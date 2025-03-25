‘A Metronome On Steroids’ - The Unique Putting Training Aid That This Major Winner Describes As 'One Of The Best I've Ever Seen'

If you were to scan over the driving range and putting green during professional events, chances are you would see a number of different training aids being used while the world's elite practice.

Scottie Scheffler uses a simple training grip, while the majority of pros will use a launch monitor. However, when it comes to former Champion Golfer of the Year, Darren Clarke, he has opted for a rather unique putting training aid.

A post shared by PGA TOUR Champions (@pgatourchampions) A photo posted by on

Practicing at the Hoag Classic on the PGA Tour Champions circuit, Clarke showed off a new gadget called the TempoStik+, which comes from golf brand Visio Putting.

Created by one of the best putting coaches in the world, Phil Kenyon, Clarke explains how the device works, revealing that it is designed to help with his tempo, rhythm and speed control.

"As you know, I like my gadgets when it comes to golf. I've always been fond of a practice training aid and this one (TempoStik+) is basically a metronome on steroids," explains the 56-year-old.

"With the app, you can set your own tempo and your own speed. From there, you then put in the speed of the greens, whether it's uphill or downhill and the stimpmeter of the greens.

"You then hit the compute button and it tells and shows you, both audio and visually, how far you should take it (the putter) back and how far you should take it through."

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Kenyon (left) currently works with World No.1 Scottie Scheffler (Image credit: Getty Images)

You may wonder why Clarke has opted to use the training aid? Well, according to the man himself, "I found I was a little too long on the backstroke and had to decelerate (into the ball) a little bit.

"I've been working with it for about a month and I can say it's unbelievable. All I do is follow the lights and I know that's right with my tempo.

"Playing different greens in terms of speed and grass each week, it gives us the ability to get dialled in with the speed really, really quickly. It's definitely one of the best training aids I've come across. I feel if it's helping me, it will help the amateur out there who wants to become a better putter."

(Image credit: Visio Putting)

The device works on both iOS & Android and, when paired with the app via Bluetooth, you can then adjust the settings. From there, 112 white LED lights will flash up and the golfer must match the tempo with their putting stroke.

Currently, the TempoStik+ will set you back £499.99 and is only available on the Visio by Phil Kenyon website, with Kenyon previously working with the likes of Major winners Rory McIlroy, Justin Rose, Francesco Molinari, Gary Woodland, Henrik Stenson.

It's also not the first time that Clarke has been seen using a unique training aid. In June 2024, the Major winner showcased a $300 aid called the Pro-Head Golf Swing Trainer Golf Training Aid.

Speaking about that device, Clarke stated: "One of the basics of ball striking is that, for the most part, the head's got to stay stationary and turn and use the body. So, I came across this beautiful pro head thing and thought that it's a pretty good idea".