Bryson DeChambeau and Tom Brady produced fireworks on the par-4 3rd in the latest instalment of "The Match"

WATCH: Bryson DeChambeau And Tom Brady Drive Par-4 Green

If you missed the latest instalment of “The Match”, this time featuring Phil Mickelson and Tom Brady taking on Bryson DeChambeau and Aaron Rodgers, then you missed a great punch and counterpunch moment on the par-4 3rd at the Jack Nicklaus Signature Course in Montana.

Playing 392 yards at altitude, the big-hitting DeChambeau stepped up first and striped a 3-wood straight at the target, with his ball finishing around 10 feet from the hole.

Related: Best fairway woods

Check it out below:

However, not to be undone, Brady, a seven-time Super Bowl champion who is widely considered the best quarterback in NFL history, responded emphatically:

After the heroics, neither team converted for the eagle and, amazingly, the Dechambeau-Rodgers pairing three-putted to hand their opponents a gift.

The contest was played under the modified alternate shot format, meaning all four players hit from the tee before each team chose their best option.

A chip-in at the opening hole gave DeChambeau and Green Bay Packers legend Rodgers the early lead to set the tone for what was to come.

The sides couldn’t be split heading into the back-nine before Rodgers found his putting form, rolling in three straight birdies to open up a three-hole advantage with just six to play.

A birdie at the 15th from Mickelson and Brady reduced their arrears to two but Rodgers nailed a 12-footer on the par-3 16th to close it out 3&2.

Here is the winning putt:

Afterwards, Mickelson gave credit to his opponents, saying: “I thought we played really well today. We made a lot of birdies, shot quite a few under par, but these guys played better.”

This was the fourth version of The Match, with the latest result meaning Brady and Mickelson have now lost the last two after being defeated by Tiger Woods and Peyton Manning last year.