, Leah John/Kary Hollenbaugh (a), Pia Babnik, Jeongeun Lee5

Vanessa Borovilos (a), Gurleen Kaur, Leah John/Kary Hollenbaugh (a), Pia Babnik, Jeongeun Lee5 1.41pm (6.41pm): Sophia Popov, Anna Nordqvist, Hinako Shibuno/Kim Metraux, Dana Fall, YuSnag Hou

Sophia Popov, Anna Nordqvist, Hinako Shibuno/Kim Metraux, Dana Fall, YuSnag Hou 1.52pm (6.52pm): Hyejin Choi, Carla Bernat Escuder (a), Brooke Henderson/Yani Tseng, Leta Lindley, Hana Ryskova (a)

Hyejin Choi, Carla Bernat Escuder (a), Brooke Henderson/Yani Tseng, Leta Lindley, Hana Ryskova (a) 2.03pm(7.03pm): Hannah Green, Rio Takeda, Lauren Coughlin/Carlota Ciganda, Sarah Schmelzel, Steph Kyriacou

Hannah Green, Rio Takeda, Lauren Coughlin/Carlota Ciganda, Sarah Schmelzel, Steph Kyriacou 2.14pm (7.14pm): Maja Stark, Celine Boutier, Megan Khang/Haeran Ryu, Akie Iwai, Yealimi Noh

Maja Stark, Celine Boutier, Megan Khang/Haeran Ryu, Akie Iwai, Yealimi Noh 2.25pm (7.25pm): Yuka Saso, Rianne Malixi (a), Lydia Ko/Pajaree Anannarukarn, Kiara Romero (a), Albane Valanzuela

Yuka Saso, Rianne Malixi (a), Lydia Ko/Pajaree Anannarukarn, Kiara Romero (a), Albane Valanzuela 2.36pm (7.36pm): Jeeno Thitikul, Lilia Vu, Rose Zhang/Jinhee Im, Chisato Iwai, Nanna Koertz Madsen

Jeeno Thitikul, Lilia Vu, Rose Zhang/Jinhee Im, Chisato Iwai, Nanna Koertz Madsen 2.47pm (7.47pm): Ariya Jutanugarn, Allisen Corpuz, A Lim Kim/In Gee Chun, Jeongeun Lee6, Sung Hyun Park

Ariya Jutanugarn, Allisen Corpuz, A Lim Kim/In Gee Chun, Jeongeun Lee6, Sung Hyun Park 2.58pm (7.58pm): Andie Smith (a), Arpichaya Yubol, Dason Ma/Ashleigh Buhai, Manon De Roey, Narin An

Andie Smith (a), Arpichaya Yubol, Dason Ma/Ashleigh Buhai, Manon De Roey, Narin An 3.09pm (8.09pm): Mi Hyang Lee, Ai Suzuki, Sohyun Bea/Carolina Lopez-Chacarra (a), Moriya Jutanugarn, Gemma Dryburgh

Mi Hyang Lee, Ai Suzuki, Sohyun Bea/Carolina Lopez-Chacarra (a), Moriya Jutanugarn, Gemma Dryburgh 3.20pm (8.20pm): Auston Kim, Maria Jose Marin (a), Seunghui Ro/Kotona Izumida, Aline Krauter, Celine Borge

Auston Kim, Maria Jose Marin (a), Seunghui Ro/Kotona Izumida, Aline Krauter, Celine Borge 3.31pm (8.31pm): Linnea Strom, Wei-Ling Hsu, Brooke Biermann (a)/Amari Avery, Daniela Darquea, Hazuki Kimura (a)

Linnea Strom, Wei-Ling Hsu, Brooke Biermann (a)/Amari Avery, Daniela Darquea, Hazuki Kimura (a) 3.42pm (8.42pm): Celeste Dao, Katelyn Kong (a), Elina Sinz/Sarah Lim (a), Anna Huang, Hinata Ikeba

How To Watch The US Wpmen's Open In The US

All times EDT

Thursday, May 29th: 8.40am-1.40pm (Peacock), 10.00am-12.00pm (Golf Channel/NBC Sports App), 12.00pm-6.00pm (USA Network), 2.25pm-8.00pm (Peacock), 8.00pm-9.00pm (Golf Channel/NBC Sports App)

Friday, May 30th: 8.40am-1.40pm (Peacock), 10.00am-12.00pm (Golf Channel/NBC Sports App), 12.00pm-6.00pm (USA Network), 2.25pm-8.00pm (Peacock), 8.00pm-9.00pm (Golf Channel/NBC Sports App)

Saturday, May 31st: 8.40am-7.35pm (Peacock), 11.00am-1.00pm (Golf Channel/NBC Sports App), 12.00pm-6.00pm (USA Network), 3.00pm-6.00pm (NBC), 6.00pm-7.00pm (Golf Channel/NBC Sports App)

Sunday, June 1st: 8.39am-7.00pm (Peacock), 11.00am-1.00pm (Golf Channel/NBC Sports App), 2.00pm-7.00pm (NBC), 7.00pm-8.00pm (Golf Channel/NBC Sports App)

How To Watch The US Wpmen's Open In The UK

All times BST

Thursday, May 29th: 5.00pm-1.00am (Sky Sports Mix), 10.30pm-1.00am (Sky Sports Main Event)

Friday, May 30th: 5.00pm-1.00am (Sky Sports Main Event/Sky Sports Mix)

Saturday, May 31st: 6.00pm-11.00pm (Sky Sports Main Event/Sky Sports Mix)

Sunday, June 1st: 7.00pm-12.00am (Sky Sports Main Event/Sky Sports Mix)