Which Golfers Have The Most Top-10s In PGA Tour History?
Top-10 finishes on the PGA Tour are something to be savored, but a handful of players have achieved more than most
Even the world’s best golfers are well aware that, more often than not, their efforts will not result in a victory.
Because of that, finishing inside the top 10 of a tournament is almost always an achievement in itself. By definition, the number of times a player does so over a given period of time is also a good indicator of their consistency. But who has the most top-10s on the PGA Tour?
It should come as no surprise that one of the all-time greats is at the top of the list. Seven-time Major winner Sam Snead joined the PGA Tour in 1936 and played his last event on it in 1979. During that time, he finished in the top 10 an incredible 330 times.
Considering how close he came to victory on so many occasions, it is perhaps no surprise that, even to this day, no one has surpassed his record of 82 PGA Tour wins, although that will be broken if Tiger Woods claims one more title on the circuit.
On the subject of the 15-time Major winner, he holds the record for the most top-10 finishes on the PGA Tour in the modern era.
Records of each player’s top-10 finishes have been kept since the start of the 1983 season, and after arriving on the scene just nine years later at the Nissan Los Angeles Open (now the Genesis Invitational, which he hosts), Woods has amassed 199 top-10 finishes of the Tour.
Immediately behind Woods on the list is Phil Mickelson, although whether he will ever have the opportunity to surpass his rival remains to be seen, given his current suspension from the PGA Tour after joining LIV Golf in 2022.
Beneath Mickelson stands Jim Furyk with 188 top-10 finishes, with Vijay Singh stranded three further back on 185.
The number of top-10 finishes on the PGA Tour in a single season can also be separated into the all-time leader and the man out in front in the modern era.
Back in 1945, Harold “Jug” McSpaden finished in the top 10 a staggering 31 times. While his consistency was commendable, his timing was not, as his achievement came the same year as Byron Nelson rattled off 11 straight victories, thus grabbing most of the headlines.
Since the start of the 1983 season, one player has achieved the record of top-10 finishes in a PGA Tour season three times. Vijay Singh managed it 18 times in 2003, 2004 and 2005, although his record may not have too long to stand given the career Scottie Scheffler is putting together.
In 2022/23, Scheffler drew level with Woods’ 17 top-10 finishes in a season, and he equaled that with his win at the 2024 Tour Championship. With Scheffler’s form reminiscent of Woods and Singh in their prime, there appears to be every chance he’ll surpass the record at some point.
Even with that in Scheffler's sights, though, and with 59 top-10 finishes to his name following the East Lake event, he still has a long way to go to get close to the overall record set by Snead.
Most Top-10s In PGA Tour History
Overall Record
- 330 - Sam Snead
Since Start Of 1983 Season
- 199 - Tiger Woods
- 198 - Phil Mickelson
- 188 - Jim Furyk
- 185 - Vijay Singh
- 179 - Davis Love III
- 155 - Fred Couples
- 151 - Scott Hoch
Most Top-10s In A PGA Tour Season
Overall Record
- 31 - Harold McSpaden (1945)
Since Start Of 1983 Season
- 18 - Vijay Singh (2003, 2004, 2005)
- 17 - Scottie Scheffler (2022-23, 2024), Tiger Woods (2000)
- 16 - Tiger Woods (1999), Payne Stewart (1986)
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
