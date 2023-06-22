17 Things You Didn’t Know About Pablo Larrazabal
Get to know the charismatic Spaniard and multiple DP World Tour winner a little better
1. Larrazabal was born in Barcelona on May 15, 1983, and he started showing an interest in golf at the age of five
2. His mother, who was once a scratch golfer, started coaching him when he was young
3. He caddied for his brother in 2002, when Alejandro won the Amateur Championship. Alejandro has also carried Pablo's bag on occasions
4. He attended high school in America for his final year
5. He worked on the family fish farm in Santander for two years before becoming a professional golfer in 2004 at the age of 21. The idea was for a young Pablo to appreciate the value of money
6. He earned the Sir Henry Cotton Rookie of the Year Award for 2008
7. When not golfing, he likes to deejay, and can often be seen mixing dance music on Instagram
8. In 2023, he won twice in three starts, claiming victory at the Korea Championship and then the KLM Open a month later
9. He moved into the world’s top 50 for the first time on the back of those two victories
10. He played in the inaugural LIV event at Centurion in 2002, where his tie for 13th saw him pick up $315,000
11. He has a decent game when playing left-handed – something he has also shared on Instagram
12. His father, Gustavo, played golf professionally and represented his native Venezuela in international events
13. His first DP World Tour win came at the Open de France in 2008
14. He is a two-time winner of the BMW International Open (2011 and '15), and has nine DP World Tour titles in total to his name
15. He’s a passionate Barcelona fan, and is good friends with club legend, Andres Iniesta
16. He’s also good friends with Rafa Cabrera Bello, who he played with on the Spanish national team when they were younger
17. He finished sixth at Qualifying School in 2007 to earn his card for the following season
