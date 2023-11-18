Tiger Woods Confirms Return At Hero World Challenge
The 15-time Major winner will return at the Hero World Challenge later this month, which will be his first competitive appearance since undergoing ankle surgery in April
The rumours of when Tiger Woods will return to competitive action have been answered, with a tweet from TGR Live announcing that the 15-time Major winner has committed to the Hero World Challenge on the 30th November - 3rd December.
Tournament host @TigerWoods to play in the 2023 #HeroWorldChallenge. He is joined by exemptions @JustinRose99 and @Lucas_Glover_ to round out the field of 20 set to complete at Albany, Bahamas Nov. 30 – Dec. 3 pic.twitter.com/gBsTXGrTVlNovember 18, 2023
In the run up to the announcement, there had been plenty of speculation as to when Woods would return, especially when he was pictured and videoed hitting golf balls at various locations like Pebble Beach and Albany Golf Club - venue to the Hero World Challenge.
Now, on Saturday evening, the news has been confirmed, with a tweet reading: "Tournament host @TigerWoods to play in the 2023 #HeroWorldChallenge. He is joined by exemptions @JustinRose99 and @LucasGlover to round out the field of 20 set to complete at Albany, Bahamas Nov. 30 – Dec. 3."
The news comes after we haven't seen Woods in a competitive environment since the Masters in April, a tournament which he was forced to withdraw from after his plantar fasciitis injury was reaggravated. Following the withdrawal, the American underwent surgery to address it.
Recently, Woods was spotted caddying for his son, Charlie, where he carried his bag for all four days of the tournament. Walking freely, it only ignited the rumours that he was close to a return and, after being spotted hitting golf balls at the Hero World Challenge venue on Friday, it is now confirmed Woods has committed to the tournament he hosts.
Getting underway on the 30th November, the Hero World Challenge is an invite only event hosted by Woods, and sees 20 of the game's best descending on the Bahamas. Originally, 19 spots had been revealed, with the likes of Justin Thomas, Scottie Scheffler and Viktor Hovland featuring. That left just one space to be filled which, we now know, will be Woods.
Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover weekend news and social media, as well as help look after Golf Monthly’s many buyers’ guides and equipment reviews.
Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round came in 2016, where he shot a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine holes. He currently plays at Witney Lakes in Oxfordshire and his favourite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.
Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°
Fairway Wood: TaylorMade Rocketballz Stage 2, 15°, 19°
Hybrid: Adams Super Hybrid, 22°
Irons: Mizuno MP54, 5-PW
Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°
Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero
Ball: Titleist Pro V1x
