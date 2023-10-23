New DP World Tour Announcement A 'Perfect Example' Of Strategic Alliance With PGA Tour

The DP World Tour has revealed details of two new membership opportunities for PGA Tour players to enable them to play more regularly on the European-based circuit from next season.

Players who finish in positions 126-200 on the PGA Tour's FedExCup Fall Points List, which comes to a conclusion at the RSM Classic on November 19, will be offered full membership to the DP World Tour for the 2024 campaign.

The DP World Tour has been labelled as a ‘feeder tour’ in the past, something that has always irked Keith Pelley, Chief Executive of the DP World Tour. However, the latest announcement has already attracted a number of similar comments.

In summary…If not good enough for the PGA Tour, the DP will take you.And if you're too good for the DP Tour, the PGA will take you.The DP Tour is now officially a feeder tour.

Affiliate DP World Tour membership will be available to any PGA Tour Member when participating in a Race to Dubai tournament from next season, with Affiliate Members and Non-Members now appearing in a new 'Non-member Race to Dubai Points List' when they compete.

It offers these players a potential route into the DP World Tour play-offs in 2024 and the season-ending bonus pool if they play four or more counting tournaments outside the Major Championships, with Affiliate Members able to earn full ranked membership for the following season with their ranking.

David Howell, Chairman of the DP World Tour’s Tournament Committee, said: “When we announced our Strategic Alliance with the PGA Tour in November 2021, one of the prime objectives was to give as many opportunities as possible to members of both Tours, and this is another perfect example of how this is working.”

PGA Tour Members who take up Full Membership will play from a newly created Category 12 in the 2024 DP World Tour Exemption Category list, with only five golfers per tournament allowed to feature from this category, while players need to become members by December 20, 2023 to compete in the 2024 campaign.

The new agreement follows on from the one announced last year that will see the leading 10 players on the 2023 Race to Dubai (not otherwise exempt) earn PGA Tour cards for the 2024 season, with these cards being ranked after the top 125 finishers on the 2022-2023 FedExCup Fall Points List.

Pelley, said: “Our Ten Cards initiative will give the opportunity for DP World Tour members to excel on the PGA Tour next season and this new membership opportunity announced today will give PGA TOUR members the chance to do exactly the same on our Tour.

“I am excited at the possibilities.”