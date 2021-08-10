Who will win the final event of the regular PGA Tour season?

Wyndham Championship Golf Betting Tips 2021

CT Pan 1.5pts each way at 80/1 with Bet365

CT Pan, bronze medalist at the Olympics and runner-up to Brandt Snedeker at Sedgefield three years ago, could pick up his second PGA Tour title this week. BET NOW

Webb Simpson 1.5pts each way at 12/1 with Bet365

Top 20s at The Open and St Jude on his two most recent starts are encouraging enough to put him up on the course where he won in 2011, was runner-up in 2018 and 2019 and placed third in 2017. BET NOW

Hideki Matsuyama 1pt each way at 14/1 with Bet365

He got within a stroke of winner Schauffele in Tokyo before falling back to being in the playoff for bronze. Hideki has enough form at Sedgefield, third to Si Woo Kim in 2016 and 11th to Brandt Snedeker two years later, to merit selection. BET NOW

Will Zalatoris 1pt each way at 28/1 with William Hill

A breakthrough cannot be far away for Zalatoris and the timing is perfect. Nothing less than a win will do as he’s currently playing as a temporary member. No shortage of incentive there. BET NOW

Hank Lebioda 0.5pts each way at 66/1 with Bet365

With its small, undulating greens, the course should be right for Hank Lebioda who rolls his rock beautifully and posted back-to-back top fives at the Travelers and in Detroit. BET NOW

It will take a while to forgive Harris English for depriving us of a 40/1 winner with an abject defence of a three-shot lead with ten to play in last week’s big WGC St Jude tournament in Memphis.

But, hey, he didn’t mean to dump two short-hole tee shots into the drink and drive his supporters to drink at the same time.

There were excuses for that back nine of 40, a tricky wind was causing problems, being put on the clock wrecked his rhythm and playing with slowcoach Bryson DeChambeau didn’t help particularly as ‘the mad scientist’ was hitting it all over the place.

English didn’t even make the playoff, won by 45/1 shot Abraham Ancer, the straight-shooting Mexican breaking his PGA duck at the 121st attempt, but fourth place did provide a consolation for punters, along with an each-way dividend from Daniel Berger.

Neither English nor Ancer (who beat Hideki Matsuyama and Sam Burns in extra-time on Sunday, are teeing it up in the Wyndham Championship at Sedgefield, North Carolina, the last event before the FedEx Cup playoffs.

The Wyndham, one of the shortest tests at 7127 yards par 70, is also the last-chance saloon for making a claim for a Ryder Cup wildcard or, for those on the bubble, the last chance to get inside the top 125 who retain their main-tour status.

In the case of hot prospect Will Zalatoris, who put up yet another eye-catching performance when eighth on Sunday, nothing less than a win will do as he’s currently playing as a temporary member. No shortage of incentive there.

So there’s much at stake beyond the $6.4m prize fund and a stronger-than-usual field is taking up the challenge of this 1926 Donald Ross gem, lovingly restored in 2007 to its original state.

Maybe it will be third lucky for Masters champion Matsuyama who must have the constitution of an ox in getting so close to victory in Tennessee straight after absorbing the tremendous pressure of being Japan’s big hope for gold in the Olympics.

He got within a stroke of winner Schauffele in Tokyo before falling back to being in the playoff for bronze. To rub salt into the wound, he never even got a medal.

Hideki has enough form at Sedgefield, third to Si Woo Kim in 2016 and 11th to Brandt Snedeker two years later, to merit selection.

This is pretty well a home game for Charlotte resident Webb Simpson who has a stellar record at Sedgefield, which would be foolhardy to ignore despite a dip in form since an April top-ten at the Heritage.

Top 20s at The Open and St Jude on his two most recent starts are encouraging enough to put him up on the course where he won in 2011, was runner-up in 2018 and 2019 and placed third in 2017.

Erik Van Rooyen arrives on winning the Barracuda on Sunday and must come into the conversation along with CT Pan, bronze medalist at the Olympics and runner-up to Brandt Snedeker at Sedgefield three years ago.

And who knows what the confidence-booster the final-day 61 in Tokyo that catapulted Rory Sabbatini into silver medal position will do for the 45-year-old who is now a Slovak citizen?

Fourth here four summers ago, he often shoots low over the first two days but fails to sustain it. It is ten years since the last of his six PGA Tour triumphs but maybe he has one more W in him.

There are plenty in with a shout. Patrick Reed scored his first win here in 2013, beating Jordan Spieth in a playoff but his current form is very mixed.

Valspar winner Burns, 13th to Jim Herman last year, has to get over missing the four-footer which would have kept him in the playoff on Sunday, but his ball-striking was outstanding.

With its small, undulating greens, the course should be right for Hank Lebioda who rolls his rock beautifully and posted back-to-back top fives at the Travelers and in Detroit, while a breakthrough cannot be far away for Zalatoris and the timing is perfect.

Colonial winner Jason Kokrak and Barracuda runner-up Andrew Putnam are two more to consider.

