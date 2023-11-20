Jordan Spieth Voted In To Replace Rory McIlroy After Northern Irishman’s Shock PGA Tour Board Resignation
The American will serve in the role until the end of 2024 after being elected by the other five Player Directors
Jordan Spieth has been elected to the PGA Tour Policy Board to replace Rory McIlroy, who resigned from the role last week.
Spieth takes up to the position vacated by McIlroy for the remaining year the four-time Major winner had been due to serve in the role.
The Golf Channel’s Rex Hoggard published a communication on X from PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan explaining the decision, which was agreed by the board’s remaining five Player Directors Patrick Cantlay, Charley Hoffman, Peter Malnati, Webb Simpson and Tiger Woods.
Jordan Spieth tabbed to serve out remainder of Rory McIlroy’s term (one year) on Tour policy board. pic.twitter.com/WSMR1dQQBlNovember 20, 2023
Monahan wrote: “With Rory McIlroy resigning from the PGA Tour Policy Board last week, per the PGA Tour Tournament Regulations, the five remaining Player Directors have elected Jordan Spieth to serve the remainder of Rory’s term which expires at the end of 2024.”
Monahan then explained why Spieth is a good fit for the role. He continued: “Jordan has extensive experience with the Tour’s governance process, having served two years on the Player Advisory Council (2017-18) including PAC Chairman in 2018 and three years (2019-21) as a Player Director."
McIlroy’s decision to resign was a surprise, particularly considering the sensitive stage of the PGA Tour’s negotiations with the Saudi Public Investment Fund behind LIV Golf as the parties try to meet a deadline of the end of the year for an agreement on how they will move forward together.
However, after the first round of his appearance at the DP World Tour Championship in Dubai, McIlroy explained his shock decision to resign, telling Sky Sports: “I just think I’ve got a lot going on in my life between my golf game, my family, my growing investment portfolio, my involvement in TGL and I just felt like something had to give. I just didn’t feel like I could commit the time and the energy into doing that."
He continued: “I don’t mind being busy, but I just like being busy doing my own stuff so something had to give. There’s guys that are on that board that are spending a lot more time and a lot more energy on it than I am and it’s in good hands and I felt like it was the right time to step off."
McIlroy was a tireless defender of the PGA Tour in the months following LIV Golf’s launch, often dedicating large parts of his pre-tournament press conferences to the issue. However, as well as suggestions that had affected his performances, he was then left out of negotiations that brought the PGA Tour and PIF together.
As for Spieth, he will be hoping the year he spends in the role will not affect his form on the course. During his previous stint as a Player Director, victories were in short supply, with only a win at the 2021 Valero Texas over that three-year period.
Next year, Spieth will make his seventh attempt to complete a career Grand Slam in the PGA Championship at Valhalla.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Tips on how to play better, latest equipment reviews, interviews with the biggest names and more.
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
-
-
Best Black Friday Clubhouse Golf Deals 2023
One of the best retailers for golf gear, we run through our favorite deals currently available on Clubhouse Golf
By Sam Tremlett Published
-
The 8 LIV Golfers (Including Two Major Winners) Who Are Playing On The DP World Tour This Week
The Australian PGA Championship and the Joburg Open are both events co-sanctioned by the DP World Tour which will feature a handful of LIV Golfers past or present
By Jonny Leighfield Published