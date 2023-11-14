Two Of This Year’s Major Champions Are Teeing It Up In Prestigious Japan Golf Tour Event This Week
PGA Champion Brooks Koepka and US Open winner Wyndham Clark are two of the big names in the Dunlop Phoenix Tournament
While Masters champion Jon Rahm is competing at the DP World Tour Championship in Dubai and Open winner Brian Harman is in the field for the PGA Tour’s RSM Classic, the remaining two Major winners of 2023 will be playing at the prestigious Dunlop Phoenix Tournament on the Japan Golf Tour this week.
Brooks Koepka, who won May’s PGA Championship and Wyndham Clark, who held off the challenge of Rory McIlroy take the US Open title the following month, are two of the biggest names in the field for the event at Phoenix Country Club in Miyazaki.
As well as his fifth Major title at Oak Hill, LIV Golf player Koepka has enjoyed a successful 2023, including two wins on the circuit, while he was also a member of Zach Johnson’s US Ryder Cup team.
While the LIV Golf League season has concluded, the American heads to the tournament with another victory in his sights having taken the title in 2016 and 2017, when he set a record for the winning margin at the event of nine shots.
As for Clark, his win at Los Angeles Country Club was his second of the year after victory in the Wells Fargo Championship. He also finished third at the Tour Championship before joining Koepka for the Ryder Cup at Marco Simone, which the Americans lost to Luke Donald’s Team Europe.
The two Major winners are not the only big names in the field hoping for a share of the 200m yen prize money (approximately $1.3m). Sahith Theegala, who claimed his maiden PGA Tour title at the Fortinet Championship, plays too, along with 2021 Masters champion and local hero Hideki Matsuyama. Koepka’s fellow LIV Golf pro Scott Vincent appears too.
Each of the players is appearing on an organiser recommendation as the event continues a tradition of attracting some of the world’s best. Other previous winners include Tiger Woods, who claimed back-to-back titles in 2004 and 2005, Padraig Harrington, who triumphed in 2006 and Ian Poulter, who won by three shots in 2007.
Another former winner of the event is Donald, who claimed victory in 2012 and 2013, and famously went to considerable lengths to claim part of his prize for the first of those victories, a Miyazaki cow. He eventually took delivery of the meat – worth around $80,000 – to his Chicago home around six months after his victory.
The Dunlop Phoenix Tournament takes place between 19 and 22 November.
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
