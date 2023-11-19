Tour Pro Makes Cheeky Offer To Tiger Woods After Major Winner Announces Return

If a job application went out to be Tiger Woods' caddie for a week in the Bahamas, there would undoubtedly be no shortage of applications. From young fans to experienced Tour professionals, potentially millions of people would throw their hat into the ring.

While an official advert has not gone out to the general population following Woods' announcement that he would be making a triumphant return at the upcoming Hero World Challenge, that hasn't stopped a handful of speculative requests being made in advance to the 15-time Major winner.

Woods confirmed on Saturday that he would complete the 20-man field at Albany Golf Club between November 30th and December 3rd - along with new additions Justin Rose and Lucas Glover following the withdrawal of Xander Schauffele and Patrick Cantlay.

It will be the first competitive action for the 47-year-old since he withdrew from The Masters in April and underwent ankle surgery to address post-traumatic arthritis from a previous fracture.

But while we now know Woods will be teeing it up after an absence of almost eight months, it is currently unclear who will caddie for him in the Caribbean.

DP World Tour member Pablo Larrazabal has offered up his services as "an experienced caddie" on X - formerly Twitter - and asked Woods to consider him among the long list of likely candidates.

He said: "Hello @TigerWoods, I am actually available tomorrow to caddie for you at the #HeroWorldChallenge if you need an experience caddie. I am sure you have many offers so why not you consider mine. I[t] should be fun. Let’s win again."

Larrazabal is a nine-time winner on the DP World Tour - including two victories in the space of three starts midway through 2023 - and recently finished in a tie for 34th at the season-ending DP World Tour Championship on the Earth Course at Jumeirah Golf Estates in Dubai.

The 40-year-old - who has a career-best finish of T30 in a Major championship (The Open in 2011) - does have some limited success as a caddie, too. When his brother Alejandro won The Amateur Championship at Royal Porthcawl, Wales in 2022, Pablo carried the bag as the Spanish pair celebrated a one-up win over England's Martin Sell.

Whether Tiger believes Pablo to be the right man for the job remains to be seen, but as the old saying goes - 'if you don't ask, you don't get.'