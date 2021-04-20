Who will win the Zurich Classic? We share our tips after picking Stewart Cink to win at 150/1 last week...

Zurich Classic Of New Orleans Golf Betting Tips 2021

The Zurich Classic of New Orleans doesn’t float my boat at all as a punting medium since it switched from a normal 72-holer to a pairs competition featuring two days of fourballs and two of foursomes (“alternate-shot” in PGA Tour lingo).

They couldn’t play it last year because of you-know-what so 2019 champions Jon Rahm and veteran Texan Ryan Palmer are the pair the other teams are trying to knock off their perch.

That was the last time Palmer won but he has been a decent player for a long time.

But for a problem with short putts he would have won more but having the best golfer in the field to lean on gave him confidence last time even in the alternate-shot format where any putting fragility is difficult to hide.

Rahm/Palmer 15/2 with Bet365

It is difficult to look past the defending champions who were a fantastic team last time out. BET NOW

No reason why they shouldn’t go close again as the previous two winners have new partners, Cam Smith who won with Jonas Blixt in 2017 now shacks up with fellow Aussie Marc Leishman and 2018 champ Billy Horschel, who won with Scott Piercy, has young lion Sam Burns in tow.

Matchplay winner Horschel is in good nick and local lad Burns will be keen for his first victory to come on home ground at the 7425-yard par 72 TPC of Louisiana but the Smith-Leishman combo looks a bigger threat.

Leishman/Smith 12/1 with Bet365

Leishman and Smith clearly have a good relationship and are both in good form. Smith is of course a former champion here too. BET NOW

Smith, second and tenth in two Masters, followed up his good Augusta performance with another top-ten at Heritage, while Leishman’s fifth at Augusta came out of the blue as he was having a sub-standard year.

With confidence restored, look out for him in the next few weeks.

PGA champ Collin Morikawa links with pal Matt Wolff, two Major winners in Justin Rose and Henrik Stenson are a class double act on paper but the Swede is having a wretched year and Rose is not the golfer he was despite a good showing at Augusta.

Best outsiders could be Graeme McDowell/Matt Wallace at 60-1.

McDowell/Wallace 60/1 with Bet365

G Mac and Wallace could be a very good outside bet this week at 60/1. BET NOW

G Mac has always been a great team man and Wallace has upped his game recently, following third place in Texas with solid efforts in the Masters and at Heritage.

No prizes for guessing the team with the shortest name, it has to be Im and An!

Good luck to all but I won’t be watching until Sunday.

Check out how the GM Tipster is getting on this year on our Golf Betting Tips homepage.

Zurich Classic Of New Orleans Golf Betting Tips 2021 – advised bets

