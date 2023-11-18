Tiger Woods Confirms Return At Hero World Challenge

The rumours of when Tiger Woods will return to competitive action have been answered, with a tweet from TGR Live announcing that the 15-time Major winner has committed to the Hero World Challenge on the 30th November - 3rd December.

In the run up to the announcement, there had been plenty of speculation as to when Woods would return, especially when he was pictured and videoed hitting golf balls at various locations like Pebble Beach and Albany Golf Club - venue to the Hero World Challenge.

Now, on Saturday evening, the news has been confirmed, with a tweet reading: "Tournament host @TigerWoods to play in the 2023 #HeroWorldChallenge. He is joined by exemptions @JustinRose99 and @LucasGlover to round out the field of 20 set to complete at Albany, Bahamas Nov. 30 – Dec. 3."

The news comes after we haven't seen Woods in a competitive environment since the Masters in April, a tournament which he was forced to withdraw from after his plantar fasciitis injury was reaggravated. Following the withdrawal, the American underwent surgery to address it.

Recently, Woods was spotted caddying for his son, Charlie, where he carried his bag for all four days of the tournament. Walking freely, it only ignited the rumours that he was close to a return and, after being spotted hitting golf balls at the Hero World Challenge venue on Friday, it is now confirmed Woods has committed to the tournament he hosts.

Getting underway on the 30th November, the Hero World Challenge is an invite only event hosted by Woods, and sees 20 of the game's best descending on the Bahamas. Originally, 19 spots had been revealed, with the likes of Justin Thomas, Scottie Scheffler and Viktor Hovland featuring. That left just one space to be filled which, we now know, will be Woods.