Tour Pro Calls On Jordan Spieth To Make The DP World Tour ‘Great Again’

DP World Tour golfer Pablo Larrazabal has called on Jordan Spieth to make the DP World Tour "great again" after the American became the newest member of the PGA Tour policy board.

The three-time Major champion recently stepped in to fill the vacancy left after the surprise resignation of Rory McIlroy from his role. Spieth will serve out the remainder of McIlroy's term, but it appears he already has plenty of work on his plate after a request from Larrazabal.

Following the release of this year's Player Impact Program (PIP) results, which saw the aforementioned Northern Irishman rake in another $15m for finishing first, the Spanish golfer suggested that Spieth must work to address the imbalance between the PGA Tour and DP World Tour.

"The PGA Tour gives away 100 Million to the Players Impact Program (PIP), 3 times more than the money that they pay to the DP World Tour for all year," the 40-year-old posted on X, formerly Twitter.

"Well, I hope that Jordan Spieth (new chairman of the PGA players board) makes the DP World Tour great again."

The PIP has come under fire from several players on both Tours, including PGA Tour pro Nate Lashley, who brandished it as "an absolute kick in the face to the rest of the PGA Tour players and DP World Tour player Eddie Pepperell who suggested pro golf had "lost its mind."

And while the amount of money given to the DP World Tour by the PGA Tour has not been made public, Larrazabal's comments further demonstrate the growing uneasiness surrounding the strategic alliance between both Tours.

Strengthened in 2022, the deal has seen the PGA Tour provide additional financial and operational support to the former European Tour, while also boosting pathways to the PGA Tour.

But it is that later notion which has lead many to argue the DP World Tour is simply becoming a feeder tour for the stronger and richer PGA Tour.

The recent decision to give the top 10 non-exempt players on the Race to Dubai a PGA Tour cards for 2024 was brandished a "disaster" by Pepperell and will once again see the best European talent largely whisked away stateside.

In return, players who finished in positions 126-200 on the PGA Tour's FedExCup Fall Points List have been offered full membership to the DP World Tour for the 2024 campaign. America's Wesley Bryan is one of the first players to take up this opportunity but it, in many cases, it has only served to embolden detractors of the alliance.

The DP World Tour and the PGA Tour remain in negotiations with Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund, with any potential deal possibly altering the strategic alliance further.

Complaints aside, Larrazabal has enjoyed a successful year on the DP World Tour, winning twice at the Korea Championship and KLM Open.

And with the 2023 season wrapped, the World No. 85 is still looking to keep himself busy, though, recently offering his caddying services to 15-time Major champion Tiger Woods ahead of his long-awaited return to action at the Hero World Challenge.

