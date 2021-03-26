Sergio Garcia produced a hole-in-one against Lee Westwood at the fourth playoff hole to secure a place in the knockout stages of the WGC-Match Play.



WATCH: Sergio Garcia Wins Playoff With Hole-In-One

Sergio Garcia produced a shot of a lifetime at the fourth playoff hole, as a hole-in-one meant the Spaniard would book his place in the final 16.

Watch the amazing shot below:

The former Masters champion had won his first two matches of the tournament, with a comfortable 4&3 victory over Lee Westwood and a 3&2 win over Tyrrell Hatton putting him top of the group.

However, Garcia would run into a rejuvenated Matt Wallace in his final game, losing 3&2 in a convincing victory for Wallace.

Related: Sergio Garcia What’s In The Bag?

With Garcia’s nearest rival, Westwood, completing a convincing win himself over Hatton, the duo would face off in a playoff for a place in the knockout stages.

Despite the experience, both men produced poor drives at the first, with Garcia going left, and Westwood going right of the fairway.

Both men produced great recovery shots but couldn’t convert their birdie putts as they moved onto the second playoff hole.

Related: Who Is Lee Westwood’s Coach?

With Westwood finding the green with his approach, the Spaniard made a terrific up-and-down to match the Englishman’s par.

Yet another up-and-down followed for Garcia at the third, as the pair arrived at the par-3 fourth hole.

Playing first, Westwood found the centre of the green, leaving himself a 25-foot putt for birdie and a shot at victory.

Garcia was not to be denied, though, standing on the tee of the 160-yard hole, the Spaniard nailed his nine-iron directly at the flag, pitching a foot behind it and spinning into the hole for an amazing hole-in-one.

Related: Who Is Sergio Garcia’s Caddie?